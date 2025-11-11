Simple Trick To Make Your Own Origami Bookmarks

Your cat has started to doubt your loyalty what with the number of dog-eared pages in all your books; you’re sick of converting page numbers such as 141 and 3270 into mnemonics like “tired” and “mongoose.” Does this sound like you?
Fret no more! Using this simple German paper folding technique, you can create an origami bookmark that has no trace of dogs. Not convinced? Listen to what this twitter user had to say:
“My mom made this bookmark. It doesn’t stick out or slip, and I highly recommend it lol. You can make it easily with just some notebook paper or something.”
More info: Twitter (h/t: rocketnews24)
1st method
2nd method
Image credits: rukow994 / Etsuko no Manma Diary / RocketNews24
