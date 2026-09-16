44 Uplifting Examples That Prove There Are Still Enough Good-Hearted People In The World Today

Doing the right thing isn’t always easy. Choosing the ethical path can sometimes require sacrificing comfort, money, and even friendships you’ve built. It’s likely why some people don’t see the worth in fighting for principles and morals.
Those who do, however, always warrant massive respect. They may also earn a special space in the Order of Omar subreddit, which, as the page profile indicates, is “bestowed upon the good ones” who “do the right thing even if the entire world is against them.”
Here are some stories from the community that show people still choose kindness in this sometimes unkind world. Enjoy scrolling through.
#1
Good fences make good neighbours!
Image source: AppleGuy53
#2
That’s someone who did it right.
Image source: MasterOfKittens3K
#3
Mohamed Bzeek accompanies terminally ill kids in their last days.
Image source: eliz1bef
With so much negativity around the world today, you may wonder how some people still find it in them to do what is right for their fellow human beings. This is despite the risk of getting nothing in return, or worse, having that kindness repaid with the exact opposite.
University of Virginia professor and author Jonathan Haidt shared his theories in an article for UC Berkeley’s The Greater Good Magazine, attributing it to the feeling of “elevation.”
#4
He was only 15 years old, but when a little girl was kidnapped, he refused to look away.
Image source: Pickle_Holiday18
#5
I am housing my son’s friend.
Hello! I (34f) am a single mother of 3 kids (17m, 12m, and 10f). Back in April, my son(17) came to me asking if his friend, who was in a bad spot, could stay with us. Knowing this boy from frequently coming over, I agreed. He is a great kid, he just turned 18 a couple days ago, and does what he can to help out. The younger kids treat him like a sibling as well. Here is where I’m struggling. He and my son both go to a technical career school, to help them gain knowledge for different career choices. My son works with computers, while his friend is interested in engineering. Both great choices. There is a grant program that helps with the costs of their learning equipment and whatnot that goes based off of taxes. Of course, my son is qualified, but I have no way to help his friend with getting the grant. I have tried contacting them and explaining the situation, and got nowhere. Does anybody know of any programs that are available to help teens who are trying to better themselves?
Image source: NewFailureUnlocked, Nimit N (not the actual photo)
#6
A 4-Year-Old Went Into Heart Surgery Alone ~ And Left With a Forever Family.
Image source: CaptainBaoBao
Haidt described elevation as an experience humans have whenever we see a manifestation of humanity’s “higher” or “better” nature. In essence, it’s that uplifting feeling we get when we see goodness in other people.
“Feelings of elevation seem particularly capable of fostering love, admiration, and a desire for closer afﬁliation with the doer of the good deed. The woman in the snow-shoveling incident wrote,” he noted.
#7
To the guy who pulled over in the rain to give his shoes to a stranger: you’re a legend
So I’m stuck in traffic this morning, in front of Mitchells’ on San Jose Ave. Rain absolutely dumping everywhere, atmospheric river style. The car in front of me pulls over and double-parks. Out steps this older guy, probably in his 50s, he runs over to a homeless man standing there under the rain, with only one shoe. He just hands over his Jordans. Hops back in his car and speeds off. Whole thing lasted maybe 15 seconds.
No camera, no tik tok flex, just a genuine interaction. An awesome human being doing something kind for no other reason than to help. You made my day, man. Thank you.
Image source: PurfuitOfHappineff, Andy Quezada (not the actual photo)
#8
Lunch Lady 😌
Image source: FairyGodmothersUnion
#9
Good people still exist.
Image source: Wild-Quote9649
In his piece, Haidt noted that while elevation and disgust are polar opposites, they are also similar in that both are contagious. Most of you reading these stories are also likely moved by the kindness these people showed. Here’s how Haidt explained it:
“Powerful moments of elevation, whether experienced ﬁrst or second-hand, sometimes seem to push a mental ‘reset’ button, wiping out feelings of cynicism and replacing them with feelings of hope, love, optimism, and a sense of moral inspiration.”
#10
She deserves all the praises and more!
Image source: Old_Introduction_395
#11
Some advance human positive vibes on reddit.
Image source: Rakfnawa
#12
Good hearted little one ♥️
Image source: Old_Introduction_395
Volunteering is a quintessential example of doing the right thing. It’s giving up the spare time you set aside for leisure and relaxation to do an act of kindness for someone you don’t know.
While it is an admirable trait, some experts find it puzzling. That’s why University of Minnesota psychology professor Mark Snyder chose volunteerism as a field of study.
#13
A 20-year-old student from Hanoi ran into a burning building to save seven people who were trapped. After that, he called his mother and simply told her he had fallen.
Image source: SwitchWide9406
#14
He’s a legend. 👌
Image source: cortisolgirl
#15
A true legend!
Image source: DiamondMilfX
“(Volunteering is time-consuming. It’s stressful, it takes time away from your job or family or leisure.” What is it, he began to ask, that propels so many people to donate their time, their energy, and their efforts anyway?” Snyder said, speaking with the American Psychological Association.
#16
Simple acts of kindness and decency are remembered and valued, even years later.
Image source: GyallSapphire
#17
Good to know.
Image source: doinmybest4now
#18
My bf gave my autistic son the best birthday ever
I 25f am a single mom to Lewis (fake name) who just had his 6th birthday. My son also happens to be on the autism spectrum, he’s high functioning but is still trying to navigate his everyday life with some difficulties. He has sensory issues, special interests, and he gets overstimulated in really crowded places. However he’s been slowly navigating his life and has been doing so much better as he gets older.
Now that you have some background about him I want to tell you about my boyfriend Jordan (fake name). He’s a heavy machinery mechanic who focuses mostly on farming equipment but will also help out some construction businesses if they’re in a pinch and don’t have a person for that already. Jordan owns his own business which he runs out of his own house and garage. He lives on a big plot of land in the rural areas. He keeps livestock like chickens, ducks, goats, and cows but he doesn’t farm them out. I personally don’t understand how he has the time to do everything he does with us and work but he’s amazing. Lewis instantly took a liking to Jordan and vice versa. Lewis loves visiting the “farm” as he calls it and riding around with Jordan in his UTV. Lewis is super interested in building Lego and just working with his hands, he loves to follow Jordan in the garage and learn about cars, engines, tractors, bailors, etc. Jordan has been an absolute god send for Lewis, he’s so careful with him, he even buys packs of gloves so Lewis doesn’t need to worry as much about the sensory overload with grease and whatever else they come into the house covered in.
Moving to this last month Jordan told me he wanted to give Lewis the best possible birthday he could! I kind of brushed it off as he’ll get him a small gifts like one of the cheap Lego sets or toy tractors. NOPE! He walked us to the big garage and opened the door. This man went out of his way to get Lewis every single thing he could think of. He got Lewis 10 LEGO sets and built him a freaking go kart. This man spent well over $1,000 on my son. I know he makes a lot of money but my jaw hit the floor! I instantly just dropped to the floor sobbing. I never ever expected anybody to be so caring about a little boy they didn’t have to do anything for. Lewis was overjoyed, the first thing he did was yell “is that a go kart!? Can I ride in it with you Jordan? Wait are those Lego sets? You got me the titanic set? I wanted that forever!” The look on Lewis’s face was enough to last me a lifetime of happiness. Jordan did what nobody else has done for us without even asking! The look on Jordan’s face was just pure excitement to see Lewis so happy. Of course he told Lewis that the go kart was his and that he can drive it as long as one of us sits with him until he learns how to drive it better. I’m sorry for all the rambling and maybe some of it was not coherent but thank you to anyone who read this. I think I’m gonna buy this man a ring!
EDIT: I can’t express how grateful I am for so many people to have read this and just how kind everyone is. You’re all my friends now and I hope whoever sees this gets nothing but joy from life!
Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo, Gene Tim (not the actual photo)
Snyder and his group identified five primary motivations for volunteering: satisfying personal values, addressing a community concern, feeling better about oneself, challenging oneself, and better understanding other people.
According to Snyder, volunteering can have both altruistic and egotistic components. As he emphasized, it’s better to see these two feeding each other than competing.
#19
To the kind couple who stopped to help my girlfriend on Sunday along the bluffsa
A heartfelt thank you to the kind couple who stopped to help us near 37 Pine Ridge Drive on Sunday.
My girlfriend had a bad accident on the trail along the bluffs, and in a moment of sheer panic, you stepped in without a second thought. The gentleman literally took the shirt off his back to press against her face and stop the bleeding—an act of pure, selfless instinct that we will never forget. You stayed calm when we were overwhelmed and made sure she was safe until we could get help.
In the chaos and rush to get her medical attention, we never got your names. If you happen to see this, or if someone in the neighborhood mentioned helping a couple on the trail today, please know how deeply grateful we are. She is getting treated and taken care of now, but your quick action and human decency made all the difference in the world.
Thank you, truly, from the bottom of our hearts.
Image source: sasslafrass, terence b (not the actual photo)
#20
Gentleman on UA287 PWM-DEN today
For the gentleman who gave his first class upgrade to my 87 year old MIL- you truly are all class.
From what I was told, MIL was sitting next to you when the flight attendant informed you that you had been upgraded to 4B. She made some comment in her Boston accent about how that “must be nice”. You offered her your upgraded seat and it made her day/week/year.
She was on her way to see her granddaughter graduate. She lost my FIL not too long ago and was making the trip solo with I think a bit of heartbreak. While she is a well traveled individual, this may have been her first time in first class.
Thank you for your generosity!
Image source: Dee1je, magnific (not the actual photo)
#21
May I humbly submit these: Thoughtful boys 🥰
Image source: MNVixen
These people featured on the Order of Omar subreddit are far from superheroes or extraordinary figures. What makes them stand out is that they chose kindness, even when they gained nothing.
Yes, doing the right thing may come with a cost. But as you’ve read in these stories, going against the norm of cruelty, outrage, and selfishness, even in your own little way, can make this world a slightly better place.
#22
I’m donating flying squirrels to the PICU in honor of my son on what would be his 1st birthday on January 6, 2026. I plan to package them in cardboard critter carriers with ‘pet adoption certificates’ that the kids can fill out. Anything else I could put in the carrier for the kids?
Image source: polynomialpurebred
#23
Local flower seller making up free posies for people visiting their mother’s burial places on Mother’s Day.
Image source: st_owly
#24
They end up as each others Omar.
Image source: Rakfnawa
#25
Everything turned out just fine, then…
Image source: MoralRelativity
#26
I had an affair with a married man and I still don’t think I deserve how kind his wife has been
I didn’t know he was cheating; he told me he was in his late 30s, never married, and there were no pictures of his family on his social media so I trusted him. I was 18; I know him being interested in someone so much younger should have been a red-flag, but I’d only recently got away from a pretty a*****e home and having someone treat me like an adult made me feel special. But then I got pregnant; we weren’t planning on it, but I was happy; I feel so stupid now but I really thought we could build a life together. He tried to pressure me into aborting, and when I said no (I’ve no judgement for anyone who would terminate in my situation, but I couldn’t imagine doing it, and it’s not an easy thing to get access to where I live) he just ghosted me entirely.
I ended up finding his real Facebook account; everything he told me except his first name was a lie. He’s 45, and was married with two kids, the oldest being only three years younger than me. I ended up messaging his wife (I’ll call her “Mary” for this); she asked me a few questions, thanked me, and promised she didn’t blame me, and I thought that was that. When my son was born, I gave him my last name and told the hospital staff I didn’t know who the father was because I was embarrassed about what I’d done.
Six months later, Mary reached out to me. She told me the divorce was ongoing, she’d separated from her husband (he basically ditched their family entirely as soon as he was found out, which makes sense in hindsight), and wanted to know if I’d be okay meeting up to talk about things. I agreed and TBH basically had a breakdown in Starbucks while talking to her; I’d dropped out of college, my applications for gov’t assistance were taking too long, my own parents wanted nothing to do with me, and I was at risk of losing my apartment. I felt like a failure and was considering giving my son up for adoption because I didn’t think I’d be able to care for him. I still feel awful about her having to comfort me, but she did; she outright hugged me despite everything. And a week later, she reached out again saying she’d talked to her kids and that if I wanted, I could come and stay with their family.
I’ve been living with them for almost a year now; my room used to be Mary’s husband’s games room, apparently, but now it’s me and my son’s. It was very awkward at first, especially with the kids, but they never hated me for what I did and after some adjusting we’ve been getting on well. We hang out sometimes at home and stuff, we’ve had a couple of sessions of all airing out our grievances about their dad, and they’ve both come to me for advice; the youngest invited me to her drama club’s Christmas play and I don’t think I’ve ever been so honoured. They call my son their nephew, instead of their half-brother, which I guess makes us maybe sisters but I don’t want to push that if they’re not comfy so I’m not putting a label on it.
And Mary’s just been an absolute angel. I’ve tried to get her to accept rent, more than once, but she insists that as long as I’m saving some money I don’t owe her anything; she’s helped with childcare, she buys food for us with everyone else, and she’s promised that she’ll fund a lawyer if I ever feel ready to go after her ex for child support. She called me “my eldest” when talking to a friend recently and y’all I had to go and cry for a while. She really does treat me and my son like family and I think she’s going to be his grandma. My son’s going to grow up with the loving household I didn’t have because this woman looked at me, the person her husband cheated with, and chose to open her heart.
Image source: ElehcarTheFirst, Alex Green (not the actual photo)
#27
My fiancée and I are recently engaged and have been together since we were 18. She’s not the bridezilla type but she has imagined a nice wedding.
She’s not very social and has no sisters/female cousins, and as a result she has no bridesmaids. Zero. I on the other hand have a solid group of guys to be groomsmen and they’re already talking bachelor party.
My fiancée won’t have a bridal shower or bachelorette party, or anyone to go dress shopping with, etc. it’s really bringing her down and she won’t even talk about weddings. Once she said between sniffles “can’t we just sign a paper at a courthouse?” But I know neither of us really want that.
I have suggested having my sisters and cousins as bridesmaids, but they don’t really know her well and likely wouldn’t want to. How can I help her?
Image source: chefkimberly, pvproductions (not the actual photo)
#28
I built a free app to help people avoid buying a £4 coffee just to use the loo. It went viral, crashed my servers, but led to something genuinely amazing.
A while ago, I got fed up with the classic British dilemma: needing the toilet in a city centre and having to buy an overpriced coffee just to get a door code. So, I built a free, community-driven map app called LooCation to track down free public toilets.
Earlier this week, the app went a bit viral. You guys completely gave it the “Reddit Hug of D**th” – we hit over 100,000 map requests in a couple of days, and my map API provider temporarily shut me down. 😅
I managed to upgrade the servers out of my own pocket to get it back online, but during the downtime, the most incredible thing happened. I received an influx of messages from people with Crohn’s and IBS, telling me how much a map like this helps reduce their daily anxiety.
I originally had the “Medical & Specialized Access” filters (like Changing Places and Ostomy Friendly) as part of an optional ‘Pro’ tier just to help cover server costs. But reading those messages made me realise that shouldn’t be the case.
So, the real success story today: I’ve just pushed an update that makes ALL medical and specialised access filters completely 100% free for everyone, forever.
The core map remains completely free and ad-free. I did add a one-time “Lifetime supporter” badge in the app for anyone who wants to help me keep the servers from catching fire again, but there’s zero pressure.
I just wanted to share this little win. Thanks to the UK Reddit community for breaking my app, and ultimately helping make it better and more accessible for the people who really need it.
Image source: Queen-Roblin, hartono subagio (not the actual photo)
#29
I found out my mom played some amazing 4D parenting chess
So I learned to use a sewing machine when I was really little, starting with just sitting in my mom’s lap while she sewed. When I was around 6 or 7 I started being allowed to use the sewing machine on my own without her there, set to the lowest speed. Of course as I gained confidence and got frustrated with how slow it was, I bumped up the speed a teeny tiny bit, setting it back to the low speed when I was done so she wouldn’t find out.
After sewing like that for a while, I’d ask my mom if I could start setting the machine a little faster, and she would be like “hmmm, I don’t know, let’s try it and I’ll watch and make sure you’re okay first and then maybe”, and then when she saw that I was fine she let me set that slightly higher speed as my new rule. This continued over maybe a year or two until I was using the machine at full speed. I told her recently, at age 29, that I did that as a kid and she was just like “Oh, I knew that.”
So it turns out she always stayed in the next room so she could let me feel independent but also keep an ear out to make sure I was okay, and if you know sewing machines you know that you can very clearly hear the difference when you change the speed settings. In retrospect, duh of course she could tell, but it didn’t occur to me as a kid that the sound would give me away and I always thought I was totally alone and she was somewhere else in the house lmao. She said that she could tell I was only increasing it by a little and only after I’d been sewing at one speed for a while, so she knew I was staying safe and not just being an idiot and suddenly trying to go full out.
She decided to pretend she had no idea because it was teaching me to challenge my limits without going too far, and that learning independence was good for childhood development, but in reality she was always there as a safety net ready to step in if she thought I was going to hurt myself. I guess this is what happens when your mom has a PHD in anthropology 😂
I really thought I was getting away with something but it turns out my mom plays 4D parenting chess and is even more awesome than I knew.
Image source: dhkillion, Alexander Mass (not the actual photo)
#30
MIL demanded to design the brides dress
My mum was an iconic wedding dress designer back in the day and has had some pretty famous faces that she’s designed for. She’s also the absolute queen of petty and will always advocate for what she believes is right. I’ve always been incredibly proud of her but tonight she told me a story I just had to share with you.
My mum had a boutique with bridal gowns to buy, some to hire but she was better known for designing the dress of the brides dreams. Absolutely bespoke.
She had this bride come in to the boutique with her MIL. MIL was generously offering to pay for the dress but the catch was that the dress had to be what she (MIL) wanted and the bride had no real choice or say.
My mum realised this but the bride agreed with all the MILs choices and decisions and did as she was asked in terms of design & making the dress for the bride.
Then it came to the final fitting. This is the only fitting the bride attended on her own. Usually this is the fitting with the entourage and where the bride is most excited. Not this bride. She said she liked the dress, she just didn’t love it. But couldn’t afford to pay for it on her own and so she graciously accepted the MILs gift and didn’t realise the conditions it came with.
My mum took this opportunity to ask the bride what would change if she could? What did she like? What did she not like? The bride was honest with my mum but explained the MIL situation.
What my mum did next is just amazing. She told the bride that the changes she wanted could be made to the existing dress. It was a lot of work and not much time, but it could be done. In return, my mum wrote a cheque to refund the MIL and instead of selling the dress to the bride, she offered to hire it to her for a fraction of the price. The bride got the brand new and bespoke dress of her dreams.
The MIL got a refund of the deposit she paid and therefore no say in the dress that the bride wanted. Mum said it was absolutely worth it to see the bride look so glowing her chosen gown.
Image source: Posey10, garetsvisual (not the actual photo)
#31
I paid for an old lady’s stolen groceries, and now my girlfriend is mad at me
Last week my girlfriend and I were grocery shopping. We were waiting at the checkout when an old lady in front of us was paying. She only had a few basic things, some bread and a few vegetables.
Then a security guard came over. They had seen on the camera that she had put a few items in her bag without scanning them, a pack of ham, some cheese, and sausages. They stopped her at the register and asked her to pay for them. She looked really embarrassed and tried to explain that she forgot, but it was clear she didn’t have enough money.
We were right behind her, so we heard everything. Something in me just couldn’t watch it happen. Before it turned into a scene, I stepped forward and paid for the items.
The guard nodded, the old lady looked at me with tears in her eyes and quietly said, “Thank you.”
My girlfriend, on the other hand, was furious. She said things like “It’s not your business,” “You don’t know how many times she’s done this,” and “You’re just encouraging her to steal.” But I couldn’t see it that way. I don’t know what led her to risk stealing a bit of food, but I didn’t want her to be humiliated.
I don’t know if I did the right thing or if I really was the idiot here, but that night I couldn’t stop thinking that maybe those few dollars meant everything to someone.
Things have felt weird between my girlfriend and me since it happened. She’s been distant, and I’m not sure how to bring it up without starting another argument.
Image source: ExpertChart7871
#32
The stranger who saved our weekend
A few years ago, my wife and I were heading to a cabin for a weekend getaway when my car started making horrible noises. We pulled over, turns out the serpentine belt was shredded from an oil leak. We were completely stuck on the side of the road.
Within five minutes, a guy named Marcus stopped to help. He drove me to grab a replacement belt, but we couldn’t install it ourselves. Then he did something incredible, he offered to lend us his spare vehicle for the weekend so we wouldn’t miss our trip.
Two complete strangers, and he just handed over his keys. Took a pic of my license and that was it.
We made it to our cabin. A mobile mechanic fixed my car later that day, and we returned Marcus’s vehicle the next evening.
I still think about him. He didn’t have to stop. He definitely didn’t have to trust us with his car. But he did, without hesitation.
That’s the kind of kindness that sticks with you.
Image source: sewmuchlab
#33
Task failed successfully.
Image source: nzbluechicken
#34
This guy’s father sets the bar…
Image source: Jeullena
#35
He Got this note from his neighbor, should he be worried?
Image source: AngelicNuzzle
#36
Made me tear up.
Image source: jackzilla1123
#37
This guy being a true boss.
Image source: cub3dworld
#38
Finally someone who gets it!
Image source: checcyourself
#39
Pink hair.
Image source: Lemon_Lime_Lily
#40
My mom is my role model.
Her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him.
I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children.
Image source: AnnaKhadejah
#41
I broke my ankle and can’t walk. I asked my friend to pick me up a pint of whiskey for the pain and he went above and beyond.
So I broke my ankle on Monday night. Weber A fracture, got lucky. Basically that means I had a clean break and my ligaments and tendons were intact, but I still needed a cast and I can’t walk. Where I live, the hospital doesn’t send you home with pain meds or crutches and since I live alone in a 3 story townhouse, it’s been brutal.
My kitchen is downstairs and I’ve had to crawl up and down my stairs for 3 days. I finally got some crutches but I live on a steep hill covered in ice and snow and downtown is 15 mins away on a good day with two legs.
So I asked my friend to grab me a pint of whiskey for the pain and I’d pay obviously. So he brought me a 750, a whole BBQ chicken, a box of fresh fried chicken, a tub of fresh mac and cheese, and didn’t even want my money.
I’ve only known this guy for a couple of months. I went over around new years and he had an emotional moment because his wife d**d last year and he hasn’t had much support, and I was there for him, but that’s just a thing you’re supposed to do for others.
I’ve been trapped at home without much of anything for days, and he came through randomly. I didn’t even reach out, he did. He knew what happened but I never asked him for anything and he offered and came through.
I hope someone reads this and realizes how impactful a random act of kindness can be for someone who needs it. I wanted to cry when he brought the food. He didn’t care about money, he just wanted to make sure I was ok, and I barely know the guy. Be like this guy.
Image source: Dirt_Mushroom
#42
Need merits to go to prom? Let me help.
My youngest is in year 11 (UK, last year of high school) and the school is having a prom for the leavers. While I don’t agree with yet another Americanism finding its way over here, I know my daughter is looking forward to it now its her turn.
This year however, the school changed the rules so that the students have to earn their way to a ticket, with a certain amount of “merits” given by the teachers. Stupid, idiotic and frankly unfair. The students have kicked up a fuss, but school management is holding firm on it.
The teachers? Not so much. Just yesterday my daughter was given merits by different teachers “because your hair looks great”, “for the way you walked through that door” and because she gave her friend a high five for getting an answer right.
Others have been given merits for equally simple and silly things so the merits given are overflowing. Guess everyone will get to go to the ball after all.
Image source: CaptainBaoBao
#43
A widow’s second husband.
Image source: W0nderingMe
#44
Bro was not gonna let him be played like that.
Image source: PlushieTushie
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