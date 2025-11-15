40 Instagrammers Who Edited Their Pictures So Much, They Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Most of us are probably guilty of polishing our social media accounts. But some don’t stop there. They go above and beyond in Photoshop, inventing a totally new version of themselves. However, they aren’t fooling everyone—the subreddit r/Instagramreality is dedicated to exposing these fakes, and allow us to see their true colors. With nearly 950K members, the community constantly posts new findings that simply look too bad to be true. If you’re done scrolling and wish to check out more similar pics, fire up our earlier Instagram vs. Reality posts here and here.

#1 What She Lacks In Calves She Makes Up In Shoe Size

Image source: funpolicebendover

#2 Econ 101

Image source: reddit.com

#3 We’ve Got Another Member Of The Pea-Head Squad. His Head Compared To His Hands…i Can’t

Image source: okay_but_what

#4 Photographer’s Page vs. Model’s Page

Image source: reddit.com

#5 When Blurring Your Wrinkles, Don’t Forget To Blur Your Reflection Too…

Image source: Magistraliter

#6 Whitest Teeth In The West

Image source: thelostdemon

#7 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn’t Edit)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Skin Texture, We All Have It

Image source: January-J-Rose

#9 This Sri Lankan Influencer Photoshoped African Elephants To Her Photo. There Are Only Asian Elephants In Sl. All The Elephants Are Photoshoped

Image source: lionSLead00

#10 Those Proportions Though

Image source: slm81

#11 Every Post Is This Weird Forced Laugh Pose And Soullessly White Eyes

Image source: lolita_babe

#12 Pants For Stick People

Image source: NoCommunication5431

#13 When Your Eyes Are So Piercing, They Burn Holes In Your Hair

Image source: reddit.com

#14 The Caption Says It’s Not Photoshop, But… How?

Image source: bringthesnacks

#15 First Time I’ve Ever Seen Someone Photoshop Their Fridge

Image source: reddit.com

#16 I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin. With The Ass? Or The Clipart Wine Glass?

Image source: reddit.com

#17 I Don’t Know Where To Start

Image source: swoopme27

#18 Guys, I’m Scared

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Someone Photographed A Chinese Celebrity And Showed What She Truly Looks Like Without Photoshop

Image source: DarleneAlderson1116

#20 No Cuticles, No Pores, No Texture

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Same Girl All Photos

Image source: reddit.com

#22 1.2 Million Followers Btw

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I Physically Recoiled When I Saw The Eyes

Image source: memeboat_annie

#24 Chinese Online Shopping Mall. Yeag Chinese Are Crazy For Being Tall And Long Legs. No Need To Explain More

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Badly Editing Yourself Into Famous Locations Is Easily One Of My Most Hated Igr Trends

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Shooped So Hard That It Looked Like They Cant Even Move A Face Muscle

Image source: Ill-Cancel-6322

#27 What In Tarnation Is This???

Image source: reddit.com

#28 She Doesnt Have Nose

Image source: reddit.com

#29 No Actual Trees Were Harmed Will Creating That Tiny Waist

Image source: shljunki

#30 When Your Friend Only Gets Half Face-Tuned

Image source: deathstalker4

#31 Aliexpress Never Change Please

Image source: reddit.com

#32 I Can’t Believe She Thought This Was Fine To Post! Her Face Is So Edited It Looks Like A Drawing

Image source: reddit.com

#33 This Fast Fashion Model Getting A Little Overzealous With The Airbrush Feature. Skin Texture Who?

Image source: Rk1tt3n

#34 Aliexpress Never Disappoints

Image source: reddit.com

#35 She Wants No Skin Texture On Her Face But I Guess Veins Are Where It’s At? Also Do Her Hands Drag On The Ground When She Walks?

Image source: datman510

#36 What Are Organs?

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Instagram Picture Versus Screenshot From A Video

Image source: lanabananaq

#38 She Literally Photoshopped Herself On Someone’s Car And Didn’t Even Tag Him

Image source: reddit.com

#39 So Natural

Image source: vgabnd

#40 Tf Is Wrong With Her Fingers

Image source: maranka

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
