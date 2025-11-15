40 Instagrammers Who Edited Their Pictures So Much, They Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Most of us are probably guilty of polishing our social media accounts. But some don’t stop there. They go above and beyond in Photoshop, inventing a totally new version of themselves. However, they aren’t fooling everyone—the subreddit r/Instagramreality is dedicated to exposing these fakes, and allow us to see their true colors. With nearly 950K members, the community constantly posts new findings that simply look too bad to be true. If you’re done scrolling and wish to check out more similar pics, fire up our earlier Instagram vs. Reality posts here and here.
#1 What She Lacks In Calves She Makes Up In Shoe Size
Image source: funpolicebendover
#2 Econ 101
Image source: reddit.com
#3 We’ve Got Another Member Of The Pea-Head Squad. His Head Compared To His Hands…i Can’t
Image source: okay_but_what
#4 Photographer's Page vs. Model's Page
Image source: reddit.com
#5 When Blurring Your Wrinkles, Don’t Forget To Blur Your Reflection Too…
Image source: Magistraliter
#6 Whitest Teeth In The West
Image source: thelostdemon
#7 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn't Edit)
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Skin Texture, We All Have It
Image source: January-J-Rose
#9 This Sri Lankan Influencer Photoshoped African Elephants To Her Photo. There Are Only Asian Elephants In Sl. All The Elephants Are Photoshoped
Image source: lionSLead00
#10 Those Proportions Though
Image source: slm81
#11 Every Post Is This Weird Forced Laugh Pose And Soullessly White Eyes
Image source: lolita_babe
#12 Pants For Stick People
Image source: NoCommunication5431
#13 When Your Eyes Are So Piercing, They Burn Holes In Your Hair
Image source: reddit.com
#14 The Caption Says It’s Not Photoshop, But… How?
Image source: bringthesnacks
#15 First Time I’ve Ever Seen Someone Photoshop Their Fridge
Image source: reddit.com
#16 I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin. With The Ass? Or The Clipart Wine Glass?
Image source: reddit.com
#17 I Don’t Know Where To Start
Image source: swoopme27
#18 Guys, I’m Scared
#18 Guys, I'm Scared
#19 Someone Photographed A Chinese Celebrity And Showed What She Truly Looks Like Without Photoshop
Image source: DarleneAlderson1116
#20 No Cuticles, No Pores, No Texture
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Same Girl All Photos
#21 Same Girl All Photos
#22 1.2 Million Followers Btw
#22 1.2 Million Followers Btw
#23 I Physically Recoiled When I Saw The Eyes
Image source: memeboat_annie
#24 Chinese Online Shopping Mall. Yeag Chinese Are Crazy For Being Tall And Long Legs. No Need To Explain More
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Badly Editing Yourself Into Famous Locations Is Easily One Of My Most Hated Igr Trends
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Shooped So Hard That It Looked Like They Cant Even Move A Face Muscle
Image source: Ill-Cancel-6322
#27 What In Tarnation Is This???
#27 What In Tarnation Is This???
#28 She Doesnt Have Nose
#28 She Doesnt Have Nose
#29 No Actual Trees Were Harmed Will Creating That Tiny Waist
Image source: shljunki
#30 When Your Friend Only Gets Half Face-Tuned
Image source: deathstalker4
#31 Aliexpress Never Change Please
#31 Aliexpress Never Change Please
#32 I Can’t Believe She Thought This Was Fine To Post! Her Face Is So Edited It Looks Like A Drawing
Image source: reddit.com
#33 This Fast Fashion Model Getting A Little Overzealous With The Airbrush Feature. Skin Texture Who?
Image source: Rk1tt3n
#34 Aliexpress Never Disappoints
#34 Aliexpress Never Disappoints
#35 She Wants No Skin Texture On Her Face But I Guess Veins Are Where It’s At? Also Do Her Hands Drag On The Ground When She Walks?
Image source: datman510
#36 What Are Organs?
#36 What Are Organs?
#37 Instagram Picture Versus Screenshot From A Video
Image source: lanabananaq
#38 She Literally Photoshopped Herself On Someone’s Car And Didn’t Even Tag Him
Image source: reddit.com
#39 So Natural
Image source: vgabnd
#40 Tf Is Wrong With Her Fingers
Image source: maranka
