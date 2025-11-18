Awkward Moment As Oprah Interrupts Meghan Markle Mid-Speech During Book Store Opening

Oprah Winfrey caused a slightly awkward moment when she inadvertently interrupted Meghan Markle’s speech at a bookstore opening in Montecito, California, last Saturday (September 7) while looking for a front-row seat.
Journalist Elizabeth Holmes captured the moment on her phone when the famous TV personality walked into the event during Meghan’s remarks, unintentionally stepping in front of the camera, as she tried to film the speech.
The grand opening was for the Godmothers bookstore, set against the charming backdrop of Santa Barbara.
In a clip posted to Instagram, Meghan stands on a small platform and talks about how she feels “safe” in bookstores, just as her neighbor Oprah entered the room quietly to sit in the front row.
“Meghan had just started talking, and I was focused on filming. Oprah was so discreet, she had been in the green room preparing for her part of the program,” Elizabeth explained.
Image credits: eholmes
The writer and mother-of-three went on to explain how she felt after briefly crossing paths with the celebrity:
“She quietly took her seat as Meghan spoke. She was so subtle that I didn’t even realize she was there until she was right in front of me, and she said, ‘Sorry.’ I thought, ‘ No, you never have to apologize.’ It was a surreal moment.”
Photos from the event capture Meghan and Harry enjoying an evening surrounded by friends and family of literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics entrepreneur Victoria Jackson, the owners of the newly opened bookstore.
Image credits: eholmes
“We celebrate our hometown authors as if they were our hometown heroes because, to us, they are,” Walsh said in a video promoting the establishment.
The royal couple arrived in a discreet Range Rover with darkened windows and warmly greeted guests.
After short speeches by Jennifer and Victoria, Meghan, who came in dressed in a Ralph Lauren outfit, celebrated before embracing Oprah, who previously conducted the couple’s bombshell 2021 interview, where the actress openly critiqued the British monarchy as an institution.
The store’s name “Godmothers” was reportedly chosen by Harry as a direct homage to Oprah and the two store owners, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson
Image credits: eholmes
Oprah’s friendship with the Sussexes blossomed after she attended their 2018 wedding and evening reception.
The TV personality has been a vocal supporter of Harry and Meghan, particularly following their departure from royal duties and relocation to the U.S., stating that she “supports them 1,000 percent.”
In a humorous moment, when asked for book recommendations, Harry reportedly pointed to his memoir, Spare, which is prominently displayed at the store alongside Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench.
“Their support and the spotlight it brings to Godmothers is extraordinary,” stated the store’s owner, Victoria, who has long since been a friend of the Sussexes.
Harry played a significant role in naming the bookstore, thanking Oprah, Victoria, and Jennifer at his book party for being his “fairy godmothers who lit our way.”
Meghan was later seen thanking Jennifer and Victoria for “holding a space for so many people to feel seen through the pages, either in laughter, in grief, in feeling less alone.”
Image credits: heysaraprince
Jennifer shared on Instagram that the bookstore has touched many visitors emotionally, saying, “People come in and often say, ‘I don’t know why, but I feel like crying,’” which she attributes to the attention to detail that has gone into creating the store’s atmosphere.
“It’s like – you know when you just take a bite of pound cake and you’re like why is this so delicious. Oh it’s the butter? Well the butter is the love in this and it’s buttery and delicious,” she wrote.
Image credits: heysaraprince
Fans of Elizabeth Holmes reacted to her clip with enthusiasm, with many feeling shocked at Oprah’s sudden appearance.
“I don’t get star struck often and I imagine you don’t either but my god how did you keep it together!?” asked a fellow journalist.
“The way I just yelped standing in my kitchen!” wrote one excited follower.
“Well now I feel like I have also been acknowledged by Oprah by association,” joked another.
More neutral netizens expressed mixed reactions at the bookstore opening, with many feeling disconnected from the high-class nature of the event
Image credits: The Royal Family Channel
“These people give themselves importance just because they have more money than others. Three or four people as an ‘audience’ in a small bookstore in a wealthy area is no big deal,” wrote one reader.
“Honestly these people have such an inflated sense of their own importance, who cares it’s just show business and celebrity lightweight stuff, there are important things going on in the world,” another stated.
“I used to like Oprah but she is full of herself these days. On the other hand, she worked her way up, she didn’t marry into it and believed she had all the answers,” wrote another, taking a jab at Markle.
Some even crafted conspiracy theories around the viral moment, believing Oprah acted with secret intentions.
“That was a very deliberate disruption by Winfrey. She will not be upstaged and calculates every movement carefully,” one reader explained.
“Oprah did this on purpose. It was a power move. Really ticked Meghan off too. The mask slipped for a moment & you could see she was upset,” stated another.
Netizens’ reactions remain mixed as the complex reputation of the former royal couple continues to follow them
