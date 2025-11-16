Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Writing! (Closed)

I’m a young fantasy writer and I’d love to hear your experiences, thoughts, questions, and rants about how perfect all of your characters are! Tell me anything and everything, and if you have a question, I will have an answer.
#1
I wanna pitch an animated show idea to adult swim.
#2
My head is FULL of ideas, to where I just lay and bed and daydream because I need to be in a very special kind of mood to write. One of my story ideas I’m trying to write (not really -_-) is taking forever. One story idea, I have in a notebook and haven’t written in in FOREVER, and my final story idea, is a rather successful role play Discord server filled with the most amazing people called ‘After the Storm.’ My characters.. I only have a handful, but I love them all so very much. And most of them are named after states, but I have been breaking away from this, FINALLY. My brain is so stupid but anyway I have a character named Seraphina and another one named December
#3
Only two of my seven characters use she/her pronouns and this is me admitting my faults. It’s most likely bc I’m transmasc and I wrote in 1st person, but I have a feeling that I might get canceled eventually. I’m nervous but also I suck at writing characters who use she/her or are fem, just bc I get uncomfortable unless they’re characters who I know very well. (For more info, my MCs pronouns, respectively, are they/them, he/they, another he/they, he/they with stress on the he, and they/them but prefers masc nouns, she/her and she/they. Yes, I use he/they). Just ranting about my bad writing habits. If anyone has any serious tips I’d love them!
#4
Do you want to know how many stories i have in my head? TOO MANY. One is adventure/fantasy two are sifi, one if a mix of the two, ect… I am only writing one rn, but i want to write them ALL.
Follow Us