“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

by

The sea can be as tempestuous and brutal as it is beautiful. For some people, bodies of water hold a deep fear that others might not fully understand. However, through the power of photography, everyone can feel this sense of lingering dread.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most terrifying and mesmerizing photos of open water that are bound to send shivers down your spine. Scroll down to see them—just make sure you know where the life vests and rowing boats are before you do so!

Meanwhile, if you suffer from thalassophobia—the fear of deep bodies of water—we suggest that you skip this post… unless you want to dip your toes in some exposure therapy.

Bored Panda reached out to clinical mental health counselor Dan Bates, Ph.D., who shed some light on overcoming phobias and how to know when to ask for professional help. You’ll find his insights as you read on. Bates is the host of the ‘Men’s Mental Health’ blog on Substack, as well as the ‘Mental Health Nerd’ blog on Psychology Today.

#1 Orcas Breaching In Rough Seas, Photo Taken From A Sword Fishing Boat Off The Coast Of Nova Scotia

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: br4ndnewbr4d

#2 Extreme Waves In The North Sea

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Morksky

#3 East Coast Low Intensifying

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: ihaig72sydney

#4 In The Water Column

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: André Musgrove Underwater Photography

#5 Now You Have An Aquarium

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: bothcoasts

#6 Staring Down What Could Be A 1,000-Ft-Deep Wormhole Through The Blue Ice Of The Lower Ruth Glacier

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: argonautphoto

#7 Stormy Seas

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Roger_Weston

#8 Stormy Sea

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: communist_caleb

#9 It’s 50% Exciting And 50% Scary. The Hole Is 150 Meters Deep, And It’s Actually Way Too Cold To Swim In There For Longer Than A Few Seconds

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: kirxxii

#10 It’s Hard To Beat Diving In This Majestic Cenote In The Summer Months

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: tom.st.george

#11 Underground Freshwater Storage In Munich, Germany

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: TheRealSlimHayzel

#12 Big Waves Catching The Light At Tynemouth Pier On Sunday

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Jim Scott Photography

#13 Night At Sea

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Mercarcher

#14 There’s Something Unsettling About A Calm Sea

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: iambrillant

#15 Abandoned Silver Mine Shafts. Lake Superior Thunder Bay Ontario

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Mooky7

#16 Another Day At Work, Pretending I’m An Astronaut

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: HannahAquanaut

#17 We Were At 60 Ft To Capture This Photo

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: andremusgrove

#18 Diving The Flooded Caves In Mexico Feels Like Time Traveling To A Moment Before The Last Ice Age When These Formations Were Dripping Passage Ways To The Spirit World

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: twanathan

#19 Gjoa Haven, Nunavut. Where Inuit Still Hunt For Food And Often Have To Cross Cracks Like This With Their Snowmobiles And Homemade Sleds (Though Not As Big As This)

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: NimblyJimblyNS

#20 The Extreme Lengths Some Go To For Their Alone Time

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: adamfreediver

#21 Milada Lake, Czech Republic

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: esmo52

#22 I Went Kayaking In An Abandoned Limestone Mine

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: appleyjuice13

#23 Higgins Lake, Michigan Where The Entire 34 Km Shoreline Features A Sudden Drop-Off

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: candlegun

#24 Snorkeling With Leopard Sharks In La Jolla Was Truly An Unforgettable Experience

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: thejournaloflosttime

#25 Sailing Into The Storm

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: dwstevens

#26 A Caribbean Reef Shark Framed In A Hatchway From My Dive On Big Crab In Nassau, The Bahamas

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: tom.st.george

#27 Perfect Conditions For A Dive

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: kristinkuba

#28 My Cousin’s Sister-In-Law Works On A Tugboat That Tows Oil Platforms Across The Ocean. In All Weather Conditions

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: D3qual

#29 Massive Mexican Cavern

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: jferraragallery

#30 Sea

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: MiTa988

#31 People Watching A Wave From Hurricane Lee

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: debblauss

#32 Creepy Pond Weeds

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: mike_____f

#33 Common Starfish Looks Cool On This Frame At Balicasag Island Bohol

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: mgabatangdagat

#34 Just A Picture Of Heavy Sea

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: MCPenner

#35 Rough Day In The Gulf Of Mexico

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: CaptAnonymous89

#36 When The Sun Goes Behind A Cloud It’s Like Someone Turned Off The Lights. All You Can Do Is Hope They Come Back On Again Soon

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: tom.st.george

#37 Always Lurking Just Out Of Sight

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Giant Vortice Building Up In The Black Sea

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: RoccomGG

#39 Trees Underwater On The Edge Of A Clear, Deep Lake

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Sea Cave – Anacortes, Washington

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: charliespannaway

#41 Sudden Shiver Down My Spine

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: get-priest-on-LWIAY

#42 It Appears To Be Some Kind Of A Hole, And I’m Going In

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: GarysCrispLettuce

#43 After Walking 50 M Into A Narrow, 150-Year-Old Gold Mine, This Vertical Shaft Emerges

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Responsible_Shake_83

#44 The Elpida Wreck In Cyprus Is One Of Many Great Wrecks Along With The Famous Zenobia Wreck

This wreck was scuttled in 2019 only a 20-minute boat ride from Larnaca harbor. The bottom of the wreck is around 30m, and the most shallow parts are 10-15m. The wreck still has a steering wheel and is great for beginners and experienced wreck divers.

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: alex_dawson_photography

#45 I Was On A Boat Last Night, And The Ocean Looked Scary

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Myzzelf0

#46 A Few Shots From Yesterday’s Dive Session In The Blue Hole

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: adamfreediver

#47 Thalassophobia Triggered

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Ganemede-x

#48 Just Diving Along The Shipwreck Of A Libyan Tanker Um El Faroud Near Malta At About 35 M/115 Ft Deep

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: fanton18

#49 Saw These Underwater Trees While Hiking, This Kind Of Stuff Freaks Me Out

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: Ape_Squid

#50 These Photos Of My Wife Just Tug At My Heart Strings

“Sudden Shiver Down My Spine”: 50 Terrifying Pics To Show Why The Fear Of Deep Water Is Real

Image source: shredgnargnarpowpow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Took 40 Pictures Of An Astronaut Character Posing Around Futuristic And Dystopian Cities
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys Will Become a Series at Amazon
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2021
“What Could Go Wrong”: 49 Of The Absolute Worst Home Improvement Fails To Make You Cringe
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Power Rangers
It’s Morphin’ Time: Ranking the First 22 Seasons of Power Rangers
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2016
We Created A 12ft Talking Hand To Raise Awareness Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
80 Hilarious Yet Clever Life Lessons From Bill
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.