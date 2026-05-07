This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

by

If you’re a dog person, there’s a good chance you’ll find these comics pretty relatable. In this Bored Panda feature, we’re once again highlighting the work of Doug Hill, the cartoonist behind Laughing Hippo Studio, whose comics we’ve previously featured. Unlike last time, when the focus was on his cat-themed comics, the spotlight is fully on dogs and all the wonderfully ridiculous situations they bring into everyday life.

Hill’s single-panel cartoons have the classic charm of newspaper comics, combining quick punchlines, expressive characters, and humor that feels instantly recognizable. From guilty looks and misunderstood commands to dogs acting suspiciously human, his work captures the chaos, warmth, and comedy of life with a furry best friend.

Scroll down to check out all the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

#2

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#3

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#4

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#5

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#6

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#7

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#8

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#9

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#10

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#11

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#12

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#13

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#14

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#15

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#16

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#17

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

#18

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#19

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#20

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#21

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#22

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#23

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#24

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#25

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#26

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

#27

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#28

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

#29

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

#30

This Artist’s 30 Funny Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Weird Logic Of Man’s Best Friend

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five TV Shows on Right Now that Have Significant Importance To the Viewer
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
I Made A Song And My Friend Drew A Drawing Of It Every Week For A Year
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Hand-Painted This Silk Scarf That Will Give You Firebird Wings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Uber Refuses To Refund Passenger Who Got Cheated By The Driver, So He Shares His Shocking Photos Online
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
32 Celebrity Downfalls That People Actually Feel Bad For
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2026
I Made Photo Manipulations Of Bored Panda
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025