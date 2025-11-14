I Draw Cats And Dogs Using Only One Line As Therapy (12 Pics)

I’ve spent the last few years drawing dogs for friends or for commissioned work, and just recently I tried to draw (or doodle) the dogs (and cats) using only one line.
I love the result, and I found that the process works like therapy. I found it as a stress reliever, watching pictures of cute dogs (and cats) while doodling. The results are unpredictable.
More info: society6.com | Instagram | wanderer.company
#1 Cat
#2 Cat
#3 Corgi
#4 French Bulldog
#5 Siberian Husky
#6 Yorkshire Terrier
#7 Corgi
#8 Chilling Cat
#9 Shiba Inu
#10 Golden Retriever
#11 Pug
#12 Labrador
