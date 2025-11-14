I Draw Cats And Dogs Using Only One Line As Therapy (12 Pics)

by

I’ve spent the last few years drawing dogs for friends or for commissioned work, and just recently I tried to draw (or doodle) the dogs (and cats) using only one line.

I love the result, and I found that the process works like therapy. I found it as a stress reliever, watching pictures of cute dogs (and cats) while doodling. The results are unpredictable.

More info: society6.com | Instagram | wanderer.company

#1 Cat

#2 Cat

#3 Corgi

#4 French Bulldog

#5 Siberian Husky

#6 Yorkshire Terrier

#7 Corgi

#8 Chilling Cat

#9 Shiba Inu

#10 Golden Retriever

#11 Pug

#12 Labrador

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
