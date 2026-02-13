Olympic Village Turns Wildly Hot As Athletes Run Out Of Rubbers In 3 Days And The Number Is Crazy

Free contraceptives at the Olympic Village have been part of the Games tradition for decades, but the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina are drawing widespread attention after organizers reportedly ran out of supplies within just three days.
The shortage has reportedly triggered online debates, comparisons over previous Olympics, and renewed fascination with life inside the athletes’ village, where thousands of competitors live side by side during the Games.
According to Italian outlet La Stampa, the complimentary contraceptives distributed in the Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympic Village were gone before the first week of competition had even finished.
“The supplies ran out in just three days,” an anonymous athlete told the newspaper. “They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when.”
The report quickly went viral online, partly because contraceptive distribution has long been a routine health measure at the Olympics rather than a headline-making issue.
However, this year, the speed at which the supply ran out surprised both athletes and observers.
Comparisons with the 2024 Paris Olympics further raised eyebrows
The controversy intensified after comparisons were made to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
At the time, organizers distributed approximately 300,000 contraceptives for around 10,500 athletes, roughly two per athlete per day, according to village director Laurent Michaud in an interview with Sky News.
By contrast, fewer than 10,000 contraceptives were reportedly made available for the 2026 Winter Games, which host about 2,871 athletes. While the winter event involves fewer participants, critics argue the reduction may have been too drastic.
Many athletes are also split between Milan and Cortina, with some staying hours away from central supply points.
Despite the shortage, Italian officials defended contraceptive distribution as a long-standing Olympic health policy
As conversation grew online, Attilio Fontana, governor of Italy’s Lombardy region, publicly defended the program.
“Yes, we provide free c*ndoms to athletes in the Olympic village,” he wrote on social media.
“If this seems strange to some, they’re unaware of the established Olympic practice.”
Fontana further noted that the tradition dates back to the 1998 Seoul Olympics, when free distribution was introduced to raise awareness about s*xually transmitted diseases and promote responsible health choices among athletes.
He emphasized that the initiative is tied to public health rather than sensationalism, adding that prevention and common sense remain priorities during the Games.
A viral social media clip added to the curiosity about life inside the Olympic Village
Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart helped push the topic further into public conversation after posting a video showing contraceptives branded with the Lombardy region logo.
“I found them,” she says in the clip. “They have everything you need.”
The video quickly spread across social media, feeding long-standing curiosity about what life inside Olympic housing is really like.
Image credits: oliviasmartxox
The Cortina d’Ampezzo Village, built as a temporary residential complex in the Dolomites, houses athletes in modular units connected by shared social spaces and recreation areas.
Despite the glamorous image, privacy is limited. Reports describe athletes using relaxation rooms with dim lighting and soft music as spaces to unwind between competitions.
Why Olympic Village culture continues to spark headlines every Games cycle
Stories about romance and social activity among Olympians appear almost every Olympics, with former athletes openly acknowledging the unique atmosphere created by intense competition, stress, and sudden downtime.
Spanish medalist Ana Peleteiro told RTVE that intimacy inside the village is not unusual.
“There’s a lot of s*x going on in the Olympic Village… everyone is in great shape and finally letting loose.”
Similar stories have surfaced for decades, from the Sydney 2000 Games, when organizers reportedly had to order additional supplies, to anecdotes shared by former athletes describing celebrations and social gatherings after events.
Online reactions ranged from jokes to skepticism as the story spread across social media
Social media reactions quickly turned humorous, with many users questioning whether the supplies were actually used or simply collected as freebies.
One commenter wrote, “Funnily enough, that’s likely what they’re doing — athletes see something for free and just take a bunch to bring back home.”
Another joked, “If you can’t take home a gold, silver, or bronze, you can still take home a latex.”
Others pointed out that similar headlines appear during nearly every Olympic cycle, suggesting the shortage may partly reflect media fascination with village life as much as actual demand.
Officials have indicated that additional supplies were expected to arrive, suggesting the issue was more about initial allocation than a shift away from the long-running program.
“Why didn’t they just bring some with them?” asked one user
