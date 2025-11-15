This Online Group Showcases People Who Pretend They Didn’t Deliberately Do Something And Here’s 30 Of The Most Cringeworthy Examples

It can be pretty tempting to jump to lying after, for example, texting your crush goes horribly wrong. “Omg, my friend stole my phone and sent you that message as a joke, that totally wasn’t me. I would never say that, lol.”

But there’s only so much bending a narrative can take. Overdo it, and you’re exposed. Plus, people aren’t as gullible as we might think.

And I have the perfect subreddit to back up these claims. It’s called r/OopsDidntMeanTo and the pictures its members share expose all kinds of “accidents.”

From bringing a Labrador to a meeting with a dog-phobic person to buying a Range Rover, here are some of the most ridiculous ones. If these situations won’t prove to you that it’s better to just accept your embarrassment than run away from it, nothing will.

#1 Bugs Caught Me Slippin

Image source: garnaches

#2 Oops Putin Didn’t Mean To

Image source: sagitta42

#3 I Hate It When That Happens

Image source: ILoveSpoons4

#4 I’m Sure The Cnn Editor Just Forgot It

Image source: jonnot

#5 What A Tragedy

Image source: steevkelp

#6 Just Over 4 Years On And This Still Makes Me Laugh

Image source: No_Name_Is_Left

#7 Phone Fell And Took This Accident Selfie

Image source: ergoegthatis

#8 Dropped My Phone

Image source: Ryan1sB1_

#9 Not Like It Was A Photo Shoot Or Anything

Image source: sgtsandwich

#10 Sure It Did

Image source: DTJC

#11 Can’t Fool Us

Image source: AlwaysShip

#12 I Think You Proved Your Point

Image source: ChuckDimeCliff

#13

Image source: dannysdfe

#14 So Quirky

Image source: mistefmisdononm

#15

Image source: Kane_richards

#16 “I Didn’t Mean To Imply Mexico Would Actually Pay For It”- Trump, Probably

Image source: HOB123

#17 Oops It Was My Toddler!

Image source: Purple_Pistachio

#18 I’m Just Gonna Accidentally Lead This Parade I Didn’t Know About

Image source: WantTacos

#19 Youtube “Accidentally” Gives Mass Notifications About A Logan Paul Video To People That Aren’t Subscribed To Him

Image source: TeamYouTube

#20 How Do You Accidentally Buy A Car

Image source: AnticShroom, safeersnaps

#21 The Farthest Stretch I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: paulblartmallcap

#22 Silly Kids. Always Adding People On Facebook

Image source: SaltOnTheFan

#23 Some Phones Start Taking Photos When They Sense You’re Drinking Coffee

Image source: ergoegthatis

#24 I Was Hacked, Not That I’m Unpopular

Image source: xxx_trojanwormdotexe

#25 Sure Thing Casey

Image source: casey

#26 Presidential Oopsie

Image source: truarte2

#27 Accidentally Smiled At The Neighbor’s Dog While Snapping Selfies…here Ya Go

Image source: JohnWeed4-20

#28 I Also Hate When My “Friends” Are Idiots

Image source: kris_5740

#29 Omg Guys Don’t Look!

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Never Seen That Mirror There Before…

Image source: DieEneBart

