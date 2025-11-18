Hey Pandas, What One Word Title Songs Can You Name?

What songs with a single word title can you name? Please limit 5 to a panda and try not to be too obscure.
#1
Hurt – Cash/Nine Inch Nails
One – Metallica
Shakedown – Bob Seger
Sabotage – Beastie Boys
Thunderstruck – AC/DC
#2
Amaranth – Nightwish
Nemo – Nightwish
Numb – Linkin Park (Always Godspeed Chester Bennington)
Hero – Skillet
Shapeshifter – Celldweller ft Styles Of Beyond (Get ready, get set, let’s roll. Burn rubber and a bit of petrol)
#3
Roundabout-Yes
Jump-Van Halen
Roller-April Wine
Legs-ZZ Top
Breathe-Pink Floyd
#4
Rhiannon, Landslide, Gypsy, Tusk, Dreams-Fleetwood Mac.
#5
Innuendo. Flash. Headlong.
#6
Heart- Forester
capybara- scuttlefuzz
Dogs- Damien Rice
Shotgun- George Ezra
Riptide- Vance Joy
Africa- TOTO
Mother- Meghan Trainor
Dandelions- Ruth B
#7
Fever. Peggy Lee
Sway, Dean Martin
Cherish, The Association
#8
Greensleeves
Barracuda – Heart
Stricken – Disturbed
Heartland – George Strait
Crazy – Patsy Cline
#9
Lovesong- The Cure
Headlong- Queen
Breakthrough- Queen
Dazzle- Siouxsie and the Banshees
Gallowdance- Lebanon Hanover
#10
marjorie
august
cardigan
betty
seven
All from folklore by Taylor Swift 😁
#11
red- taylor swift
traitor- olivia rodrigo
teenagers- mcr
holiday- green day
lover- taylor swift
#12
Great start, Pandas! I’m going to add a few of mine now:
Jailbreak, Sarah (2 different songs) Thin Lizzy
Surrender-Cheap Trick
Action-Sweet
#13
Thriller from Michael Jackson.
Roar from Katy Perry.
Kryptonite from 3 Doors Down.
Firework from Katy Perry.
Waterfalls from TLC.
#14
Yesterday – the Beatles
Despacito by Luis Fons
#15
My favorite songs by three different bands are all named “Drive”: Incubus, R.E.M., and the Cars.
#16
Helena, Dead!, Disenchanted, Cancer, AMBULANCE – all MCR
there are a few more too haha just staying to 5 like the post says to
#17
Africa – Toto
Drive – The Cars
Layla – Derek and the Dominos
Lola – The Kinks
Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
#18
Fame – David Bowie
Fame – Irene Cara
Jump – Van Halen
Maneater – Hall & Oates
#19
Mine—Taylor Swift
Fame—Irene Cara
#20
Breathe – Alexi Murdoch
Guilty – Cavetown
Coffee – Jack Stauber
Griftwood – Ghost
Broken – Jonah Kagen
Luminary – Joel Sunny
Frown – Mxmtoon
Sinnerman – Nina Samone
Su-cide – Ren
Aye – Sam Fender
Sailing – The Happy Fits
Help – The Beatles
Toy – Young Fathers
(thinking about it, I could probably arrange those into a sentence lol)
#21
Drive (cars) Gold (spandau ballet), Drive (incubus) ADIDAS (korn) Taxman (the beatles) Edgecrusher (fear factory) Mathar (Dave Pike set) Bellbottoms (john spencer blues explosion
#22
Great lists, Pandas! I’m going to throw a few more on:
Layla-Derek and the Dominos
Shattered-Rolling Stones
Frankenstein-Edgar Winter Group
Centerfold-J. Geils Band
Aqualung-Jethro Tull
#23
Teenagers, Mama, Dead, Cancer, Sleep & Disenchanted (all from the Black Parade by MCR)
#24
I may have missed it, but how about “Zombie” by the Cranberries?
#25
Numb, Lost, Iridescent, Blackout, Wastelands. And yes I’m a Linkin Park fan
#26
Dollhouse- Melanie Martinez
Ghost- Confetti
Wonderland- Neoni
Daylight- David Kushner
Voodoo- LVCRFT
Awoo- LVCRFT
Warriors-Imagine Dragons
Makeba-Jain
#27
Violet by Hole
Plump by Hole
Venus by Shocking Blue
Silver by Nirvana
Spellbound by Siouxsie and the Banshees
#28
Dreams – NF
MOTTO – NF
HOPE – NF
Notepad – NF
SUFFICE – NF
CAREFUL – NF (ft. Cordae)
MAMA – NF
Grindin’ – NF (ft. Marty)
Mansion – NF
Breathe – NF
Real – NF
Lie – NF
HAPPY – NF
Paralyzed – NF
Numb – Linkin Park
CLOUDS – NF
LOST – NF
Time – NF
Returns – NF
Nate – NF
Change – NF
Options – NF
Trauma – NF
WHY – NF
Only – NF
Thinking – NF
Motivated – NF
Wait – NF
Intro – NF
Intro 2 – NF (not sure if ‘2’ counts as a word)
Intro III (again, not sure) – NF
Destiny – NF
Outcast – NF
Outro – NF
PRIDEFUL- NF
LAYERS- NF
STORY – NF
DRIFTING – NF
TRUST – NF
Anthem – blink-182
ANTHEM PART 3 – blink-182
Down – blink-182
Violence – blink-18
Obvious – blink-182
Always – blink 182
Go – blink-182
TERRIFIED – blink-182
TURPENTINE – blink-182
CHILDHOOD – blink-182
EDGING – blink-182
HURT (INTERLUDE) – blink-182
Darkside – blink-182
Heaven – blink-182
Ransom – blink-182
Sorry for the long list, these are the only artists I listen to (I listen to MGK as well)
#29
Helena, Cancer, Sleep, Mama, DESTROYA – My Chemical Romance
#30
Wow, Pandas, the hits just keep coming! I’m going to throw out a few more:
Paranoid-Black Sabbath
Destroyer-The Kinks
Peg-Steely Dan
Panama-Van Halen and, saving the best for last, my favorite Led Zeppelin song-Kashmir.
#31
Got some suggestions from my step-dad.
Smooth from Carlos Santana.
War from Edwin Star.
Tush from ZZ Top.
Heartbreaker (one from Led Zeppelin and one from Pat Benatar).
Swingtown from Steve Miller Band.
I never heard any one these except for Smooth until he played them for me.
#32
Restless – Within Temptation
Chains – Sirenia
Innocente – Delerium
Twilight – Delerium
Silence – Delerium ft. Sarah Mclachlan
Lithium – Sirenia
Lacrymosa – Evanescence
Daylight – Delerium
Wisdom – Delerium
Forever – Alekseev
Alga – Ignea
American – Lana Del Rey
Angels – Within Temptation
Tragedienne – Sirenia
Androgyny – Garbage
Special – Garbage
Aquarius – Within Temptation
Memories – Within Temptation
Away – Nightwish
Backfire – Lana Del Rey
Fantasy – Black Box
Bloodflower – Draconian
Borders – M.I.A
Cake – Melanie Martinez
California – Lana Del Rey
Centuries – Fall Out Boy
Rainbow – Elis
Cry – Kazka
Cursed – Xandria
Dancer – Xandria
Darkling – Sirenia
Unstoppable – Ad infinitum
Tempest – Adastraea
Surrender – Billy Talent
Selkie – Blackbriar
Wonderland – Caravan Palace
Sleep – Conjure One
Dragonfly – Cruxshadows
Helios – Cruxshadows
Jupiter – Cruxshadows
Earthbound – Draconian
Rapunzel – Emilie Autumn
Juliet – Emilie Autumn
Rivers – Epica
Signs – Five Man Electric Band
Handlebars – Flobots
Dream – Forest For The Trees
Kenji – Fort Minor
Milk – Garbage
Starman – David Bowie
Violet – Hole
Numb – Holly McNarland
Elmo – Holly McNarland
Water – Holly McNarland
Illumination – Jennifer Thomas
Pisces – Jinjer
Underdog – Kasabian
Faint – Linkin Park
Unintended – Muse
Popular – Nada Surf
Hope – NF
Eva – Nightwish
Lagoon – Nightwish
Ebonshire – Nox Arcana
Lucky – Radiohead
Elixir – Sirenia
Serpent – Sirenia
Beautiful – Sopor Aeturnus
Melody – Sigala
Borderline – Tame Impala
Sober – Tool
Ginger – Xandria
Ravenheart – Xandria
Stripped – Depeche Mode
Wrong – Depeche Mode
Useless – Depeche Mode
Nostalgia – The Long Blondes
#33
evil- melanie martinez
greedy- or3o
freaks- jordan clarke
taunt- lovejoy
concrete- lovejoy
perfume- lovejoy
choice- jack stauber
hollywood- marina
hayloft- mother mother
#34
“40” – U2
Compliance – Muse
Hush – Kula Shaker
Breathe – The Prodigy
Crazy – Seal
Failure – The La’s
Rain – The Cult
Rise – PIL
Hello – Oasis
Queen- Garbage
Sexbomb – Tom Jones and I forget the other guy.
Gangster – The Specials
Trash – London Suede
Softly – Soup Dragons
And finally – Sabrosa by The Beastie Boys
#35
1. Think Aretha Franklin
2. Respect Aretha Franklin
3. Umbrella Rhianna
4. Enchanted Taylor Swift
5. Mean Taylor Swift
6. Toxic Britney Spears
7. Airplanes B.O.B
8. Lucky Britney Spears
9. Yellow Coldplay
Trying not list others have said.
