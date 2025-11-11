How Do Kissing, Snoring And Other Things Sound In Different Languages?

Some time ago we shared a collection of posters showing “How Animals Sound In Different Languages” by James Chapman. Luckily, this young English artist has much more in store for us! Kissing, eating, snoring and even camera shutters all sound very differently in different languages, but Chapman’s cute posters let us compare how different languages around the world express sounds.
When he’s not creating language comparison posters, Chapman studies towards his physics PhD and works as an illustrator in Manchester. He also runs a great Tumblr featuring the rest of his creations.
Check them out to see some more great work!
More info: Tumblr | Etsy | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
