Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Unique Insult Or Bigoted Belief You’ve Heard? (Closed)

What is the craziest belief or insult you’ve heard directed toward you?
#1
well this wasn’t directed towards me, but i was discussing the gender wage gap and income tax with this girl in my grade, and she was like, you know who made all of this?? i was like, who? and she said, AND I KID YOU NOT, she said it was jewish people. i asked her why, and she said they lie a lot, and they brainwash our kids into believing that they are good. and the reason you can’t find any evidence of this is because they removed it all. i backed out of that convo real quick. i can’t make this stuff up…
#2
I’m a southerner and I’ve heard more than once that people believe me to be stupid/dumb simply because of my accent. Just like Jake said in Sweet Home Alabama: “Just because I talk slow doesn’t mean I’m stupid.” I’ve actually had the pleasure of demonstrating this point to a few arrogant people over the years. The amount of disrespectful attitudes towards someone because they have a “twang” in their voice is insane and speaks volumes about their own character.
#3
Most specific insult is probably “popcorn” but it’s not much compared towhat everyone else gets
#4
That I shouldn’t be president (US) because I’m a woman and women are too emotional to be leading a nation.
I laughed, and then realized he was serious. Serious enough not to vote for a candidate just because she was a woman.
I let him know what I thought, but we’re still friends because he’s not voting age yet and I think once he gets a girlfriend he will change his mind very fast.🤣
#5
Words can’t describe how beautiful you are, but numbers can. 3/10
#6
this guy said that he would kill any queers. i, naturally, wore my gay socks, because I have no will to live.
#7
During a discussion about wage gap between men and women, my own mother told me that I was delusional and had never faced any gender discrimination in the workforce. My career began out of state from her and we didn’t live in the same state for 30 years, yet she truly believed she knew for a fact that this could not have happened to me. When I provided examples, she brushed them off and said she didn’t believe it.
#8
I’ve been told I’m a pervert and a school shooter solely cause I’m trans :D
#9
That somehow, richer people are better than the rest.
#10
My sibling likes reddit. I quote her quote from reddit. “I might be fat, but you look like something God drew with his left hand.” I do not know who came up with it but I was an unfortunate recipient.
I am left handed :(
#11
Heard a person say this to their friend-
“Hey, they’re smart right?”
No.
I’m not.
I tripped and got a concussion.
WDYM IM SMART
Follow Us