“Never Rest In Peace”: Olympic Runner’s Ex-Boyfriend Dies After Setting Her On Fire

Days after marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei died after a horrific attack, her ex-boyfriend succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment for the burns on his body.
Dickson Ndiema Marangach, 32, was accused of dousing the Ugandan Olympic runner, 33, with gasoline and setting her on fire earlier this month.
On Monday, doctors pronounced the accused ex-boyfriend dead at the very same hospital where his victim took her last breath.
Dickson Ndiema Marangach, 32, succumbed to his injuries days after Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei died due to his horrific actions
The mother-of-two passed away last week at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kenya following the attack launched by her estranged ex.
Most of her body was burned, and she was in critical condition before being declared dead on Thursday.
Dickson, who suffered burns across 40% of his body, was also receiving treatment at the same hospital. If he recovered, law enforcement officials were intent on charging him with murder and serving justice on behalf of the deceased long-distance runner.
“Ndiema was admitted on September 2, as a referral from Kitale County Referral hospital where he had sustained burns over 41 percent of his body,” MTRH CEO Dr Philip Kirwa said in a statement, as quoted by Nation. “During his stay, he received treatment from a multidisciplinary team in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).”
The international sports community was shocked after the estranged ex-boyfriend doused the marathon runner in gasoline and set her on fire earlier this month
“At the ICU he developed respiratory failure as a result of the severe airway burns and sepsis that led to his eventual death on Monday at 6.30pm despite life-saving measures,” the doctor added.
Rebecca had competed in the 10,000m race at the Paris Olympics this year and finished in 44th place in the marathon.
The slain Olympic runner will be honored by having a sports venue named after her in the city of Paris, Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced last week.
In a tribute to the murdered Ugandan athlete, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that a sports venue in the city would be named after her
“She dazzled us here in Paris. We saw her. Her beauty, her strength, her freedom, and it was in all likelihood her beauty, strength and freedom which were intolerable for the person who committed this murder,” the mayor told reporters last week.
“Paris will not forget her,” she added. “We’ll dedicate a sports venue to her so that her memory and her story remains among us and helps carry the message of equality, which is a message carried by the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
