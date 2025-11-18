50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

by

“What a wonderful world,” sang Louis Armstrong once upon a time. And we at Bored Panda couldn’t agree more. With 195 countries, there’s no shortage of places to explore. It’s truly amazing how one part of the world is totally different to another. That’s one of the wonders of traveling. You get to explore different languages, cultures, currencies and culinary delights. What you eat in Asia might not be the same as the meal you make in Antarctica. What you wear in Wales won’t necessarily be the same as your outfit in Western Sahara.

If you have a serious case of wanderlust but can’t hop on a plane just yet. Don’t stress. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the coolest charts that show incredible contrasts from places around the world. Keep scrolling to satisfy your worldly curiosities. And read about some of the history of world travel.

#1 The Average Cost Of Insulin By Country

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Marcus Lu

#2 Tally Marks From Around The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: TheBigGlizzy

#3 Never Noticed Giraffes Had Different Patterns

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: onlmaps

#4 Animal World Map

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: AndrePaz

#5 Countries That Got Tea Via China Through Land, Referred To It In Various Forms Of The Word “Cha”. The Countries That Traded With China Via Sea, Called It In Different Forms Of “Te”

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Guide To Asian Architecture

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: panzerxiii

#7 Real Proportions Of All Land Masses Revealing Actual Areas Of Countries, Territories And Major Islands Without Any Distortions

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: artlebedev.com

#8 Paid Leave By Country

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: npjprods

#9 Hedgehogs Of The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Rohan Chakravarty

#10 Passenger Railway Networks In 2020

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: TraveGeo

#11 Where Penguins Are Found Naturally In The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: cheeseface35

#12 Different Kinds Of Cheesecake. They Might Look Similar, But They Are Definitely Not The Same

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: TasteAtlas

#13 Wall Sockets From Around The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: raask

#14 Which Countries Have Capybaras

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: No_Significance_8874

#15 Female Political Leaders By Country

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Katharina Buchholz

#16 Countries With The Most Expensive Healthcare

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Katharina Buchholz

#17 Breads Of The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: tasteatlas

#18 Share Of World Forests By Country

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: ecoclimax.com

#19 What Sound Do Frogs Make In Your Language?

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: atlasova

#20 North American Cryptids

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Louis Lugas Wicaksono

#22 Happiest Countries In Europe

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Individual-Sun-9426

#23 Most Popular Sandwiches In The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: tasteatlas

#24 A Cool Guide Of Highest Temperatures Ever Recorded

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: aljazeera.com

#25 The Usual Time Of Eating Dinner In Europe

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Do Cats Have 9 Or 7 Lives According To Folklore In Each Language Of Each Region

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: loverofgeography

#27 The Most Popular Browsers In Different Countries In 2012 And 2022

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: theworldmaps

#28 What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: 3OxenABunchofOnions

#29 What Gasoline Is Called Around The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: King_Lunis

#30 Places Named Victoria

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: ButtholeQuiver

#31 Places Where It’s Hardest To Afford A Home

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Katharina Buchholz

#32 Which Countries Drive On The Left Or Right?

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: rhinocarhire.com

#33 Blonde Map Of Europe

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: DoTheEvolution

#34 The World’s Most Popular Religions

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: voronoiapp.com

#35 Yogurts Of The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: malker84

#36 McDonald’s Restaurants In Europe

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: dmitar_zvonimir_mapping

#37 A Cool Guide Of Happiness Level By Country In 2024

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: visualcapitalist

#38 Butter Or Olive Oil? Based On Actual Per Capita Consumption

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: landgeist.com

#39 Some Really Low Temperatures

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: dmitar_zvonimir_mapping

#40 A Periodic Table Of Which Country Produces The Most Of Each Element

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: One-Seat-4600

#41 Male To Female Ratio

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Hockputer09

#42 Tobacco Use Around The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: jpc4stro

#43 Share Of Young People In Europe, Aged 25-34, Who Are Still Living With Their Parents

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: Bezbojnicul

#44 Legal Drinking Age In Europe

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: dmitar_zvonimir_mapping

#45 The Most Futuristic Countries In The World

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: MiltonMerloXD

#46 How Much Time Until You Make One Million Dollars

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: picodi.com

#47 The Most Used Apps In Order To Communicate With Each Other In Europe

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: loverofgeography

#48 Grading Systems Used In European Countries

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: imusingreddityay

#49 Europe’s Most Famous Composers

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: One_Perspective_8761

#50 Average Male Height In Centimeters In Europe 2022

50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

Image source: takibouhnik

#51 The Average Cost Of Insulin By Country

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Traveled 52 Hours In An Amtrak
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 ‘Cursed’ Pictures Of Birds Shared By “Birds With Threatening Auras”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Comic About Being A Singaporean Is My Way Of Celebrating The National Day Of Singapore
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Times Tipping Went Too Far And People Had To Shame It Online
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
That Time Seinfeld Character J. Peterman Did the Real Weather on TV
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2017
Hey Pandas, Are You Procrastinating On Anything Right Now?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.