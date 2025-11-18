50 Fun And Informative Charts About Parts Of The World You May Not Have Known Yet

“What a wonderful world,” sang Louis Armstrong once upon a time. And we at Bored Panda couldn’t agree more. With 195 countries, there’s no shortage of places to explore. It’s truly amazing how one part of the world is totally different to another. That’s one of the wonders of traveling. You get to explore different languages, cultures, currencies and culinary delights. What you eat in Asia might not be the same as the meal you make in Antarctica. What you wear in Wales won’t necessarily be the same as your outfit in Western Sahara.
If you have a serious case of wanderlust but can’t hop on a plane just yet. Don’t stress. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the coolest charts that show incredible contrasts from places around the world. Keep scrolling to satisfy your worldly curiosities. And read about some of the history of world travel.
#1 The Average Cost Of Insulin By Country
Image source: Marcus Lu
#2 Tally Marks From Around The World
Image source: TheBigGlizzy
#3 Never Noticed Giraffes Had Different Patterns
Image source: onlmaps
#4 Animal World Map
Image source: AndrePaz
#5 Countries That Got Tea Via China Through Land, Referred To It In Various Forms Of The Word “Cha”. The Countries That Traded With China Via Sea, Called It In Different Forms Of “Te”
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Guide To Asian Architecture
Image source: panzerxiii
#7 Real Proportions Of All Land Masses Revealing Actual Areas Of Countries, Territories And Major Islands Without Any Distortions
Image source: artlebedev.com
#8 Paid Leave By Country
Image source: npjprods
#9 Hedgehogs Of The World
Image source: Rohan Chakravarty
#10 Passenger Railway Networks In 2020
Image source: TraveGeo
#11 Where Penguins Are Found Naturally In The World
Image source: cheeseface35
#12 Different Kinds Of Cheesecake. They Might Look Similar, But They Are Definitely Not The Same
Image source: TasteAtlas
#13 Wall Sockets From Around The World
Image source: raask
#14 Which Countries Have Capybaras
Image source: No_Significance_8874
#15 Female Political Leaders By Country
Image source: Katharina Buchholz
#16 Countries With The Most Expensive Healthcare
Image source: Katharina Buchholz
#17 Breads Of The World
Image source: tasteatlas
#18 Share Of World Forests By Country
Image source: ecoclimax.com
#19 What Sound Do Frogs Make In Your Language?
Image source: atlasova
#20 North American Cryptids
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters
Image source: Louis Lugas Wicaksono
#22 Happiest Countries In Europe
Image source: Individual-Sun-9426
#23 Most Popular Sandwiches In The World
Image source: tasteatlas
#24 A Cool Guide Of Highest Temperatures Ever Recorded
Image source: aljazeera.com
#25 The Usual Time Of Eating Dinner In Europe
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Do Cats Have 9 Or 7 Lives According To Folklore In Each Language Of Each Region
Image source: loverofgeography
#27 The Most Popular Browsers In Different Countries In 2012 And 2022
Image source: theworldmaps
#28 What Pedestrians Look Like Across Europe
Image source: 3OxenABunchofOnions
#29 What Gasoline Is Called Around The World
Image source: King_Lunis
#30 Places Named Victoria
Image source: ButtholeQuiver
#31 Places Where It’s Hardest To Afford A Home
Image source: Katharina Buchholz
#32 Which Countries Drive On The Left Or Right?
Image source: rhinocarhire.com
#33 Blonde Map Of Europe
Image source: DoTheEvolution
#34 The World’s Most Popular Religions
Image source: voronoiapp.com
#35 Yogurts Of The World
Image source: malker84
#36 McDonald’s Restaurants In Europe
Image source: dmitar_zvonimir_mapping
#37 A Cool Guide Of Happiness Level By Country In 2024
Image source: visualcapitalist
#38 Butter Or Olive Oil? Based On Actual Per Capita Consumption
Image source: landgeist.com
#39 Some Really Low Temperatures
Image source: dmitar_zvonimir_mapping
#40 A Periodic Table Of Which Country Produces The Most Of Each Element
Image source: One-Seat-4600
#41 Male To Female Ratio
Image source: Hockputer09
#42 Tobacco Use Around The World
Image source: jpc4stro
#43 Share Of Young People In Europe, Aged 25-34, Who Are Still Living With Their Parents
Image source: Bezbojnicul
#44 Legal Drinking Age In Europe
Image source: dmitar_zvonimir_mapping
#45 The Most Futuristic Countries In The World
Image source: MiltonMerloXD
#46 How Much Time Until You Make One Million Dollars
Image source: picodi.com
#47 The Most Used Apps In Order To Communicate With Each Other In Europe
Image source: loverofgeography
#48 Grading Systems Used In European Countries
Image source: imusingreddityay
#49 Europe’s Most Famous Composers
Image source: One_Perspective_8761
#50 Average Male Height In Centimeters In Europe 2022
Image source: takibouhnik
