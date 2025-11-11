150 Portraits Of People Around The World In A 30-Year Career Retrospective By Steve McCurry

Legendary photojournalist Steve McCurry, who counts the famous Afghan Girl portrait as only one of his many amazing photos, is opening a retrospective exhibit in Italy called “Steve McCurry: Oltre Lo Sguardo” that will feature 150 photos taken throughout the 30 years of his illustrious career. The photos, taken among people of various cultures around the world, emphasize his unparalleled ability to capture the human soul through a lens.

For me a portrait is about connection, somehow you connect with a person, visually or emotionally,” McCurry told designboom. “I’ve often believed that a person’s life stories are kind of written on their face. It’s magical, it’s mystical the way you can connect to a person, it’s hard to describe. You know it when you see it.

The exhibit will be held in the beautiful Villa Reale di Monza in Italy, but it will run through April 6th, 2105, so if you’re dying to see his photos (as you should be), you can still make plans.

More info: stevemccurry.com | mostrastevemccurry.it (h/t: designboom, mymodernmet)

An elderly man of the Rabari tribe, Rajasthan, India, 2010

Portrait of a boy from the Suri tribe, Omo valley, Ethiopia, 2013

Shadow play, Preah Khan, Angkor, Cambodia, 1999

Children from the Kara tribe look through windows, Omo Valley, Ethiopia, 2013

Workers on a steam locomotive, India, 1983

Mumbai, India

India

Sanaa, Yemen

Rajasthan, India

Paraguay

Yangon, Myanmar/Burma

A boy sits on a chair, Omo Valley, Ethiopia, 2013

A girl in a doorway, Afghanistan, 2003

Robert De Niro in his screening room in Tribeca, New York, USA, 2010

Steve McCurry speaking with men of the Suma tribe, Omo Valley, Ethiopia, 2012

Camel and oil fields, Kuwait, 1991

Omo Valley, Ethiopia

Portrait from Tagong, Tibet, 1999 (exhibition view at Villa Reale di Monza)

Portrait of a refugee taken in Balochistan, Pakistan, 1981 (exhibition view at Villa Reale di Monza)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
