93 Y.O. Breaks Record And Becomes Oldest Man To Climb Half Dome

How often do you prefer the comfort of your car to a 20-minute walk? What about a light hike? Would you be able to climb 8846 feet (2694 metres) above sea level at your age? What about when you’re 93? Well, Everett Kalin just proved that it is possible when on July 18th he became the oldest person to climb scenic Yosemite’s Half Dome. With the help of his loving family, he achieved the seemingly impossible, inspiring people all over TikTok.
Everett Kalin, 93, just became the oldest person to climb Yosemite’s Half Dome
Life doesn’t have to end at 20/30/40 (insert your scary age here) and there are many elderly people proving that you’re as young as you feel like you are. Meet Everett Kalin, a daredevil who is not afraid to try new things and achieve seemingly impossible heights. At 91 he tried skydiving – an experience not for the faint-hearted. Yet, he doesn’t think himself to be a thrill seeker.
“When you hit your 90s, you think, ‘What would be some things I’d like to do?’ I guess Half Dome was the thing that most popped into my mind,” he shared in an interview.
Everett makes one’s 90s sound like an exciting time. On the sunny day of July 18th, he became a record breaker when he became the oldest person to climb Yosemite Half Dome at 93 years old.
This stunning quartz monzonite batholith rises over 8846 feet (2694 m) over sea level and is no small feat to climb
Yosemite‘s Half Dome is no easy hike. Towering a staggering 8846 feet above sea level, it’s a challenge that requires proper preparation – one cannot just march up there and try to conquer it. The hike usually takes 10 to 12 hours to complete and is a 14-to-16-mile round trip. All the while carrying a backpack with supplies – imagine getting hungry and not having any food up there.
But Everett, a retired theology professor, did not fear the challenge. He started preparing months in advance, going on daily walks around Lake Merritt in addition to walking up the stairs in his 17-story building. He’s putting a lot of young people to shame!
Everett was helped by his son and granddaughter who carried all the supplies so he could travel light
The 93-year-old was accompanied by his son Jon and granddaughter Sidney. They carried all the heavy supplies so Everett could travel easier with just a water bladder on his back. Some parts of the dome have cables that help hikers to pull themselves up, but there are sections that are extremely steep and have no cables. That’s where Everett required assistance and Jon and Sidney offered helping hands for him to hold on to. Family are truly the people you can lean on anytime, even at the top of a mountain.
Rangers at Yosemite‘s National Park said they know of a few hikers in their 80s who completed this strenuous hike, but none in their 90s. He definitely set the bar high – literally – for his record-breaking achievement.
Sidney recorded the triumphant moment of Everett taking the final steps up to the summit. A group of hikers behind him erupted into cheers, amazed by this incredible achievement. Sidney shared the inspiring video on her TikTok, which got 14.8 million views – many commentators said they shed tears after witnessing this inspiring moment, reminding them there are still many good things to come.
At 93 years old, he achieved an extraordinary record
His determination inspired people all over the internet
Don‘t know about you, but I would require a week-long recovery after such a hike. Everett, however, is feeling fine. A day after his record, he told everyone he is feeling great and not even sore! He humbly shared his appreciation and gratitude to those who helped him make this achievement possible. Jon and Sidney will surely cherish this incredible memory they made with Everett.
This 93-year-old’s inspiring journey to the very top of Yosemite‘s challenging Half Dome reminds us that we have so many great things ahead of us if we are brave enough to take the risks. Coupled with the support of loved ones, like Jon and Sidney, we can conquer most challenging peaks – both in nature and in life.
