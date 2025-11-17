“You Think You Have Time”: 30 Things To Take Seriously, As Shared By Older Netizens

Age before beauty is a pretty old saying, old enough to go ahead of beauty itself if you will, but it’s a bit of wisdom that is perhaps too often overlooked. The truth is, we have a lot we can learn from older folks if we actually sit down and listen.
Someone asked “Older people of Reddit: What ISN’T BS? What’s absolutely worth leaning into?” and aged netizens gave their best answers. So perhaps take at least a few notes, it might save you some pain down the road. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite suggestions, and comment your own ideas below.
#1
Regular exercise is hugely important for quality of life. The older you get the stronger the effect. Lack of exercise ages like nothing else.
Image source: SnooConfections6085, Julia Larson
#2
You meet very few people in your life you *actually* really connect with. Make sure you keep in touch with them.
Image source: Embarrassed_Bar_1215, Matt Barnard
#3
The problem is…you think you have time.
Life is very short. When you’re young and the days and years seem long, you think life will last forever. That is a trick. You cannot buy more time. Stop wasting it on c**p like being on your phone, arguing over piddly things, being hateful or angry. You’re wasting your precious time, and none of that matters in the end.
Learn to let go of the BS and be grateful for your time.
Image source: PinkOutLoud, Martin Péchy
#4
Stretching. The answer is abso-f*****g-lutly stretching… and water.
Image source: thomasque72, Cliff Booth
#5
Education.
If you do a search for “education” all you ever hear is how lousy the system is. Who cares. Do whatever you can to educate yourself. It doesn’t even matter whether you get good grades or not. Just learn stuff. Read books. Knowing how to do something is always better than not knowing anything about it. Even Latin and Trigonometry.
“Only the educated are free” –Epictetus
Image source: PaulsRedditUsername
#6
Management isn’t for everyone… know when to stop climbing the corporate ladder.
Image source: sixty_cycles, Jonathan Borba
#7
Staying active in retirement…both physically and socially. You retire and sit…you die.
Image source: GoHerd1984, Vlada Karpovich
#8
Just remember, if someone offers you a breath mint, take it!
Image source: bigb1084, wirestock
#9
Avoid debt. Very few things are worth going into debt for.
Image source: dmbgreen, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#10
Live below your means.
Image source: Princess_Jade1974, La-Rel Easter
#11
The best day to plant a fruit tree was years ago, but the next best time to plant one is today.
Image source: dougramz, Alfo Medeiros
#12
Kindness, understanding and empathy.
Image source: salamisawami, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
#13
Learn how to be wrong. Understand that what you thought you knew yesterday May in fact be incorrect when presented with new facts, and that changing your position based on new facts is a sign of intelligence and maturity.
Image source: FluffusMaximus
#14
Everyone is interesting. No matter who you are or what you do. Approach people that way. Be curious about the lives and trajectories and stories of other people.
Image source: Flatrock123, RDNE Stock project
#15
Those boring things old people like? Going for a walk, reading a good book, cups of tea with friends, doing a bit of gardening?
Get into that.
Image source: MalevolentIsopod23
#16
Not sure if it’s been said already, but the only people who remember the extra overtime you worked, missed birthdays, or weekends aren’t your company, coworkers or bosses. It’s your family, and pets they remember you weren’t there.
Image source: FatOldFox
#17
Taking care of your damn knees. Trust me on this.
Image source: BlackEagle0013, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#18
A healthy diet and exercise because it is easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape, keep learning because the world keeps changing, find an inexpensive hobby . Learn how money works, make and continue to refine a budget and live within your means, save money. I have never heard in all of my years on this planet someone say ” I’m way too healthy”, “I wish I didn’t put all that money into diversified investments when I was young”, or” I am too well informed and knowledgeable”.
Image source: wageslave2022, Mikhail Nilov
#19
Flossing
Image source: LGHTHD, Sora Shimazaki
#20
Look after your teeth.
Image source: astidad, Karolina Grabowska
#21
Not every old person is dumb or senile
Image source: Paggierose, Streetwindy
#22
Investing for retirement. Start early even if you think you can’t afford to
Image source: John_Fx
#23
Work smarter not harder.
Call your grandma
Be the person your dog thinks you are.
Image source: Disastrous-Aspect569, Tima Miroshnichenko
#24
Goddamn it, wear earplugs at loud events, and be aware of your headphone volume. Hearing aids are expensive, and insurance does not cover them.
Image source: Toasterband, Mark Paton
#25
The effort that you make to better yourself and your life between the ages of 18 and 25 will be reflected in the quality of your life after you turn 40.
Image source: OkieBobbie, cottonbro studio
#26
Travel, one day you will reflect on your life experiences and remember the highs and lows! I can guarantee you that travelling, experiencing different cultures, food and sights will be primarily your highs and a life worth lived!
Oh and wear sunscreen!
Image source: Gent2022, Dominika Roseclay
#27
Taking care of your skin!
Image source: psyche-ataraxia, KoolShooters
#28
Work to live, dont live to work.
Image source: PsychologicalBid9943
#29
Therapy. We’re all carrying around a ton of baggage and so many of us are trying to silently slog through life with it. Therapy literally saved my life. It will be a permanent fixture in my life until I’m in the dirt. The only thing I regret about it is that I didn’t start earlier.
Image source: StuffToday, SHVETS production
#30
Work for your self even if you are employed by someone else. Do stuff because it needs needs done not because someone told
Image source: linux_user_13, Avi Richards
Follow Us