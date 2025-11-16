50 Important Historical Photos That Reveal What It Was Like To Live In the 1800s and 1900s (New Pics)

When thinking about the past, it feels like a surreal reality that sometimes could be more difficult to imagine than the future. But seeing photos from 1800 and 1900 feels even weirder since it is actual proof of it happening. And more importantly, people’s lives don’t seem to be boring or dull. On the contrary, they look risky, weird, fun, and simply put – entertaining to my futuristic human eyes. I am sure, if these people had the internet back then, we would be greeted with quality memes from past times. So, after all, we are not that different, just with other possibilities.
But I don’t want to romanticize the olden times. They did have pretty harsh legislation, and it wasn’t easy if you did not fit into the ideology of that time. And even though we have our own challenges nowadays, I’d rather be here and now. Though it feels interesting to see how the Statue of Liberty or the Eiffel Tower looked when they were still under construction, as well as simpler things, such as people’s fashion, their lazy Sunday afternoons, and even dogs doing chores.
Thankfully, a Facebook page called ‘Old Photos‘ keeps us posted on the past, and today we want to invite you to delve into these vintage photos part 2. Feel free to check out part 1 here, and for more, you can also visit our posts of important historical images and old photos in real life.
#1 A Beautiful Little Girl In New York, 1958
Image source: Old Photos
#2 A Snow Lady, 1892
Image source: Old Photos
#3 It’s Not About Where You Are, Its Who You’re With
Image source: Old Photos
#4 A Ghostly Yet Mesmerizing Image From 1900
Image source: Old Photos
#5 Yellow Magpie, Arapaho Man, 1898
Image source: Old Photos
#6 Net Fix And Chill, Irish Fishermen, Ireland 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#7 Annie Oakley Shooting A Gun Over Her Shoulder Using A Hand Mirror, 1899
Image source: Old Photos
#8 Witches From 1875
Image source: Old Photos
#9 Apache Woman And Child, 1898
Image source: Old Photos
#10 A Cat’s Life On The Farm, 1951
Image source: Old Photos
#11 A Young Edwardian Lady From 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#12 Kiowa Couple Lone Wolf And Etla, 1860
Image source: Old Photos
#13 Anne Frank Pokes Her Head Out Of Her Family’s Flat In Amsterdam, 1942
Image source: Old Photos
#14 Photographer Above The Skies Of Berlin, 1912
Image source: Old Photos
#15 A Couple Dancing On Ice-Skates On Whitestone Pond, Hampstead, London, 1933
Image source: Old Photos
#16 Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago
Image source: Old Photos
#17 Women Boxing On A Roof, 1938
Image source: Old Photos
#18 Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet, Greenland, 1890’s
Image source: Old Photos
#19 Mother Home Schools Her Children In Transylvania, Louisiana, 1937
Image source: Old Photos
#20 Two Ladies Leaving A Polling Station, London, 1929
Image source: Old Photos
#21 Two Girls Standing Outside Of A Snow Fort, 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#22 Grandma Patching The Only Pants Of Her Grandson, 1907
Image source: Old Photos
#23 Do We Have Such Accurate Halloween Costumes These Days?
Image source: Old Photos
#24 Stylish Victorian Woman
Image source: Old Photos
#25 Queen Elizabeth II In 1945
Image source: Old Photos
#26 A Portrait Taken Of A Woman While She Was Mid-Sneeze
Image source: Old Photos
#27 1850s Young Fashionable Teen With A Slight Smirk
Image source: Old Photos
#28 Leola King, America’s First Female Traffic Cop, 1918
Image source: Old Photos
#29 Real Japanese Samurai, 1866
Image source: Old Photos
#30 A Saloon That Allowed Children Their Own Child-Size Beers, Wisconsin, 1890
Image source: Old Photos
#31 Two Amphicars Crossed The English Channel In 1965
Image source: Old Photos
#32 Tattooed Family In 1910
Image source: Old Photos
#33 One Of The First Original Selfies, Taken With A Stick, 1934
Image source: Old Photos
#34 Soldiers Peel Onions While Using Gas Masks To Stop Them From Crying, 1941
Image source: Old Photos
#35 No One Is Helping These Guys Clean The House!
Image source: Old Photos
#36 Albert Einstein Plays His Beloved Violin, 1941
Image source: Old Photos
#37 Tourists Drink Tea Atop The Great Pyramid, 1938
Image source: Old Photos
#38 First Photograph Of A Tornado Near Garnett, Kansas. April 26, 1884
Image source: Old Photos
#39 A Family In Front Of Their Summer Home. Stockholm, Sweden, 1867
Image source: Old Photos
#40 Mother And Son, Ireland, 1890
Image source: Old Photos
#41 The Hand And The Torch Of The Statue Of Liberty Being Built In A Paris Studio Around 1876
Image source: Old Photos
#42 A Boy And His Owl, 1933
Image source: Old Photos
#43 Old Fashion Playground
Image source: Old Photos
#44 Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937
Image source: Old Photos
#45 The Earliest Known Photo Of Abraham Lincoln, 1840
Image source: Old Photos
#46 J W Waldron’s Smith & Bicycle Works In Brighton, England. C. 1900
Image source: Old Photos
#47 Frank Lentini, An Owner Of 3 Legs, 4 Feet, 16 Toes, And 2 Functioning Sets Of Genitals
Image source: Old Photos
#48 A Young Man Enjoying His First Dance
Image source: Old Photos
#49 Rear View Of Young Couple Snuggling Behind The Wheel Of His Convertible As They Watch Large Screen Action Behind Rows Of Cars At A Drive-In Movie Theater
Image source: Old Photos
#50 Hershey Kisses Being Individually Hand-Wrapped, 1935
Image source: Old Photos
Follow Us