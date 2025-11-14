‘Luxury’ House Owned By Dr. Phil Is For Sale And People Are Finding Lots Of Things Very Wrong With Its Design

by

Celebrity real estate is a common fascination. People are just undyingly curious about the lavish homes that one can buy with more money than they know what to do with, so when Dr. Phil’s mansion hit the pages of real estate sites, the internet was excited to see what was inside.

From the outside, the home looks like a typical Beverly Hills villa with its pale yellow Tuscan exterior, sparkling pool and charcoal-toned patio furniture. But what the real estate listing euphemistically describes as “eclectic finishes” inside truly do not disappoint.

Someone spotted this house owned by Dr. Phil for sale on real estate sites

The entry, the caption to one picture reads, features a framed picture of a teddy bear with the F word emblazoned over it in gold hanging right by the door. As you scroll through the pictures below, just imagine being greeted by that first impression upon entering the house before being seated at the bar with a bone chandelier and nightmarish snake-covered staircase looming over you. You’d have to choose a pretty stiff drink to be prepared for what awaits you in the dining room.

Looks innocent enough from the outside

The house’s listing reminds potential buyers that they’re free to remodel it to their liking, and we’re sure with its plan and classic exterior, it’ll be in high demand. Its former resident must be sad to let it go, though. Even if some of the decorations are eyesores, it seems like a shame to imagine those gold glitter walls replaced by a drab shade of paint with a name like “eggshell.”

People observed that the longer you look at it, the weirder it gets

It turns out that the house hasn’t actually been inhabited by Dr. Phil, but his son Jordan McGraw, a 33-year-old musician who has opened for the Jonas Brothers. His bizarre interior design choices actually made news a few years earlier, when he and his then-bandmates gave a tour focusing on the mansion’s Tim Burton-inspired design aspects, but it looks like he traded some of the black damask and velvet for even nuttier decorations since then.

(The conspicuous wall of guns in the dining room, apparently, is described as an anti-gun statement in which the weapons are melting and rendered useless. Because we’re sure that makes guests feel so much more comfortable there.)

Dr. Phil’s son, musician Jordan McGraw, has spent the last few years there

Image credits: Muffy_Abadeer

