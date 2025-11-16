I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

by

With the highly anticipated Barbie movie due to hit screens in July, Selco Builders Warehouse has taken a look back at some of Barbie’s most iconic dream houses since her first home in 1964 and using the AI art tool, Midjourney, reimagined what they could look like in real life in some of Malibu’s most desirable neighborhoods.

More info: selcobw.com

#1 1964 Barbie New Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu West In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#2 1964 Barbie New Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu West In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#3 1995 Barbie Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu Carbon Beach In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#4 1979 Barbie Dream House Reimagined In Malibu Colony Road In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#5 1995 Barbie Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu Carbon Beach In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#6 1995 Barbie Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu Carbon Beach In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#7 2011 Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu Latigo Beach 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#8 2011 Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu Latigo Beach 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#9 2021 Barbie 3-Story Dream Townhouse Reimagined In Paradise Cove In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#10 1979 Barbie Dream House Reimagined In Malibu Colony Road In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#11 2011 Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Reimagined In Malibu Latigo Beach 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

#12 2021 Barbie 3-Story Dream Townhouse Reimagined In Paradise Cove In 2023

I Used AI To Reimagine Barbie Dream Houses In Real Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Expects All Family Members To Follow Her New Rules For Family Thanksgiving, Gets Uninvited Instead
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Employee Gets Fired, So She Just Goes Home, Boss Calls The Police On Her After Realizing $30k Of Goods Went Missing But Ends Up Looking Like A Fool
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Samurai Coats From Japan Bring Back Traditional Clothing With Sophisticated Twist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Terri Irwin Shares Unseen Family Photos On Her Son Robert’s 16th Birthday
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Compliment That You’ve Been Given? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Game of Thrones” Spin-Offs Are Expected to be Big-Budget
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.