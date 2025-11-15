Hey Pandas, What Are Some Funny Explanations For How Things Are Made? (Closed)

I Need Them For A Cartoon I’m Making!
Ex. Ketchup is made by sending tomato juice to a magical fairy who turns it into ketchup.
#1
So once we were on a road trip and stopped at a Casey’s gas station. Under the sink in the bathroom was a gallon bucket labeled ‘cookie frosting’. It was just an old bucket that they surely didn’t use for food anymore but my sister and I now have this running joke that Casey’s frosting is made from ‘under-the-sink gunk’
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us