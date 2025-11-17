Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You Have Seen At The Beach? (Closed)

by

Mine is a giant oyster shell.

#1

there was a giant manatee right next to me when i looked down and i almost had a heart attack. There was a lot of algae (or seaweed whatever that stuff is) that day in big groups. I had walked out to the sand bar and i though there was just a big algae group next to me but then it started moving and i realized it was a manatee. ik they are harmless but it gave me a huge fright.

#2

Couch Potatoes… they’re like a fish out of water when you see them on/at a beach…lol 😂

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Unveil The Sad Truth On How Working In Retail Has Changed Since The ’80s And ’90s
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Breaking Bad character deaths
5 Best Breaking Bad Character Deaths, Ranked From Worst To Best
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2023
This Artist Makes Uplifting Comics, And They Might Brighten Up Your Day (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
5 Funny Comics That Totally Describe My Week
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bojack Horseman
What We Learned from the BoJack Horseman Season 6 Trailer
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2020
Husband Tells Wife “They’re Your Clothes” When She Asks Him To Do Laundry, She Chooses Violence
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.