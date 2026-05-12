This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

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If you’re a dog person, there’s a good chance you’ll find these comics pretty relatable. In this Bored Panda feature, we’re once again highlighting the work of Doug Hill, the cartoonist behind Laughing Hippo Studio, whose comics we’ve previously featured. Unlike last time, when the focus was on his cat-themed comics, the spotlight is fully on dogs and all the wonderfully ridiculous situations they bring into everyday life.

Hill’s single-panel cartoons have the classic charm of newspaper comics, combining quick punchlines, expressive characters, and humor that feels instantly recognizable. From guilty looks and misunderstood commands to dogs acting suspiciously human, his work captures the chaos, warmth, and comedy of life with a furry best friend.

Scroll down to check out all the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

#2

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#3

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#4

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#5

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#6

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#7

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#8

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#9

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#10

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#11

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#12

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#13

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#14

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#15

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#16

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

#17

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#18

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#19

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#20

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#21

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#22

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#23

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#24

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

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This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

#26

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

#27

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#28

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

#29

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

#30

This Artist’s 30 Comics That Prove Dogs Are Adorable, Chaotic, And Slightly Unhinged Roommates

Image source: laughinghippostudio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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