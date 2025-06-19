40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Whether it’s their total ignorance of social norms or their lack of understanding of how the world works, kids definitely do say the darndest things (we can thank
Bill Cosby Art Linkletter for coining this phrase). That’s probably why this list of weird things that kids have written to their parents or teachers is so hilarious. Inspired by Distractify, we made our own list of funny kids’ notes.
Some of these kids want to run away from home (but inform their mother of the date and time of their escape) while others are just brutally honest about how they (only sometimes) love their mother. Of course, it’s not their fault that the things they say are so silly, but we can’t help but chuckle at these.
Feel free to share any funny notes you’ve received from your own kids or pupils!
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: jron.tumblr.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: funnyjunk.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgfave.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: thehilariousblog.tumblr.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: imgur.com
Image credits: The Walker
Image credits: imgur.com
P.S.: For more weird stuff that kids have said, check out our post on the creepiest and weirdest things that kids have said.
Follow Us