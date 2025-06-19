40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

by

Whether it’s their total ignorance of social norms or their lack of understanding of how the world works, kids definitely do say the darndest things (we can thank Bill Cosby Art Linkletter for coining this phrase). That’s probably why this list of weird things that kids have written to their parents or teachers is so hilarious. Inspired by Distractify, we made our own list of funny kids’ notes.

Some of these kids want to run away from home (but inform their mother of the date and time of their escape) while others are just brutally honest about how they (only sometimes) love their mother. Of course, it’s not their fault that the things they say are so silly, but we can’t help but chuckle at these.

Feel free to share any funny notes you’ve received from your own kids or pupils!

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: jron.tumblr.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: unknown

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: unknown

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: funnyjunk.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: unknown

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: unknown

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgfave.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: thehilariousblog.tumblr.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: unknown

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: passiveaggressivenotes.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: unknown

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: The Walker

40 Hilariously Honest Notes From Kids

Image credits: imgur.com

P.S.: For more weird stuff that kids have said, check out our post on the creepiest and weirdest things that kids have said.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How Adrenaline Can Turn You Into The Hulk According to Science
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2018
Raised by Wolves Season 2 Return: Was it Worth the Wait?
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2022
The Five Most Shocking General Hospital Moments of 2020
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2020
Roadies
Watch the ‘Roadies’ Become a Family in New Trailer for Cameron Crowe’s Showtime Series
3 min read
May, 27, 2016
Why You Should Give “The Secret Life of Kids” a Try on USA
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2018
Sneaker Artist Turns Nike Command Forces into Stormtrooper Helmet
3 min read
May, 5, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.