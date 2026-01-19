Acrylic Pouring Bloom Blowout

by

In this acrylic pouring video, I learned one of the hardest lessons in fluid art: knowing when to stop.

I started with an acrylic bloom blowout, but I wasn’t happy with the result… so I kept going. I poured Floetrol over the painting (it dries clear and creates subtle layers beneath the surface) and did another bloom blowout on top. Still not satisfied, I added a small brush-painted tree as a final touch.

The result? Interesting. Layered. Unexpected.

But also a reminder that in fluid art, more is not always better.

And between us artists:

If you’re asking “should I stop?” You probably should.

Fluid art whispers stop long before it screams “oops.”

More info: Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com

Acrylic Pouring Bloom Blowout
Acrylic Pouring Bloom Blowout

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘Today I Learned’: 50 Interesting Things People Didn’t Learn At School (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Me The Most Disturbing Thing In Your House (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Who Had A Miscarriage Opens Up About 14 Things No One Told Her
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Eden Sher: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2025
I Combine Movie Soundtrack Album Covers With Classical Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Risks Does A Society Face When It Unquestioningly Accepts Everything? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025