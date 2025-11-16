Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Talent, What Would It Be? (Closed)

by

Let me know!

#1

The talent to always know what my actions would lead to. If I quit my job now will i find a better one and be better off in the long run, if I ask that cute person out for coffee will i have a good date and soon be married happily or in a disappointing relationship maybe

#2

pro musician, that i can play every instruments

#3

not failing this test i’m about to take in 10 minutes, wish me luck pandas!! 🤞

#4

i want to have more expressive facial expressions naturally cause i have to work really hard in choir and theatre to do that and it would be nice if it was a bit easier

#5

I would love to be able to sing. Some people just blow me away when they sing and I would love to be able to do that.

#6

Good social skills. So when I want to talk to someone, I can. Properly. I don’t have to be amazing at it, I just don’t want to be socially awkward.

#7

Guitar. I own one, but I need to practice and I have incredibly small hands, so it’s very tricky to play chords.

#8

I would love to be good at any sport. Don’t care what sport.

#9

photographic memory

#10

It isn’t really a talent, as you can’t exactly learn it. But a photographic memory. It would make life so much easier.

If it was something that could be learnt, it would probably be rock climbing.

#11

Arts and crafts! I am getting into cosplaying, and that would be super helpful

#12

Game Design: I would love to be able to model, script, market, etc. I can to an extent but certainly not well.

#13

