Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Talent, What Would It Be? (Closed)

Let me know!
#1
The talent to always know what my actions would lead to. If I quit my job now will i find a better one and be better off in the long run, if I ask that cute person out for coffee will i have a good date and soon be married happily or in a disappointing relationship maybe
#2
pro musician, that i can play every instruments
#3
not failing this test i’m about to take in 10 minutes, wish me luck pandas!! 🤞
#4
i want to have more expressive facial expressions naturally cause i have to work really hard in choir and theatre to do that and it would be nice if it was a bit easier
#5
I would love to be able to sing. Some people just blow me away when they sing and I would love to be able to do that.
#6
Good social skills. So when I want to talk to someone, I can. Properly. I don’t have to be amazing at it, I just don’t want to be socially awkward.
#7
Guitar. I own one, but I need to practice and I have incredibly small hands, so it’s very tricky to play chords.
#8
I would love to be good at any sport. Don’t care what sport.
#9
photographic memory
#10
It isn’t really a talent, as you can’t exactly learn it. But a photographic memory. It would make life so much easier.
If it was something that could be learnt, it would probably be rock climbing.
#11
Arts and crafts! I am getting into cosplaying, and that would be super helpful
#12
Game Design: I would love to be able to model, script, market, etc. I can to an extent but certainly not well.
#13
