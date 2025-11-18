26 Things That Were Considered Necessities In 2014, But Are Practically Extinct Now

Spotify recently gave me Taylor Swift’s song “Shake It Off” in the “Ten Years Ago” selection. I even paused it and couldn’t realize it for several minutes. Wait, what is it – a decade ago? It was literally yesterday… well, okay, the day before yesterday – and it turns out that ten years have passed since then?
Yes, that’s right, time is inevitable as Thanos (hell, in 2014 we didn’t even realize how dangerous he actually was!), and in the first half of the last decade there were a lot of incredibly cool and simply convenient things that were considered a total must-have, but now are gone with the wind. So here’s another nostalgic collection made for you by Bored Panda based on this viral thread in the AskReddit community!
Good free apps/ apps that you only had to pay once for.
Image source: riwoni4997, Ajibola Okubanjo
Robin Williams.
Image source: weyamav220, Daniel Boud
An Ad-less internet. Every where I go it’s just ads. I’m ducking sick of corporations trying to get me to “buy their products”. YouTube now has up to 3 unskippable 15 second ads or 2 30 second unskippable ads. It’s disgusting.
Image source: goujon_S, nrkbeta
Affordable houses. 2012 was the bottom. Unattainable for many first time buyers now.
Image source: weyamav220, Ken Ratcliff
Thick skin and common sense.
Image source: Neph88, Liza Summer
Video Games without cosmetic microtransactions, battle passes, loot boxes, and other predatory monetization models.
Image source: elting44, Bwana McCall
Common sense appears to be on the verge of extinction these days.
Image source: Best-Switch-5377, SHVETS production
Netflix streaming that had everything in one f*****g goddam place.
Image source: riwoni4997, Stock Catalog
Single-topic blogs.
Remember those? Regretsy, Stuff White People Like, Cake Wrecks, People of Walmart, FML, Look At This F*****g Hipster, S**t My Dad Says, Awkward Family Photos, etc. Those things were everywhere from about 2007-2013, and then just sort of went away, though some live on, in a way, as subreddits now.
Image source: Dahhhkness, Paul (unless labeled Cathy!)
Phone booths.
Image source: dan_dares, Ben Tesch
My hairline.
Image source: TheKillersHand, mike krzeszak
Hesitancy towards online shopping, and/or general preference to travel to the store to buy an item.
Image source: hyaena_hyaena, Mike Mozart
Leaving the house for a night out with a digital camera, mp3 player and a phone. Sometimes a whole ihome depending on where you’re going.
Image source: hausccat, John Ragai
People not trying everything in their power to get internet clout. Now it’s just a slog of people “trying to go viral”.
Image source: goujon_S, Sunny Ripert
Vine.
Image source: anon, Esther Vargas
Mp 3 player.
Image source: annarinnn, Karl Baron
My youth.
Image source: DougyDougyDoug, Belle Co
Apparently therapy, this thread is depressing.
Image source: ProOxidants, Alex Green
The Wii
I love the console don’t get me wrong but I nearly know anyone that uses it as well as
Mii’s.
Image source: Spirited_Confection7, Satoru Watanabe
BlackBerry phones.
Image source: anon, Enrique Dans
User repairable Apple products.
Image source: weyamav220, Shunsuke Kobayashi
Windows Phone. As an early adopter I was forever left behind by the superior apps that were on android and IOS despite liking the phone itself. I hoped it would catch up but never did :(.
Image source: Adventurous-Touch876, Julien G.
Tivo.
Image source: DjarumWhite, Duncan Verrall
The night life scene in Minneapolis.
Image source: lkb25, Chad Davis
Professional baseball in Detroit.
Image source: Brundleflyftw, WEBN-TV
Kanye’s career.
Image source: anon, Daniele Dalledonne
