80 Amusing (Or Rather Tragic) Movie Titles To Describe Sex Life

The birds and the bees. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. However you want to describe it, sex is a popular topic. It’s discussed in the Bible and shown in modern movies (keeping it PG-13 in most cases). You can’t escape the subject so easily. So, it’s not surprising why several people use (seemingly) innocent movie titles to describe sex life. It’s not that they misunderstand them. Instead, they use their creativity to spin a few words to create hilarious puns or start spicy conversations.
The fun-element stays in finding movies to describe sex life unintentionally. Intentionally or accidentally, a creative mind can transform a horrifying name into something funny. Take, for instance, the title of a horror film, The Hand. While initially spooky, with the advent of the internet and the rise of sex culture, it has evolved into a meme. In a way, innuendos like these can even help with the film’s marketing.
From describing your relationship with a movie poster to using movie titles to describe sex life, nothing is off the table. Even R-rated movies about sex or sexually related movie titles can’t rival these. Stick to the end to find out more about the funny movie titles to describe your love life.
#1 The Hand
#2 Gone In 60 Seconds
#3 The 40 Year-old Virgin
#4 Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close
#5 Home Alone
#6 Les Misérables
#7 5 Centimetres Per Second
#8 While You Were Sleeping
#9 12 Years A Slave
#10 Fast And Furious
#11 A Hero Will Rise
#12 How To Train Your Dragon
#13 Frozen
#14 Scream
#15 127 Hours
#16 Gone Girl
#17 Choke
#18 Midnight Special
#19 It Might Get Loud
#20 Die Hard
#21 The Green Mile
#22 Lost
#23 Dirty Harry
#24 Inside Out
#25 Tickled
#26 From Dusk Till Dawn
#27 It’s Kind Of A Funny Story
#28 The Finger Of God
Image source: imdb.com
#29 Sin City
#30 Blow
#31 Rush
#32 Toy Story
#33 South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
#34 Friends With Benefits
#35 Before I Go To Sleep
Image source: subscene.com
#36 The Big Sleep
#37 O B L I V I O N
#38 The Human Centipede – 3
#39 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
#40 Virgin Territory
#41 Up
#42 I Know What You Did Last Summer
#43 Intouchables
#44 Coming In
#45 Me Before You
#46 Old Yeller!
#47 Real Steel
#48 The Black Hole
#49 Before Midnight
#50 The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
#51 Run Silent, Run Deep
#52 Wet Hot American Summer
Image source: davidwain.com
#53 Black Snake Moan
#54 Dr. Strangelove
#55 Don’t Bother To Knock
#56 Heaven On Earth
#57 Norwegian Wood
#58 Get Hard
#59 There Will Be Blood
#60 Stranger Than Fiction
#61 Sweet Smell Of Success
#62 28 Weeks Later
#63 Into The Wild
#64 Weird Science
Image source: Internet
#66 Bang Bang!
#67 Cast Away
#68 Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory
#69 Crimson Peak
Image source: comingsoon.net
#70 Cruel Intentions
#71 Whiplash
#72 Lion On The Desert
#73 Long Way Round
#74 8 Seconds
#75 Paranormal Activity
#76 The Silence Of The Lambs
#77 Fright Night – He’s Raising The Stakes
#78 Sneakers
#79 Head-on (gegen Die Wand)
#80 The Pianist
#81 The Stuff
