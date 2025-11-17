50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

by

Avid Bored Panda readers may remember the piece we did on the subreddit r/OldSchoolCool, where people share content from the past that still looks fantastic today. But now, we have something similar yet totally different for you — its weird “cousin” r/OldSchoolRidiculous.

Created back in December 2013, this online community is pretty much the same as its “relative”, only it laughs at previous eras instead of celebrating them. The outdated stuff these folks feature varies from offensive social norms to tacky fashion trends but they all remind us of the irreversible passage of time.

#1 …where Do I Even Start?

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: kit11037

#2 “Fun For The Entire Family”

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Affectionate-Line-91

#3 Startled Bystander At The Annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 1994

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#4 Prince Roller Skating On His Tennis Court At Home. Photo By Jeff Katz, 1989

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Rattlesnake_Mullet

#5 Mister Merry’s Play Lighter

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: lamest-liz

#6 An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969. [855 X 1200]

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: verostein

#7 Lester Walker’s Turniture II, 1970

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#8 A Striking Beauty, Postcard From Around 1908

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#9 Braniff Airlines Stewardess Uniforms, 1969

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#10 Hair Done By Phillip Mason, 1965. Photo By Richard Blinkoff

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow

#11 Asbestos Shoveling Competition

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: voxadam

#12 This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: mistermajik2000

#13 Famous Architects Dressed As Their Buildings At An Architect Ball, 1931 (Names/Buildings In Comments)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: AdaLovecraft

#14 “Baby Cages” Were Window-Mounted Playpens That Were Once Used For Apartments To Ensure Babies Get Fresh Air, 1937

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow

#15 Children Car Seats In The 1940s

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Gay Bob — The World’s First Gay Doll For Everyone!

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: InsertCoinForCredit

#17 Burger King Am Radio With Burger Headphones. These Were Produced Exclusively For Radio Shack In 1983

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#18 Pure Luxury

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: ThriftyAsian

#19 Rain Goggles For Racing Car Driver. In An Open Car, The Fan Would Start Moving At About 15 Miles Per Hour, Putting The Tiny Wipers In Motion And Clearing The Water From The Lenses. England, 1930s

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#20 Ladies, Dr. Swift Is Here To Massage Away Your Troubles From Neck To Knee (1850s)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#21 How I Lost My Husband… And Won Him Back Again!

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: diminutive_lebowski

#22 Matching Outfits In 1952

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#23 Burnt Orange Carpeting In A Supermarket, 1970s. What The Hell Were They Thinking!

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: MyDogGoldi

#24 Martians And Venusians In A 1961 Episode Of TV Series The Twilight Zone

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#25 The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#26 German Band Exmagma, Album Cover For Goldball, 1974

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#27 Du Pont Cellophane (1955)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#28 The Establishment Wig, 1968

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: reddit.com

#29 It’s Lunch Time At The No Barriers Alligator Farm. Florida C1920s

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: MyDogGoldi

#30 Typical Redditor, Mid-1960s

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: WhisperingSideways

#31 Uncle & Nephew At Sunset Point, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, 1981

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#32 The Scorpions, 1974

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Eiderlon Panties (1970s)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: reddit.com

#34 The “Dog Sack” Invention, Which First Appeared In The June 1935 Issue Of Popular Mechanics

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: somnum_osseus

#35 Paul Hogan Meeting Queen Elizabeth II (1980)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: FilthFlarnFilth

#36 Bryn Owen Aged 17 With His Vespa Scooter, Which Has 34 Mirrors And 81 Lights On The Front And Back, All Bought With His Pocket Money, Leicestershire, England, 1983

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#37 Your Mum May Have Owned This

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Kane_richards

#38 1939 Proposal To Identify Bad Drivers With A Special License Plate, Memphis Tennessee

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#39 Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: reddit.com

#40 “Jesus Use Me”

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: howardkinsd

#41 This Really Requires No Explanation

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: No-Bear

#42 Models Promoting Farm Fertilizer, 1956

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: notbob1959

#43 The Presto Whip Building In Dearborn, Michigan, 1976

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: TommyAdagio

#44 Space Age Fashion By André Courrèges, 1960s

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: Plethorian

#45 Scott Tissues (1940s)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: MetaHelvetica114

#46 How… How Do You Begin To Eat This?

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: zoruasaurus

#47 Sun Tan Pills (1970s)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: MetaHelvetica

#48 Eastern Airlines (1967)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: MetaHelvetica114

#49 “After You Put On The Old Feedbag, You’ll Be Glad You’re Wearing Slim & Slender Control-Top Pantyhose.” – 1971

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: FNaXQ

#50 Du Pont Cellophane (1955)

50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Image source: bloodmilksemen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
HGTV’s Matt Muenster: Everything to Know About the HGTV Host
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2024
Ex-Employees Who Kidnapped “Toxic” Tech CEO Reveal ‘Pushup’ Punishment That Sent Them Over The Edge
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Guardians of the Galaxy comic books
9 Facts About The Guardians Of The Galaxy In The Comics
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2023
I’ve Circled Iceland 3 Times, Here Are My 28 Favorite Pics That Capture Its Beauty
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
We Are Two Dads With Twins And Every Year We Put Together Full-Body Halloween Costumes For Our Family (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Are You Stuck In The ’80s?” If So, This Movie & TV Quiz Will Be A Breeze
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.