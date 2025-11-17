50 Pics From The Past That Look Ridiculous Now

Avid Bored Panda readers may remember the piece we did on the subreddit r/OldSchoolCool, where people share content from the past that still looks fantastic today. But now, we have something similar yet totally different for you — its weird “cousin” r/OldSchoolRidiculous.
Created back in December 2013, this online community is pretty much the same as its “relative”, only it laughs at previous eras instead of celebrating them. The outdated stuff these folks feature varies from offensive social norms to tacky fashion trends but they all remind us of the irreversible passage of time.
#1 …where Do I Even Start?
Image source: kit11037
#2 “Fun For The Entire Family”
Image source: Affectionate-Line-91
#3 Startled Bystander At The Annual Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, 1994
Image source: notbob1959
#4 Prince Roller Skating On His Tennis Court At Home. Photo By Jeff Katz, 1989
Image source: Rattlesnake_Mullet
#5 Mister Merry’s Play Lighter
Image source: lamest-liz
#6 An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969. [855 X 1200]
Image source: verostein
#7 Lester Walker’s Turniture II, 1970
Image source: notbob1959
#8 A Striking Beauty, Postcard From Around 1908
Image source: notbob1959
#9 Braniff Airlines Stewardess Uniforms, 1969
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#10 Hair Done By Phillip Mason, 1965. Photo By Richard Blinkoff
Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow
#11 Asbestos Shoveling Competition
Image source: voxadam
#12 This Ad In A 1968 Life Magazine
Image source: mistermajik2000
#13 Famous Architects Dressed As Their Buildings At An Architect Ball, 1931 (Names/Buildings In Comments)
Image source: AdaLovecraft
#14 “Baby Cages” Were Window-Mounted Playpens That Were Once Used For Apartments To Ensure Babies Get Fresh Air, 1937
Image source: Sleeeepy_Hollow
#15 Children Car Seats In The 1940s
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Gay Bob — The World’s First Gay Doll For Everyone!
Image source: InsertCoinForCredit
#17 Burger King Am Radio With Burger Headphones. These Were Produced Exclusively For Radio Shack In 1983
Image source: AxlCobainVedder
#18 Pure Luxury
Image source: ThriftyAsian
#19 Rain Goggles For Racing Car Driver. In An Open Car, The Fan Would Start Moving At About 15 Miles Per Hour, Putting The Tiny Wipers In Motion And Clearing The Water From The Lenses. England, 1930s
Image source: notbob1959
#20 Ladies, Dr. Swift Is Here To Massage Away Your Troubles From Neck To Knee (1850s)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#21 How I Lost My Husband… And Won Him Back Again!
Image source: diminutive_lebowski
#22 Matching Outfits In 1952
Image source: notbob1959
#23 Burnt Orange Carpeting In A Supermarket, 1970s. What The Hell Were They Thinking!
Image source: MyDogGoldi
#24 Martians And Venusians In A 1961 Episode Of TV Series The Twilight Zone
Image source: notbob1959
#25 The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)
Image source: AxlCobainVedder
#26 German Band Exmagma, Album Cover For Goldball, 1974
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#27 Du Pont Cellophane (1955)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#28 The Establishment Wig, 1968
Image source: reddit.com
#29 It’s Lunch Time At The No Barriers Alligator Farm. Florida C1920s
Image source: MyDogGoldi
#30 Typical Redditor, Mid-1960s
Image source: WhisperingSideways
#31 Uncle & Nephew At Sunset Point, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, 1981
Image source: notbob1959
#32 The Scorpions, 1974
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Eiderlon Panties (1970s)
Image source: reddit.com
#34 The “Dog Sack” Invention, Which First Appeared In The June 1935 Issue Of Popular Mechanics
Image source: somnum_osseus
#35 Paul Hogan Meeting Queen Elizabeth II (1980)
Image source: FilthFlarnFilth
#36 Bryn Owen Aged 17 With His Vespa Scooter, Which Has 34 Mirrors And 81 Lights On The Front And Back, All Bought With His Pocket Money, Leicestershire, England, 1983
Image source: notbob1959
#37 Your Mum May Have Owned This
Image source: Kane_richards
#38 1939 Proposal To Identify Bad Drivers With A Special License Plate, Memphis Tennessee
Image source: notbob1959
#39 Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)
Image source: reddit.com
#40 “Jesus Use Me”
Image source: howardkinsd
#41 This Really Requires No Explanation
Image source: No-Bear
#42 Models Promoting Farm Fertilizer, 1956
Image source: notbob1959
#43 The Presto Whip Building In Dearborn, Michigan, 1976
Image source: TommyAdagio
#44 Space Age Fashion By André Courrèges, 1960s
Image source: Plethorian
#45 Scott Tissues (1940s)
Image source: MetaHelvetica114
#46 How… How Do You Begin To Eat This?
Image source: zoruasaurus
#47 Sun Tan Pills (1970s)
Image source: MetaHelvetica
#48 Eastern Airlines (1967)
Image source: MetaHelvetica114
#49 “After You Put On The Old Feedbag, You’ll Be Glad You’re Wearing Slim & Slender Control-Top Pantyhose.” – 1971
Image source: FNaXQ
#50 Du Pont Cellophane (1955)
Image source: bloodmilksemen
Follow Us