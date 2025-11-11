The Magic Of Fall Captured By Alex Greenshpun

Autumn has always been the most magical time of the year for me. All of nature comes alive with golden hues, gentle breezes and the fresh smell of rain.
As to be expected from a child of September, the theme of autumn has found its way into my works as well. In my photographs I look for the quirky and unique and try to share a certain story of the subject. And so, each image you see here has a something to tell, and each photograph is a fairytale of autumn. Enjoy! P.S. You’ll find many more works in the link below.
More info: Alex Greenshpun Photography
