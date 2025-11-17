“Old People Online”: 50 Times Elderly People Decided To Use Social Media And It Resulted In These Gems (New Pics)

We often take for granted how quickly things change. Phones went from being fully stationary, then mobile, with buttons to touch-screen devices over the course of two decades. The same can be said for internet culture, where the gap between digital natives and adopters is abundantly visible.
The “Old People Facebook” page, ironically, not on Facebook, is dedicated to sharing all the times the elderly tried to engage with social media, with hilarious and adorable results. So feel free to get comfortable and scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories about social media fails.
#1 Speecial Anouncement!
Image source: Villan_99
#2 Lady Accidentally Tries To Sell Her Family
Image source: heinst
#3 Wholesome Old People Facebook
Image source: knifewrenchhh
#4 My Grandma’s Savage Comment 🤣
Image source: Throwawayroast111
#5 The Radio Was On
Image source: reddit.com
#6 I Hate Yellow
Image source: Rorshach85
#7 Hmm.. That’s A Tough One
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Happy Heavenly Birthday!
Image source: Wakeybonez2
#9 My Grandma Is My Favorite Person On The Planet
Image source: Art_Areola4
#10 Wholesome Margaret
Image source: aliencrocs
#11 A Very Straightforward And Helpful Review
Image source: SligPants
#12 His Profile Picture Is Him And His Wife Being Cute
Image source: reddit.com
#13 My Mom Emailed Me A Photo Of An Emoji…
Image source: ima_mandolin
#14 Grandma And Grandpa Doing What They Do
Image source: take_number_two
#15 Carol Has Spotted A Thief
Image source: kitten-stroker
#16 Not Facebook, But I Found An Old Screenshot From The First Time My Grandma Messaged Me. I Love Her
Image source: Seaboats
#17 Not A Care In The World
Image source: macklintietze
#18 Chad
Image source: throwawaytejas321
#19 I Think This Old Man Thought He Was Using Google
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#20 How Do You Turn Down The Volume?!
Image source: diverareyouok
#21 My Relative Is Very Flattered By Her Own Post From Four Years Ago
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Why Do They Think They Have To Answer These Questions?
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#23 Meatloaf
Image source: reddit.com
#24 This Is Exactly What You Want To See From Your Parents. They’re Only 62 And 58…
Image source: pcyr9999
#25 Dtf – “Down Town Familiar”
Image source: MrsMozely
#26 Cheryl Seems To Be Having A Confusing Day
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#27 On An Ad For Doordash.
Image source: rogueShadow13
#28 Amendment 4
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Reviews From A Local Chuck E Cheese
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Found In A Work Related Group I’m In On Facebook
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#31 Catch Nancy At Your Local With The $15 Surf N Turf Tuesday Deal
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#32 My Grandma Keeps Adding New Frames To Her Profile Picture. She’s Up To Eight Frames Stacked On Top Of Each Other
Image source: girl-off-kilter
#33 My Granny Died A Year And A Half Ago. I’m So Happy She Had A Facebook So I Can Look Back Fondly At Her Photo Albums. Here’s My Favorite
Image source: Nunez4Pres
#34 Kenny
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#35 I Got An Ad For A Box Of Chocolates And Decided To Open The Comments
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#36 Happy Birthday To Yo.. Wait, Oh.
Image source: __WellWellWell__
#37 Grandma Sue Has Advice For Kim
Image source: ToxicAntiFem
#38 Power Bottom
Image source: SNESdrunk
#39 Does She Have 4 Different Pensions?
Image source: reddit.com
#40 She Keeps Setting Her Profile Picture To “Temporary” And Just Resets It Every Day
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
#41 I Mean, She’s Not Wrong…
Image source: birdfightt
#42 An Extreme Reaction
Image source: chatshit_get_banged
#43 My Grandmother Is A Hoot.
Image source: AshTreex3
#44 Nancy Pelosi Hacked My Phone With Communism
Image source: reddit.com
#45 I Have Never Been
Image source: reddit.com
#46 I’m Risking A Lawsuit By Posting This
Image source: reddit.com
#47 My Great-Aunt Had A Question For Me Today On An Old Picture Of My Daughter…
Image source: juliaakatrinaa0507
#48 My Mom’s Cousin Was Doing Some Late-Night Searching
Image source: SailorSpaghetti
#49 I Am A Grown Man With No Interest In This Troll Foolishness. 1 Star
Image source: dsdouglas02
#50 2021 Is Going To Be
Image source: oldpeoplefacebook
