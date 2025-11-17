“Old People Online”: 50 Times Elderly People Decided To Use Social Media And It Resulted In These Gems (New Pics)

by

We often take for granted how quickly things change. Phones went from being fully stationary, then mobile, with buttons to touch-screen devices over the course of two decades. The same can be said for internet culture, where the gap between digital natives and adopters is abundantly visible. 

The “Old People Facebook” page, ironically, not on Facebook, is dedicated to sharing all the times the elderly tried to engage with social media, with hilarious and adorable results. So feel free to get comfortable and scroll through. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own stories about social media fails. 

#1 Speecial Anouncement!

Image source: Villan_99

#2 Lady Accidentally Tries To Sell Her Family

Image source: heinst

#3 Wholesome Old People Facebook

Image source: knifewrenchhh

#4 My Grandma’s Savage Comment 🤣

Image source: Throwawayroast111

#5 The Radio Was On

Image source: reddit.com

#6 I Hate Yellow

Image source: Rorshach85

#7 Hmm.. That’s A Tough One

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Happy Heavenly Birthday!

Image source: Wakeybonez2

#9 My Grandma Is My Favorite Person On The Planet

Image source: Art_Areola4

#10 Wholesome Margaret

Image source: aliencrocs

#11 A Very Straightforward And Helpful Review

Image source: SligPants

#12 His Profile Picture Is Him And His Wife Being Cute

Image source: reddit.com

#13 My Mom Emailed Me A Photo Of An Emoji…

Image source: ima_mandolin

#14 Grandma And Grandpa Doing What They Do

Image source: take_number_two

#15 Carol Has Spotted A Thief

Image source: kitten-stroker

#16 Not Facebook, But I Found An Old Screenshot From The First Time My Grandma Messaged Me. I Love Her

Image source: Seaboats

#17 Not A Care In The World

Image source: macklintietze

#18 Chad

Image source: throwawaytejas321

#19 I Think This Old Man Thought He Was Using Google

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#20 How Do You Turn Down The Volume?!

Image source: diverareyouok

#21 My Relative Is Very Flattered By Her Own Post From Four Years Ago

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Why Do They Think They Have To Answer These Questions?

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#23 Meatloaf

Image source: reddit.com

#24 This Is Exactly What You Want To See From Your Parents. They’re Only 62 And 58…

Image source: pcyr9999

#25 Dtf – “Down Town Familiar”

Image source: MrsMozely

#26 Cheryl Seems To Be Having A Confusing Day

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#27 On An Ad For Doordash.

Image source: rogueShadow13

#28 Amendment 4

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Reviews From A Local Chuck E Cheese

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Found In A Work Related Group I’m In On Facebook

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#31 Catch Nancy At Your Local With The $15 Surf N Turf Tuesday Deal

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#32 My Grandma Keeps Adding New Frames To Her Profile Picture. She’s Up To Eight Frames Stacked On Top Of Each Other

Image source: girl-off-kilter

#33 My Granny Died A Year And A Half Ago. I’m So Happy She Had A Facebook So I Can Look Back Fondly At Her Photo Albums. Here’s My Favorite

Image source: Nunez4Pres

#34 Kenny

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#35 I Got An Ad For A Box Of Chocolates And Decided To Open The Comments

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#36 Happy Birthday To Yo.. Wait, Oh.

Image source: __WellWellWell__

#37 Grandma Sue Has Advice For Kim

Image source: ToxicAntiFem

#38 Power Bottom

Image source: SNESdrunk

#39 Does She Have 4 Different Pensions?

Image source: reddit.com

#40 She Keeps Setting Her Profile Picture To “Temporary” And Just Resets It Every Day

Image source: oldpeoplefacebook

#41 I Mean, She’s Not Wrong…

Image source: birdfightt

#42 An Extreme Reaction

Image source: chatshit_get_banged

#43 My Grandmother Is A Hoot.

Image source: AshTreex3

#44 Nancy Pelosi Hacked My Phone With Communism

Image source: reddit.com

#45 I Have Never Been

Image source: reddit.com

#46 I’m Risking A Lawsuit By Posting This

Image source: reddit.com

#47 My Great-Aunt Had A Question For Me Today On An Old Picture Of My Daughter…

Image source: juliaakatrinaa0507

#48 My Mom’s Cousin Was Doing Some Late-Night Searching

Image source: SailorSpaghetti

#49 I Am A Grown Man With No Interest In This Troll Foolishness. 1 Star

Image source: dsdouglas02

#50 2021 Is Going To Be

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
