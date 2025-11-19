“What Are Examples Of ‘Being Picked Last In Gym Class’ As An Adult?” (37 Responses)

Have you ever experienced that sad feeling of loneliness when you are picked last for a game at school during team splitting? And it’s not even because you are a poor athlete—you just have no friends, so you stand last in the middle of the gym, in the crosshairs of other people’s eyes, and think about… I don’t know what, but definitely not about something good.
I think many people have experienced this. However, childhood passes, and unpleasant flashbacks from it often stay with us until gray touches our hair (and even longer). And many people in this viral online thread recall such situations from their lives, and we, Bored Panda, have collected a selection of the most touching stories for you here.
#1
Finding out your “friends” went out on the town. They never called or texted.
#2
Being sat at the randoms table at a wedding.
#3
When a group of people suddenly stop listening to you talking.
#4
When everyone goes out for walk/coffee/lunch at work and no one asking if you want to join.
#5
Brother’s b-day – brother gets celebration
My b-day – brother gets celebration.
#6
“Let’s get a group photo together!” *hands you the phone*.
#7
You can come if you want to.
#8
Getting invited only on condition of being the designated driver.
#9
I worked at my last job for 4/5 years. It was customary when someone left the job to get them a card or a cake or something (it was a bakery so cake was very accessible lol). I was personally the one who bought the card/got everyone to sign multiple times but when I left I didn’t get a card or anything. So that kinda sucked.
#10
When you’re the one that always has to drop behind when the path is too narrow for three.
#11
When you quit a job because you’re overworked and they hire two people to fill your position.
#12
You only get invited to dinner/a night out once the inviter has already arranged it with someone else. Never “when are you free to come over” always “Bob’s coming to dinner Friday, if you want to join us”. The kicker is if Bob cancels and then you get “dinners cancelled – Bob can’t make it”.
#13
People talking about party plans in front of you, but not inviting you.
#14
Leaving you on “seen” for a week while responding to other mutual friends’ messages.
#15
My friends not calling me to do a 5k because im too fat and slow. “They figured I didnt want to do it”.
When I found out, I was so insulted, I lost 100lbs and ran the 5k 6 months later lol.
#16
When you’ve met someone more than once but they still say “hey, nice to meet you!”.
#17
Nobody told me or my sister that grandma died because they didn’t want us to tell [our] dad because they didn’t want him at the funeral.
#18
Being “forgotten” to be invited to the corporate lunch.
#19
There’s the WhatsApp group you’re all in, but most people are in another different group …
#20
Your class forgetting to invite you to your ten year reunion.
#21
Being seated at the kids table during family events because there’s no room.
#22
Not having a friend group chat. All my coworkers mention their group chats with their friends. Why am I not close enough friends with people to have a group chat? I tell myself maybe I’m just old but I’m only 40.
#23
One time my friend called me and said she made a box of cookies for me but I have to pick it up at another friend’s house.
I was so happy thinking that she must have really valued our friendship to make a box of cookies for me.
And then I went to facebook and found out that they (my friend and the one that has the cookies box) had a party where they made cookies and I wasnt invited. The box that she wanted to gift me was hers. She made it then forgot to bring it home but cbf to come back to pick it up. I just happened to live near the house where they held the party.
#24
Not getting an invitation for the wedding, only the reception afterwards. While the rest of the friend group get invited, including their partners.
#25
No one replied your message in a whatsapp group and they carry on with other conversations.
#26
Being invited to an event on the day – an event that has been weeks or months in the planning. Cos if invited on the day, you know you’re just making up numbers. A seat filler.
#27
Cancelling on you constantly would be my best guess.
#28
Being invited to a party, showing up and the host asks why you are there.
#29
Anything with volunteering and being told that they’re full.
#30
When a couple asked if you wanna come to their wedding. “It’s spontaneous, but we got some cancel.”.
#31
For two consecutive days during break one of my colleagues happened to sit down at our table right before we all had to get up and leave. It felt like we were deliberately bullying him but it was just coincidence 😅.
#32
I do CrossFit and there have been numerous times I’m the only person who doesn’t have a partner for a workout and I get forced as someone’s third or with someone who is at a vastly different level. Feels no different from it happening growing up and is still demoralizing.
#33
Being single for the greater part of your adult life by far.
#34
Being at a company 20 years and interviewing for, but never being actually considered for a promotion….
#35
A job application telling you they’ll consider you in the future.
#36
When a coworker ignores your friend request on Facebook but they’re friends with all your other coworkers.
#37
When your friend from childhood you talk to calls you and then regularly right after says they’re getting a phone call and have to go, because it’s the person they called first who is calling them back and they’d rather talk to that person.
