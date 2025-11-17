16 Relatable Illustrations Of A Middle-Aged Panda Dealing With Everyday Challenges Like You And Me (New Pics)

My Ojisan Panda’s illustrations cleverly depict the daily struggles of human life in a witty and relatable way. These illustrations are a great reminder that even in the midst of difficult situations, there is always a way to find humor and positivity.

The character of Ojisan Panda, a middle-aged panda, serves as a humorous representation of the common challenges that many people face. From struggling to wake up in the morning to dealing with insomnia and weight issues, Ojisan Panda captures the universal experiences of everyday life in a light-hearted and entertaining way.

If you are interested, you can check out my other works where I incorporate pandas into famous logos.

More info: Facebook | xiaobaosg.com | Instagram | Twitter | Behance

#1 Easy Peasy

#2 Getting In Shape

#3 Let It Go

#4 Same Resolution Every Year/

#5 Let Go

#6 Grow Positive Thoughts

#7 I Made It/

#8 Game Over

#9 Praise The Sun

#10 New Year Resolution

#11 Christmas Gift

#12 Just The Way You Are

#13 Year Of Rabbit

#14 You Are What You Eat

#15 Donut Worry

#16 Christmas Panda

