35 Office Food Thief Stories That Make You Wonder What’s Wrong With People

You did your grocery shopping, meal-prepped and managed to plan out your work lunches for the week. You’re winning at life. Then Wednesday rolls around, you grab your bento box, packed with last night’s pasta, fresh fruit and a whole lot of goodness. Into the office fridge it goes, as wait longingly to dig in… Lunchtime finally arrives. Your box is gone.
Far too many people can relate. That’s because the world today is filled with food thieves. They think nothing of taking what’s not theirs, and devouring it while your hungry stomach grumbles. A few even leave apology notes behind, or some spare change for you to buy a snack at the vending machine. The sheer audacity!
Bored Panda has put together an infuriating list of posts that prove food thievery should be considered a crime against humanity. Some might have you wanting to lock away tomorrow’s lunch in a safe.
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Image source: BeresCallan
#2
Image source: siegelka
#3
Image source: LePhantomFists
Food thieves are getting more and more brazen by the day. While you weep over your panini that got snatched from the office fridge, a bunch of thugs might be carrying out a massive heist that’s costing someone, somewhere millions.
Not too long ago, approximately 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars vanished. They were not your ordinary KitKats, though. These were 410,000 special edition Formula 1 car-shaped chocolate bars. They were en route from central Italy to Poland.
Until they weren’t.
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Image source: JohnDTallapoosa
#5
Image source: NotoriousTony22
#6
Image source: pinkpisces98
Many may have thought it was a joke when the story started making headlines. But manufacturer Nestlé did not find it funny. The company appealed to the public and warned that the products can be traced via unique barcodes.
“While we may appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, this does not change the fact that cargo theft is an increasing challenge for companies of all sizes,” announced Nestlé.
It later emerged that the truck was hijacked by thieves posing as law enforcement. Forbes has called it one of the most unusual cargo thefts in Europe’s recent history.
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Image source: bjwilsonesq
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Image source: GoodnightGoldie
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Image source: coolmomjamie
“It sounds like the plot for a reinterpretation of 1969’s original flick The Italian Job, in which a British gang steals gold bullion in Italy and gets away in three Minis,” reported Forbes. “Only this is not the plot for a fictional movie—it’s the real deal. This chocolate heist did happen.”
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Image source: SamanthaMapss
#11
Image source: stumpupthejam
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Image source: gabyguevarax
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Image source: jensayingthings, jensayingthings
#14
Image source: ScottSquatch_
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Image source: tamara_sorenson
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Image source: dicewhantaylor
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Image source: RitaLeeCain
#18
Image source: ya_gworl_
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Image source: GarryPotta
#20
Image source: LuLuLocks
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Image source: PelagicMallow
#22
Image source: Kvnnxdy
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Image source: martamei_
#24
Image source: taronenthusiast
#25
Image source: mommyofsavygirl
#26
Image source: CrazyCatCrochet
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Image source: CrazyCatCrochet
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Image source: CrazyCatCrochet
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Image source: CrazyCatCrochet
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Image source: 808isBoBTime
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Image source: CrazyCatCrochet
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Image source: CrazyCatCrochet
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Image source: Healthy-Theory6470
#34
Image source: Healthy-Theory6470
#35
Image source: Sidney1st
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