“This Is Not Filler, This Is Not Botox”: Celeb Facialist Reveals Secrets Behind Golden Globes Glow

The 83rd Golden Globes sparked a social media frenzy after viewers noticed dozens of celebrities appearing unusually lifted and smooth.
As speculation around fillers and cosmetic surgery swirled, one name dominated red-carpet conversations- celebrity facialist Iván Pol, also known as the founder of The Beauty Sandwich.
Pol revealed that he prepared 13 celebrities for the 2026 Golden Globes, including Emma Stone, Teyana Taylor, and Ana de Armas.
“This is not filler. This is not Botox,” Pol said while explaining the technique behind what many online described as a noticeably “snatched” look.
What is “Beauty Sandwich”? Treatment and why it looks snatched on camera?
In a conversation with Buzz Feed, Pol described his Beauty Sandwich method as a layered radio-frequency treatment designed to work beneath the skin’s surface.
“I use infrared, monopolar, and bipolar radio frequencies at different depths in a sandwiched method so that you’re creating heat, cold, and muscle synthesis at different depths to create the sandwiching snatching effect,” said Pol.
He further noted that the goal is subtle structural change rather than volume. Pol claimed that the treatment tightens the jawline, smooths wrinkles, lifts the outer corners of the eyes, and reshapes facial contours by shifting how weights sit on the face.
Though the changes are often described in millimeters, the facialist asserted that even small adjustments can dramatically alter how a face photographs under high-definition lighting.
He further explained that the results can appear immediately but are also cumulative, with effects lasting between six months and a year.
As for the cost, the in-studio facial reportedly costs around $1,800, while hotel treatments ahead of award shows can exceed $3,000.
Emma Stone was one of the most talked-about celebs who underwent Iván Pol’s “Beauty Sandwich” treatment
One of Pol’s most talked-about clients this season was Emma Stone. The La La Land star appeared at the ceremony in a butter-yellow skirt and a silky, sleeveless crop top.
Pol shared that he and Stone have worked closely since the 2024 Oscars, when she also underwent multiple Beauty Sandwich sessions ahead of her Best Actress win.
“We were doing treatments about every two to three weeks. I’m really detailing, so I’m spending one treatment just on her lower face, another treatment just on her neck, or upper face. That layering effect creates a much more dramatic outcome.”
While Pol claimed Stone’s Golden Globes glow was the result of treatments done every week over time, online viewers were far from convinced.
“This definitely looks like a facelift,” one wrote.
“Botox and surgery, just tell people the truth,” another claimed.
However, not every netizen agreed with the criticism. “She’s reverse aging,” one viewer commented.
“She looks younger now than she did 10 years ago,” another added.
Pol further clarified that his method creates what he calls a “snatural” effect, lifted but not frozen.
“The science of my treatment that can create this [appearance of an augmented] look.”
“Let the rumors go as they wish. My whole thing is about natural, right, snatural, we’re creating this snatural effect where the skin appears to be lifted,” he shared.
Besides Iván Pol, several other Golden Globes faces were prepped by facialist Keren Bartov
Pol wasn’t the only expert behind the red-carpet glow at this year’s Golden Globes.
Celebrity facialist Keren Bartov also played a major role in prepping several A-list celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Glen Powell, Mila Kunis, and the Kardashians.
She used her signature approach, “The Glow Treatment”, which combines deep cleansing, oxygen-boosting technology, and firming devices designed to enhance radiance without irritation.
“My goal is for the skin to look alive, lifted, and fresh without overloading it or triggering a reaction right before an important event,” she told Forbes.
Unlike last-minute corrective work, Bartov focuses on long-term maintenance. She’s been vocal about the idea that red-carpet skin is built over months, not hours.
“The treatment before a red carpet event is not corrective. It is designed to enhance what we have already built.”
And her Golden Globes prep relied heavily on hydration serums, barrier-repair creams, and calming products to ensure makeup sat smoothly and lasted under stage lights and flash photography.
"She looks like a plastic robot, no thanks," wrote one netizen
