25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

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Some cartoonists eventually run out of ideas. Rupert Fawcett seems to have the opposite problem. Years after launching his beloved Off The Leash series, the British cartoonist continues to find fresh inspiration in the wonderfully irrational world of dogs, proving that our four-legged companions never stop giving us material to laugh about.

Fawcett builds his humor from the small moments every dog owner knows by heart. A guilty look, an inexplicable obsession, a dramatic overreaction, or the unwavering belief that every sofa, bed, and lap belongs to them, his comics capture these everyday behaviors with remarkable accuracy and wit. It’s this keen observation, paired with deceptively simple illustrations, that has earned Off The Leash a loyal following around the world. Below, we’ve gathered another selection of latest comics that are sure to resonate with anyone who’s ever shared their home with a dog.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | rupertfawcettcartoons.com | x.com | Etsy

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

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25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

#25

25 New “Off The Leash” Comics That Perfectly Capture Life With Dogs

Image source: offtheleashdogcartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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