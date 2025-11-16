50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

“Has anyone ever told you that you look just like ___?

We’ve all heard it before. An actor, a politician, a cartoon character, or even a famous animal. We all have a doppelgänger walking around, or a person who looks eerily similar to ourselves. And while sometimes friends and family members swear that we look just like someone who we don’t actually share many similarities to, aside from hair color (people often think all redheads look alike…) or one particular feature, it can be amusing to find people who look just enough like our favorite celebrities that we can point out the resemblance.

Allow me to introduce you to the Walmart Celebrities subreddit. This group gathers photos of “people who look or act like off-brand versions of celebrities or other well known characters”, and we can’t get enough of it. We’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the group down below to share with you all, featuring some photos that might make you do a double take and others that might be what your favorite star would look like in a parallel universe. 

Below, you’ll also find an interview with Johnny Rico, a professional Bruno Mars impersonator, to hear what it’s like to have a famous doppelgänger. Be sure to upvote the pictures that you get a kick out of, and let us know in the comments what celebrity you’re a “Walmart version” of. Then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these pics, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring celebrity doppelgängers right here.

#1 Ron Purrlman

Image source: reddit.com

#2 I Was Told To Post This Here, But My Dad With Jimmy Fallon’s Wax Figure!

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: kdblol

#3 Bus Willis

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: LostAmiga

#4 Vincent Van Stay

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: gene100001

#5 Ed Sheeran And His Mom Back When He Was A Baby Girl

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: gene100001

#6 Next Stop, Jurassic Park

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: Halliday_2000

#7 How Can I Be Sure?

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: flyingtacodog

#8 My Friend’s Dad Is Asian Danny Devito

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: KyronX

#9 Iron Deficiency Man

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: Phailthy

#10 Gabe Loncoln

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: SCBeauty

#11 Donna Trump

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: Spookyturds

#12 Samantha L. Jackson

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Kanye East

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: cpurr3

#14 Ghanaian Will Smith

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Gary Putin

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: gene100001

#16 Morgano Hombrelibre

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: InserteUsuario

#17 Dr. Shed

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: NastyPotatoes

#18 Hannah Lecter

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: MarlonBrandoRules

#19 Walmart Obama, Who Actually Works At My Local Walmart

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: cuedashb

#20 💀

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: Deaths_Right_Hand

#21 Baloney Stark

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: 21dimitri

#22 Lil Climate Chaynge

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: sz1mon

#23 Din Viesel

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: facelessindividual

#24 I’m Convinced My Brother Was The Model For The Agent From “Bolt” And You Can’t Change My Mind!

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: CuddlyCory

#25 Jeff Goldblum Stopped My Brother In Lax A Few Years Back After Commenting That They Looked A Lot Alike. He Was Thrilled To Say The Least (:

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: Kar22

#26 Michelle Jackson

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: Perchfield

#27 Budget Brand Harry Potter

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: gene100001

#28 Mr. Thai Bean

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: PilsnerDk

#29 Meta Walmart Celeb

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: J3551684

#30 Acquaintances

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: deepasfuckman

#31 Albert Einstoned

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: amery516

#32 25 Cent

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: Toby_Greenhow

#33 Great Value Trump

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: brentc3

#34 Juice Willis

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: br0ken_jack0ff

#35 Eliza Wood

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: UpTheRabbitHole123

#36 Shrek’s Human Form

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: gene100001

#37 Partial Mathers

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: littlebooger10

#38 Danny Dorito

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: SureNpFine

#39 Tryin’ Reynolds

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: serpentkiller123

#40 Nicole Cage

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: KissthePuppy

#41 Wolverine From Aliexpress

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: jakche

#42 Tom Bruise

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: bryce_t89

#43 Snoop Doug

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: matchu_chutrain

#44 Nice Try, Carlton

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: lawlaur

#45 Flesh

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: ellosmello

#46 Post-Recession Tony Stark

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: gene100001

#47 Excuse Me Señor

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: ImOnRedditMaaan

#48 Austen Flowers. International Woman Of Misery

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: gatman12

#49 Miguel Johnson

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: didyoudissmycheese

#50 Danny Burrito

50 Of The Best Doppelganger Photos Shared In The “Walmart Celebrities” Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

