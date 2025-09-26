100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

by

With Google at our fingertips, we may think that we know it all. But studies have found that access to Google has actually worsened our information recall, aka our memory, which may pose a problem in learning new knowledge. While Google creates a false security that we understand something, in order to truly educate ourselves, we need to move beyond quick searches and look for knowledge in ways that challenge and enrich our memory.

To help you with that, our Bored Panda team scoured the Inspiring Facts subreddit for the best they have to offer. Your healthy dose of new knowledge is waiting for you just a scroll away!

#1 They’re Happily Married For 44 Years

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#2 A Canadian Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair, Leaving Cash Visible To Attract Thieves. Instead, He Received Money, Prayers, And Warnings, With Zero Arrests In Five Days

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#3 99-Year-Old Mum Cheers On Her 72-Year-Old Son After He Graduates From A Georgia College

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#4 A Small Town In Spain Has A Huge Statue That Depicts The Overwhelming Weight That Mother Carries Towards Household And Raising A Child

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#5 Lucy And Maria Are Twin Sisters, But Most People Don’t Believe It

Born To Mixed-Race Parents, Their Mother Expected Her Twins To Look Alike. But She Was Stunned When The Midwife Handed Her Two Babies Who Looked Completely Different From Each Other. Their Case Is Said To Be A One In A Million.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#6 When Miss Colombia 1994 Was Asked An Ethical Question Of Whether She Would Save Famous Paintings Or A Guard Dog In A Museum Fire. Without Hesitation, She Replied, “Oh My God! The Dog.”

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#7 Single Mom Dressed Up Like A Dad So That Her Son Wouldn’t Miss His Father At School Event

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#8 In 2002, A Mother Filing For Public Assistance , Failed 4 DNA Tests To Prove Maternity Of Her Children

Later It Was Discovered That She Had Absorbed Her Twin In The Womb And Her Reproductive Organs Had Different DNA To Other Parts Of Her Body.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#9 Alia Muhammad Baker, A Librarian In Iraq, Saved Around 30,000 Books By Secretly Moving Them Before Her Library Was Destroyed During The 2003 Iraq War

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: OkAccess6128

#10 Turkish Garbage Collectors Opened A Library After Citizens Discarded Their Books In Trash. It Has Around 25,000 Books Sorted In 17 Categories Now

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#11 British Man Was Struggling To Sell His £800k Six-Bedroom House. So He Decided To Sell Raffle Tickets Online For £2 Tickets

After struggling to pay £2,000 a month mortgage for the house that originally costed him £435,000, Dunstan put the house up in the market for sale. But when he found no buyer, he decided to raffle £500,000 worth of tickets online for £2 with which people could get the chance to win the property.

He managed to sell 186,000 tickets with which he cleared his debts and finally handed over the house keys to a 41-year old factory worker who had also participated in buying the ticket.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#12 It Was The Happiest Day Of Her Life

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#13 A Homeless Man In 2010 Was Seen Holding A Cardboard Sign Advertising His Smooth Radio Voice Near A Highway Ramp In Ohio

One Day In 2011, When A Youtube Video Of His Radio Voice Went Viral, He Became All Anyone Could Talk About. Now He’s Known As “The Man With The Golden Voice.”

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#14 This Restaurant Comes With A Challenge

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#15 Matthew Was Born In 1988 With Severe Disabilities And Wasn’t Expected To Live More Than A Few Hours, But He Lived 11 Years

In 1999, His Father Honored Him With A Tombstone Showing Him Rising From His Wheelchair Toward Heaven. An Inspiration For People With Disabilities.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#16 This Guy Got Stuck With His Leg Between A Train And The Platform. So Hundreds Of People Started To Tilt The Train Backwards And Saved The Guy

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#17 She Had A Real Talent

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#18 61-Year-Old Married Man Wears Heels And Skirts To Challenge Gender Stereotypes At Work. His Wife Supports His Efforts And Even Helps Him Pick His Outfits

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#19 When A Desperate 71-Year-Old Passenger Mentioned He Was In Urgent Need Of A Kidney Transplant, His Uber Driver Made An Extraordinary Decision: To Become His Donor

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#20 A Woman Didn’t Know She Had An Identical Twin Until She Saw A Youtube Video Of Someone Who Looked Exactly Like Her

She Started Texting On Her Facebook And When They Finally Met, Both Of Them We Surprised. Neither Of Their Adoption Documents Had Mentioned Of Them Being Twins.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#21 Claire Was At A Garage Sale Where She Bought A Moldy Table For $25, Drawn To Its Shape And Size

Thirty Years Later, An Appraiser Spotted The Name “Seymour” Underneath, Who Were Linked To Makers For Rich People In 1700s. Initially Valued At $250,000, It Later Sold At Auction For $541,000

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#22 A Rich Man In Brazil Once Buried His Bentley

People Criticized Him For His Extravagant Gesture. Then He Replied: “Most People Bury Something A Lot More Valuable: Hearts, Livers, Lungs, Eyes. Many Are Waiting For A Transplant, And You Bury Healthy Organs That Can Save Lives.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#23 75-Year-Old Man Felt Lonely After Losing His Wife To Cancer. So He Put A Message On His Window Looking For A Friend To Talk To

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#24 Clerk Helps Grandfather In A Diaper To Buy Milk And Then Safely Escorts Him Home

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#25 I Bet The Grandmas Make Great Food There

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#26 In 1975, Officials In Haicheng, China Noticed Unusual And Anxious Behavior In Dogs And Other Animals

Concerned By These Signs, They Ordered The Evacuation Of 90,000 Residents. Hours Later, A Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Struck, Destroying Nearly 90% Of The City’s Buildings

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#27 A 19-Year-Old Who Had Aged Out Of Foster Care, Finds Family

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#28 Depressed, Elderly Man Ready To Die After His Wife’s Passing, Was Healed By A 4-Year-Old Girl

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#29 School Janitor Achieves His Dream

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#30 A Woman Drove 30 Miles To Buy The Last Generator At A Hardware Store For Her Father, Who Relied On An Electric Oxygen Pump

But When She Arrived, It Had Already Sold Out, And She Broke Down In Tears. A Stranger Who Saw Her Crying Immediately Insisted That She Take His Generator Instead

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#31 Their Love Story Lives On Forever 💗

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#32 At This California Based Donut Shop, Customers Would Buy Out All The Donuts Before 2 P.m. Daily So That The 62-Year-Old Owner Can Be His 63-Year-Old Sick Wife At The Rehabilitation Facility

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#33 It’s Time For Me To Learn Building A House On Youtube 😄

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#34 In 1992, Stella Liebeck Spilled McDonald’s Coffee On Her Lap, Suffering Third-Degree Burns While Adding Cream And Sugar

She Sued And Was Awarded $2.9 Million. While She Endured Skin Grafts And Lasting Trauma, Mcdonald’s Profited Off The Headline: “This Lady Spilled Coffee And Become A Millionaire”

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#35 In 2015, A Woman Took Bmw’s April Fools’ Day Advertisement At Its Word, And Ended Up Winning A Brand-New Bmw With The Number Plate “Nof00l.”

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#36 A Woman Named Victoria Wright Was Born With A Rare Genetic Condition, But She Continues To Inspire Others

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#37 28 Year Old Marcy Borders Survived 9/11 Attack By Escaping The Tower When A Photographer Captured Her Covered In Dust. This Iconic Photo LED Her To Earning The Title ‘Dust Lady’

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#38 A 14-Year-Old Boy Spends His Summer Holidays Making Lunch Boxes So That Children In His Area Won’t Go Hungry

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#39 Blind Man Reunites With His 14-Year-Old Service Dog That Was Stolen In Chicago, After A Citywide Search

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#40 In 2008, Rajo Devi Became The World’s Oldest Mother At The Age Of 70. The Couple Spent 50 Years Fighting An Unsuccessful Battle With Infertility

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#41 Between 1908 – 1940s, Sears Offered ‘Build-It-Yourself’ Home Kits Through Their Catalog. Each Kit Came With Plumbing, Wiring, Heating, And All

Many Of These DIY Homes Are Still Standing Strong Today

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#42 103 Year Old Woman Celebrates Her Birthday As A Wonder-Woman ❤️

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#43 Pizza Delivery Guy Gets Hugged By A Toddler At The Time When He’s Grieving For His Daughter

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#44 Widowed Goose Finds Love Again, After Posting An Ad On Facebook

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#45 When The Owner Of A Restaurant In Baltimore Learned That One Of His Loyal Customers Had Stage Four Terminal Cancer, He Immediately Decided To Drive Six Hours To Vermont To Bring Her Favorite Cooked Meal

His Act Of Kindness Left Her Deeply Touched, Creating A Memory She Would Cherish Forever

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#46 94-Year-Old Widow Waited 64 Years For Her Husband To Return. She Never Remarried, Hoping Her Husband Would One Day Return Home

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#47 Couple Dress Up As Shrek And Fiona For Their Wedding

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#48 Woman Named Florence Norman Was Seen Riding A Very Early Scooter, 1916

It Was A Birthday Present From Her Husband Which She Would Use To Travel To Work In London. The Little Box On It Is A Battery With An Electric Coil And Lights Connected.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#49 Ozzie Osbourne & Baby Jack (1985)

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: WelshHistories

#50 In The Victorian Era, People Bathed In “Rocking Tubs”

These Weren’t Just For Fun. They Were Invented In 1891 To Mimic The Motion Of Sea Waves, Believed To Cure A Wide Range Of Illnesses. The Trend Soon Spread Across Europe And The United States.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#51 The Nypd Replied “Please Don’t Ever Hesitate To Call 911 If You Have A Concern, We Take All Calls Seriously, Even Umbrella Related Ones. Worst-Case Scenario We Have A Good Story To Take Home With Us

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#52 After Being Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer In 2000 And Given 12 Months To Live

Jane Tomlinson Went On To Complete Marathons, Triathlons, And A Cycling Challenge Across The Us, Raising £1.85 Million For Charity Before Passing Away In 2007

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: OkAccess6128

#53 Moment When Miners Split Open A Rock And Discovered A Perfectly Shaped Heart On Each Side Of It

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#54 In Dubai, Public Signs Use The Term “People Of Determination” Instead Of “People With Disabilities.” It’s Commonly Seen In Malls, Airport, Public Lots, And Transportation

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#55 Many Of The Laugh Tracks You Hear On TV Today Were Originally Recorded In The 1950s. So, In A Way, You’re Listening To The Laughter Of People Who Are No Longer Alive

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#56 A Coffin Club In New Zealand Allows Elderly To Build Their Own Caskets And Combat Loneliness

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#57 A 24-Year-Old Man Sits On The Side Of The Road In Johannesburg

But Instead Of Begging, He Collects Books, Reads Each One, And Offers Book Reviews To People Passing By. If You Like The Review, He’ll Sell You The Book

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#58 Mother Reunites With Son She Gave Up For Adoption 33 Years Ago After DNA Test Match

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#59 Google Maps Accidentally Captures 10-Year Journey Of A Couple Sitting Next To Each Other. Reminds Us About The Importance Of Little Things In Life

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#60 Couples Seeking Divorce Are Locked Up In This Matrimonial Prison For Two Weeks To Talk Through Their Marital Struggles

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#61 Bus Driver Asks His Passengers To Get Off The Bus After They Refuse To Make Space For A Passenger With A Wheelchair

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#62 Wwii Veteran Requests 100 Cards For His 100th Birthday, But Ends Up Receiving Thousands

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#63 Woman Reunites With Her Wedding Ring After 33 Years Of Flushing It Down The Drain

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#64 94-Year-Old Sleeps With Photo Of His Late Wife Every Night, So A Caregiver Gifted Him A Special Pillow

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#65 This Groom Was Having A Wedding Photoshoot With His Wife When He Noticed A Child Being Pushed By Another Child, Into A Nearby River

He Immediately Ran And Jumped Down, Saving The Child Who Couldn’t Swim. A Real “Hero Husband” Moment That The Wife Will Cherish Forever

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#66 77-Year-Old Woman Decides To Celebrate Her Love By Getting Married… To Herself

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#67 In 2018, A Homeless Man Named Adam Gillian Discovered A Worn Bambi Painting And Sold It To A Dealer Alexander For $20

Who Later Sold It On Ebay For C$3,700 And Immediately Tracked Gillian Down To Share Half The Profit

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#68 Cancer Survivor Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday By Paying Strangers’ Hospital Parking Fees

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#69 An Adopted Man In Michigan Looked For His Birth Mother For Four Years Before Finding Out That She Worked At The Same Store That He Worked In

Not Only Were They Co-Workers, But They’ve Passed By And Greeted Each Other For More Than Half A Year Without Realizing They Were Related

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#70 A Struggling And Desperate 47-Year-Old Mother Was Caught By Police Stealing 5 Eggs To Feed Her Family

But The Officer Didn’t Pass Any Judgment. Instead, He Went Inside The Store, Returned With A Dozen Eggs, And Told Her Not To Shoplift Again

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#71 8-Year-Old Boy Wins $1000 In A Scavenger Hunt And Donates It To The 2-Year-Old Little Girl With Leukemia

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#72 Mexican Parks Has Something Called “Poo Wi-Fi” Where Residents Can Access Park’s Free Wi-Fi In Exchange For A Few Grams Of Poop

70 Grams Of Droppings Offers You 20 Minutes Of Free Internet Access

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#73 In 2019, 8 Years Old Tani Adewumi, A Nigerian Refugee, Went From Living In A Homeless Shelter To Winning The New York State Chess Championship After Only A Year Of Playing

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: OkAccess6128

#74 A 2-Year-Old Girl From Taiwan Was Asked By Her Teacher To Wear A Costume For Their Halloween Party. So She Pulled Off Dressing Up As No Face From Spirited Away

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#75 In 1986, A Nurse Had To Leave A Dying Patient Who Quietly Asked Her To Stay

When She Returned, The Patient Had Passed Away Alone. Heartbroken By The Moment, She Later Start No One Dies Alone, A Worldwide Program Where Volunteers Sit With People In Their Final Hours, So No On Has To Die Alone

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#76 A Pilot And His Son, Now A Co-Pilot, Recreated A Cockpit Photo They First Took Together 29 Years Ago

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#77 When A 6-Year-Old Finds Her Disabled Mother Lying Unconscious On The Floor, She Immediately Jumps To Action And Calls 911

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#78 Selfless Man Saving Lives ❤️

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#79 In 2016, A 42-Year-Old Dad, Marc Carter, Made A Sincere Plea On Twitter To Help His Son Consume Water In His Favourite Blue Mug, Which Was Recently Broken

The Production Company Ended Up Offering 500 Blue Cups, A Lifetime Supply To Support His Son

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#80 In 2016, Daisy Belle, Born On February 29, 1916 On A Leap Day, Celebrated Her 25th Birthday On Her 100th Year Of Life

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#81 In 1998, A Man Was Declared Clinically Dead For 14 Minutes After A Heart Attack Before Miraculously Coming Back To Life

Within A Year, He Got Engaged, Started A Job, And Won A Toyota Corolla Worth Au $30,000. Later, He Scratched Another Card And Won Again, This Time Au $250,000

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#82 A Swarm Of 20,000 Bees Followed A 65-Year-Old Woman’s Car For Two Days. It Turns Out Their Queen Got Stuck In Her Car

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#83 Blind Man Gets A ‘Tooth-In-Eye’ Surgery And Is Now Able To See For The First Time In 20 Years

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#84 Brave Cat Saves Owner’s Life While The Family’s Guard Dog Sleeps Through It All

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#85 102-Year-Old Woman Fulfils Her Secret Dream Of ‘Getting Arrested’

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#86 Stranger Teaches A Grieving Man How To Tie A Tie For His Dad’s Funeral

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#87 Ethel Caterham, 116, The Oldest Living Person In The World Finally Meets King Charles

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#88 Fake Bus Stops Created For People With Dementia So That They Could Go To Their Most Secure Place In Times Of Panic Or Anxiety

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#89 He Made 1000 Donations In His Lifetime

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#90 Wwe Wrestler Accepts Fan Request To Be Best Man At Wedding

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#91 Waffle House Employees In Georgia Rush Outside To Greet The Elderly Man Who Frequents The Place

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#92 Japanese Man Speaks To His Wife For The First Time After 20 Years Of Silent Treatment

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#93 A Chinese Farmer Once Refused To Relocate Despite Being Offered Compensation By The Government. Now The House Sits In The Middle Of A Highway

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#94 Indianapolis Has A Volunteer Initiative Called No One Dies Alone (Noda) Where Lonely Elders Without Family Or Visitors, Are Offered Companionship Until The End

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#95 After Wwii, Coffee Became Expensive In East Germany By 1976

In Search For Cheaper Alternatives, East Germany Set Up A Coffee Production In Vietnam, But Withdrew Shortly After German Reunification. Vietnam, However, Ended Up Becoming The Second Largest Coffee Producer In The World

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#96 When The NYC Subway Implemented A New Policy That Banned Dogs From The Subway Unless They Fit Inside A Bag, People Got Creative By Carrying Their Dogs In Different Sizes And Bag Colors

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#97 She Had Dreamt Of Traveling To All 193 Countries In The World At The Age Of 23. On Nov 9, 2023, She Achieved Her Goal, At The Age Of 79. She’s A True Example Of What Happens When You Take A Leap Of Faith

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#98 In 1998, An Unemployed Woman Took A Job As An In-House Masseuse At Google, Then A Small Startup

Paid $450 A Week And Given Stock She Thought Was Worthless, She Retired Five Years Later After Those Shares Turned Into Millions.

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#99 In 1983, A Psychic Warned British Rail About A Deadly Crash Involving Engine 47216. Two Years Later, A Similar Accident Happened, With Engine 47299

It Was Later Revealed The Number Had Been Changed From 47216

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

#100 The First Product To Be Read Using A Barcode Scan Was A Fruit Chewing Gum, In 1974, That Costed 67 Cents. It Is Now On Display At The National Museum Of American History

100 Inspiring Facts That Are Better Than Watching The News

Image source: InitialConclusion507

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Review: The Philanthropist
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2009
What About Bob? Is Becoming an NBC Comedy with Female Lead
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2017
How Many “60 Days In” Spinoffs are There So Far?
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2019
Trading Spaces is Back: What Makes the Reboot Different?
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2018
George R.R. Martin’s Sandkings is Coming to Netflix
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2021
Matthew Perry
10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Matthew Perry
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.