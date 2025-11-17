50 “Oddly Terrifying” Images That Are Not For The Fainthearted (New Pics)

The invention and popularization of the camera were seemingly wonderful innovations. Look, now we can document important events, save precious moments, and just immortalize things that are important to use. But are there some things that are better left unseen?
The “Oddly Terrifying” online group specializes in spooky and unsettling images that are surefire nightmare fuel if you dig long enough. We got in touch with Frank T. McAndrew, a psychologist, and professor as well as a behavioral scientist Coltan Scrivner to learn more. So continue at your own risk, get comfortable, and scroll through some of the best ones. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts and experiences below.
#1 Afgan Hound Jumping
#2 Doctors Kept Chinese Factory Worker Xie Wei’s Hand Alive By Stitching It To Left Ankle
#3 Didn’t Need To See This
#4 Sanding Wood For An Hour Creates This Arm Of Abomination
#5 X-Rays Taken By The Us-Mexico Border Patrol
#6 This 15th Century Mummy Found In A Rain Forest
#7 The Guatemala City Sinkhole
#8 A Dead Whale On The Brink Of Exploding
#9 X-Ray Of A Chinese Woman Who Underwent Footbinding
#10 Sinking Of Amoco Cadiz In Brittany 1978 Looks Like A Giant Whale Surfacing
#11 When You (Hear A Bang And) Discover An Aircraft Engine Lodged In The Wall Of Your House
#12 People Sat On The Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower In Mecca
#13 Falcor In His Retirement Home
#14 It’s Late At Night And I Hear A Loud Bang Come From My Garage. After Looking Around I Notice The (Fairly Heavy And Formerly Flush) Crawl Space Cover Is Ajar
#15 This Crocodile
#16 Old Man Who’s Been Stalking Me At My Job Leaves Note On My Car
#17 A Medieval-Era Painting Of King Richard II Of England And Isabella On Their Wedding Day. She Was Six – He Was 29
#18 Vintage Forbidden Candy Identification Chart
#19 Skeletal Cancer Aftermath
#20 Taking A Lift Up A Mountain In Gwangju (1984)
#21 This Mexican Restaurant Compares Its Burritos To Babies For Scale
#22 My Headphone Suddenly Stopped Working. It Was Full Of Ants
#23 Whoa There, Buddy😬
#24 Inner View Of Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa
#25 This Sign At My Local Hospital
#26 This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel [3000×4000]
#27 The Original Voldemort Design In Harry Potter
#28 Foxconn “Antijump” Nets Designed To Keep Factory Workers From Ending Their Lives
#29 How Far And Fast It’s Moving
#30 This Is A Teddy Bear Made Out Of Human Placenta
he placenta is cut in half and rubbed with sea salt in order to cure it. After it is dried out, it is treated with an emulsifying mixture of tannin and egg yolk to make it soft and pliable. Then, it is crafted into a teddy bear
#31 Dendrocnide Moroides, Or Deadly Stinger, Is One Of The Most Dangerous Shrubs In The World And Even Morphine Is Rendered Ineffective Against Its Venom
#32 Active Volcano Oozing Lava Near The Resort We Are Staying At
#33 Miss Piggy Of ‘The Muppet Show’ Makes A Special Appearance In A Children’s Hospital
#34 Went Exploring At Our Local Abandoned High School. Found This In The Basement
#35 This Person’s Randy Room
#36 A Friend With Low Body Fat
#37 Bathroom Over An Abandoned 15 Story Lift Shaft
#38 A Puppy Born With One Eye, 2 Tongues And No Nose
#39 It Looks Like Something Is Hatching Out Of His Head
#40 Double Decker Airline Seats
#41 Abandoned Diner
#42 This Cosplay Makes Me Uncomfortable
#43 The “From Hell” Letter, Sent By Jack The Ripper To The President Of The Whitechapel Vigilance Committee That Was Pursuing Him
From hell
Mr Lusk, Sor I send you half the Kidne I took from one women prasarved it for you tother piece I fried and ate it was very nise. I may send you the bloody knif that took it out if you only wate a whil longer signed
Catch me when you can Mishter Lusk
#44 Found A 16 Inch Blade Tucked Under A Tree In My Front Yard. Not Mine And Was Not There Before
#45 What The Feet?!?
#46 Abandoned Tori Gate Found At The End Of A Submerged Tunnel In Japan
#47 First Aid Manual Of What To Do When Someone Is Choking
#48 How Deep The First Covid-19 Swab Tests Were
#49 Rare Case Of Green Hairy Tongue Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
#50 My Brand New Matress I Ordered On Amazon Came Infested With Bed Bugs
