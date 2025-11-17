50 “Oddly Terrifying” Images That Are Not For The Fainthearted (New Pics)

The invention and popularization of the camera were seemingly wonderful innovations. Look, now we can document important events, save precious moments, and just immortalize things that are important to use. But are there some things that are better left unseen?

The “Oddly Terrifying” online group specializes in spooky and unsettling images that are surefire nightmare fuel if you dig long enough. We got in touch with Frank T. McAndrew, a psychologist, and professor as well as a behavioral scientist Coltan Scrivner to learn more. So continue at your own risk, get comfortable, and scroll through some of the best ones. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts and experiences below. 

#1 Afgan Hound Jumping

Image source: lurkinshirkin

#2 Doctors Kept Chinese Factory Worker Xie Wei’s Hand Alive By Stitching It To Left Ankle

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#3 Didn’t Need To See This

Image source: Cheensly

#4 Sanding Wood For An Hour Creates This Arm Of Abomination

Image source: CroakyPyrex

#5 X-Rays Taken By The Us-Mexico Border Patrol

Image source: Diceyland

#6 This 15th Century Mummy Found In A Rain Forest

Image source: TehFuriousOne

#7 The Guatemala City Sinkhole

Image source: lucasliso

#8 A Dead Whale On The Brink Of Exploding

Image source: neapolitanbby

#9 X-Ray Of A Chinese Woman Who Underwent Footbinding

Image source: parishilton2

#10 Sinking Of Amoco Cadiz In Brittany 1978 Looks Like A Giant Whale Surfacing

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#11 When You (Hear A Bang And) Discover An Aircraft Engine Lodged In The Wall Of Your House

Image source: CroakyPyrex

#12 People Sat On The Abraj Al Bait Clock Tower In Mecca

Image source: forhead123

#13 Falcor In His Retirement Home

Image source: MirrorUniverseCapt

#14 It’s Late At Night And I Hear A Loud Bang Come From My Garage. After Looking Around I Notice The (Fairly Heavy And Formerly Flush) Crawl Space Cover Is Ajar

Image source: shlam16

#15 This Crocodile

Image source: asjkl_lkjsa

#16 Old Man Who’s Been Stalking Me At My Job Leaves Note On My Car

Image source: HelloDeathspresso

#17 A Medieval-Era Painting Of King Richard II Of England And Isabella On Their Wedding Day. She Was Six – He Was 29

Image source: rezikiel

#18 Vintage Forbidden Candy Identification Chart

Image source: Accomplished_Risk89

#19 Skeletal Cancer Aftermath

Image source: NewFaceHalcyon

#20 Taking A Lift Up A Mountain In Gwangju (1984)

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#21 This Mexican Restaurant Compares Its Burritos To Babies For Scale

Image source: ButterflyOverkill

#22 My Headphone Suddenly Stopped Working. It Was Full Of Ants

Image source: limajhonny69

#23 Whoa There, Buddy😬

Image source: Sedna_ARampage

#24 Inner View Of Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#25 This Sign At My Local Hospital

Image source: magicbluebear

#26 This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel [3000×4000]

Image source: -SimplyLemonade-

#27 The Original Voldemort Design In Harry Potter

Image source: gayrauder

#28 Foxconn “Antijump” Nets Designed To Keep Factory Workers From Ending Their Lives

Image source: corvish_

#29 How Far And Fast It’s Moving

Image source: ShadowController

#30 This Is A Teddy Bear Made Out Of Human Placenta

he placenta is cut in half and rubbed with sea salt in order to cure it. After it is dried out, it is treated with an emulsifying mixture of tannin and egg yolk to make it soft and pliable. Then, it is crafted into a teddy bear

Image source: silvercatbob

#31 Dendrocnide Moroides, Or Deadly Stinger, Is One Of The Most Dangerous Shrubs In The World And Even Morphine Is Rendered Ineffective Against Its Venom

Image source: [deleted]

#32 Active Volcano Oozing Lava Near The Resort We Are Staying At

Image source: npad69

#33 Miss Piggy Of ‘The Muppet Show’ Makes A Special Appearance In A Children’s Hospital

Image source: doublebarreldarrel

#34 Went Exploring At Our Local Abandoned High School. Found This In The Basement

Image source: Sherbet1919

#35 This Person’s Randy Room

Image source: Sackadelic

#36 A Friend With Low Body Fat

Image source: Cooolconnor

#37 Bathroom Over An Abandoned 15 Story Lift Shaft

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#38 A Puppy Born With One Eye, 2 Tongues And No Nose

Image source: ChaseSpike11

#39 It Looks Like Something Is Hatching Out Of His Head

Image source: justme78734

#40 Double Decker Airline Seats

Image source: mkranthi18

#41 Abandoned Diner

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#42 This Cosplay Makes Me Uncomfortable

Image source: Koleksiyoncu_999999

#43 The “From Hell” Letter, Sent By Jack The Ripper To The President Of The Whitechapel Vigilance Committee That Was Pursuing Him

From hell

Mr Lusk, Sor I send you half the Kidne I took from one women prasarved it for you tother piece I fried and ate it was very nise. I may send you the bloody knif that took it out if you only wate a whil longer signed

Catch me when you can Mishter Lusk

Image source: silvercatbob

#44 Found A 16 Inch Blade Tucked Under A Tree In My Front Yard. Not Mine And Was Not There Before

Image source: Jadeyeux

#45 What The Feet?!?

Image source: Recyart

#46 Abandoned Tori Gate Found At The End Of A Submerged Tunnel In Japan

Image source: Homunculus_316

#47 First Aid Manual Of What To Do When Someone Is Choking

Image source: KyserSoze94

#48 How Deep The First Covid-19 Swab Tests Were

Image source: Ok-General-1544

#49 Rare Case Of Green Hairy Tongue Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Image source: swingadmin

#50 My Brand New Matress I Ordered On Amazon Came Infested With Bed Bugs

Image source: CodingOni420

