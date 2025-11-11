All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

All roads lead to potholes in Mumbai. The authorities turn a blind eye to the situation on the ground. The people of Mumbai eventually learn to live with it and move on. All they do is crib.
The Fill in the Potholes Project began with a simple idea to fill potholes with stories, and drive attention to this grave problem. This Project is now crowd-funding to make “Pothole Watch”, a simple mobile App to help Mumbaikars use their smartphones to report a pothole location. Thereby helping authorities speed up the process of filling up potholes, avoid accidents, and a host of problems that arrive with these craters.
More info: fillinthepotholes.com
Freedom From Potholes. Second Independence Day. Coming Soon.
Till Potholes Do Us Apart
Dolphins Found
Arrghh!! I Told Ya I Didn’t Smasshhhh This…
There Are Plenty Of Fish In The Sea. Potholes?
Godzilla Returns
Who Can Stop Me? Oops, I Spoke Too Soon.
What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Smaller.
Sometimes, Even God Goes Through A Bumpy Ride.
Chicks Dig The Car. Who Dug These?
