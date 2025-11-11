All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

All roads lead to potholes in Mumbai. The authorities turn a blind eye to the situation on the ground. The people of Mumbai eventually learn to live with it and move on. All they do is crib.

The Fill in the Potholes Project began with a simple idea to fill potholes with stories, and drive attention to this grave problem. This Project is now crowd-funding to make “Pothole Watch”, a simple mobile App to help Mumbaikars use their smartphones to report a pothole location. Thereby helping authorities speed up the process of filling up potholes, avoid accidents, and a host of problems that arrive with these craters.

More info: fillinthepotholes.com

Freedom From Potholes. Second Independence Day. Coming Soon.

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

Till Potholes Do Us Apart

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

Dolphins Found

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

Arrghh!! I Told Ya I Didn’t Smasshhhh This…

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

There Are Plenty Of Fish In The Sea. Potholes?

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

Godzilla Returns

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

Who Can Stop Me? Oops, I Spoke Too Soon.

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Smaller.

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

Sometimes, Even God Goes Through A Bumpy Ride.

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

Chicks Dig The Car. Who Dug These?

All Roads In Mumbai Lead To Potholes

