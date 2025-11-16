50 Times People Weirded Others Out With How Oddly Specific They Were (New Pics)

It’s important to use the right words when you want to get your point across. Often, they’re the only means of communication available to us.

But expressing nuanced thoughts and feelings through language can be difficult. So let’s try to learn from the best!

There’s a subreddit called r/OddlySpecific and as the name suggests, its 1.2 million members are dedicated to collecting distinct, precise phrases that strangely make perfect sense.

So continue scrolling to check the best ones they spotted and fire up our first publication on this awesome online community for more.

#1 Adult Books vs. Kids’ Books

Image source: sketchesbyboze

#2 Aita?

Image source: verybadllama

#3 There Is No Real Link Between Horses And Heatlh

Image source: Green____cat

#4 Billionaires Are Boring

Image source: sgrstk

#5 Yes

Image source: Hrejuh

#6 Quite A Lesson Indeed

Image source: PhotographOk1284

#7 Brad Bad

Image source: Hollowheart9

#8 Oh Mom

Image source: bocajr119

#9 Gay Rights!

Image source: sourneonworms

#10 Brain

Image source: OmniscientOf

#11 This Reply

Image source: Sleepy_weeb_AOT

#12 Rata2ie

Image source: hamishsteele

#13 Even Average Sounds Extraordinary During Victorian Times

Image source: ambernoelle

#14 I Can Feel The Hatred In His Words

Image source: marylandmudflap

#15 It Took Me Longer Than 66 Years

Image source: musiccitylove

#16 Angry Avocado

Image source: nippeliito

#17 Uuh… Fox Title?

Image source: Yarklik

#18 Humble Living As A Gnome

Image source: sketchesbyboze

#19 The Jeans Discount Is The Cherry On Top

Image source: FruityNesa

#20 This Will Be A Reality One Day

Image source: AliKolbert

#21 An Interesting Title

Image source: ceejoyner

#22 When You Get Flashbacks Of Working Retail

Image source: AOC

#23 Not A Squirrel!

Image source: North_Inflation1710

#24 Rbdbdjddn

Image source: Mei_Shir

#25 Road Trips Are So Nostalgic

Image source: lisaxy424

#26 Pemmaphobia (Cake Phobia)

Image source: TheAndrewNadeau

#27 Smoke

Image source: anonymousbwmb

#28 20-20-20 Noted

Image source: jacques_lakan

#29 Hmm

Image source: primawesome

#30 Sheeranphobia, An Interesting Disease

Image source: JonCutress

#31 Oh Cool

Image source: Idksonameiguess

#32 Whale Sounds

Image source: blaisinsquad

#33 Found On Meirl

Image source: acarboni

#34 Eminems More Positive Cousin

Image source: Gogetbusy

#35 Help Wanted

Image source: ShawannaCzarnecki

#36 I Have Never Made A Doctor’s Appointment By Myself

Image source: tey_an

#37 Weird Way To Describe It But I Get The Idea

Image source: NangSor

#38 Driver Carries Only

Image source: Abidingly

#39 Sushi No Like Tiktok

Image source: Faerlina

#40 The Fact That This Is Not An Exaggeration Makes It Even Better. British Football Chants Are Fun

Image source: daveloach2

#41 Living His Best Life

Image source: AshleyJPL

#42 I Can’t Say As Though I Disagree

Image source: elovaso

#43 Ok, Josh

Image source: Captain_TPT

#44 Connor

Image source: Gamefreak_2438

#45 No Time To Bleed!

Image source: TheGreek420

#46 He Got A Real Good Point Tho

Image source: elijahdaniel

#47 Interesting Quiz Options

Image source: philsadelphia

#48 Vegas Ain’t Ready For Them

Image source: thega1nz

#49 I Also Feel This Way A Bit

Image source: laureenbazzi

#50 I Dont *look* Like A R*pist Or Serial Killer

Image source: peoplecallmeromy

