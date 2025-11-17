50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Rules are necessary to maintain order and civil interactions. They are the guidelines to follow when the inner compass is conflicted or you’re simply unsure of how to behave. And even though most of the rules for public places have become commonsensical, once every blue moon, you may face something completely unexpected. A restriction that’s so oddly specific, you can’t help but wonder what happened here to have led to such a rule.
Bizarre public place regulations are a more common phenomenon than you might think. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to the best of them. For instance, a request asking people to yell out not a squirrel when returning books or a ban on playing volleyball at a certain time, in a certain direction. We have put some of the most interesting examples shared by the ‘Oddly Specific Rules’ community members onto this list for you today. Scroll down to find the peculiar rules and enjoy.
#1 It Started Off So Polite
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Poor Keith
Image source: KamikaziSolly
#3 …again?
Image source: trevski143
#4 What Happened?!
Image source: tomnarz
#5 This Question From My Job Application Still Confuses Me I Have No Idea How To Respond
Image source: Buzzbaitbass
#6 This Is A Big Problem In My Hometown
Image source: SpaceNinja25
#7 This Sign Posted At A Tatoo Artist’s Shop
Image source: Chaphasilor
#8 Gotta Feel Bad For Those Sandwich Artists
Image source: rebellehr
#9 Classic Zoo Behavior
Image source: squirtlett
#10 Don’t Tell Me How To Live Dangerously
Image source: reddit.com
#11 I’m Sorry, What Now?
Image source: squirtlett
#12 It’s The Raccoon Choice, Not Yours
Image source: Iconoclast54
#13 If There’s A Sign, There’s A Story
Image source: maximusawesome1
#14 Do You Think Screaming Is Allowed Though?
Image source: tomnarz
#15 These Instructions Before The Exam
Image source: squirtlett
#16 The Fact That This Had To Be Put Up
Image source: squirtlett
#17 No Cussing Please
Image source: Kpr123
#18 Don’t Act Cool
Image source: tomnarz
#19 I Wonder How Many Babies Got Hit Before They Put This Up
Image source: kheeeely
#20 Normal Weapons Are Fine Though. Just No Nuclear
Image source: revdijck
#21 Found In A Band Room
Image source: Priversto
#22 I Always Say “The Horn Of Gondor” Louder Than Necessary
Image source: ttttoony
#23 Celine….. Denied!!
Image source: UnalteredCyst
#24 Aw Dang, Now I Have To Find Another Gas Station
Image source: 20Ramsterdam02
#25 Spotted At A Local Ice Cream Store
Image source: ididitfortheluz
#26 Where’d Y’all Go
Image source: squirtlett
#27 None
Image source: squirtlett
#28 Sat Test Registration Requires You To Upload A Photo Of Yourself. Apparently More Than One Person Has Uploaded A Photo Of Their Dog
Image source: omar2134
#29 How Often Does This Happen?
Image source: Fish-Cakes
#30 Peter Pan Is Banned
Image source: squirtlett
#31 Found In A Japanese Ancient House During The Visit
Image source: Le_Pygargue
#32 No Poop In The Shower
Image source: _062862
#33 I Like To Imagine This Was One Singular, Significant Incident For Someone
Image source: jessemck
#34 Better Have Your Poop Knife Handy
Image source: computerswereamistak
#35 Don’t Hold Your Breath
Image source: ttttoony
#36 Weirdest Sticker On This Cafe’s Coffee Grinder
Image source: steed_jacob
#37 Throwing Confetti Is A No-Go
Image source: persian2002
#38 I Guess The “Rule” Version Is Do Not Attempt To Bounce The Lip Gloss, It Will Shatter
Image source: piscimancy
#39 This Sign In An Open Field Near The Golden Gate Bridge
Image source: bejones1
#40 You Could Get Double-Towed
Image source: braaak
#41 Do Not Smell The Flavor
Image source: Aussierob78
#42 But… Why
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Absolutely No Trumpets
Image source: itsbrotticelli
#44 Guess I’m Not The Only Patient Who Suffers From Sticky Fingers
Image source: StaySeatedPlease
#45 Ummmm Ok Then
Image source: ttttoony
#46 This Toilet Is Special
Image source: wolfram187
#47 At Least The Spelling Is Flawless
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Hands Only
Image source: Fillory_Further
#49 Some A**hole Probably Blasted An Attendent
Image source: sashaatx
#50 From A Local Ketchup Packaging
Image source: kimjongooh
