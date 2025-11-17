50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

by

Rules are necessary to maintain order and civil interactions. They are the guidelines to follow when the inner compass is conflicted or you’re simply unsure of how to behave. And even though most of the rules for public places have become commonsensical, once every blue moon, you may face something completely unexpected. A restriction that’s so oddly specific, you can’t help but wonder what happened here to have led to such a rule.

Bizarre public place regulations are a more common phenomenon than you might think. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to the best of them. For instance, a request asking people to yell out not a squirrel when returning books or a ban on playing volleyball at a certain time, in a certain direction. We have put some of the most interesting examples shared by the ‘Oddly Specific Rules’ community members onto this list for you today. Scroll down to find the peculiar rules and enjoy.

#1 It Started Off So Polite

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Poor Keith

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: KamikaziSolly

#3 …again?

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: trevski143

#4 What Happened?!

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: tomnarz

#5 This Question From My Job Application Still Confuses Me I Have No Idea How To Respond

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Buzzbaitbass

#6 This Is A Big Problem In My Hometown

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: SpaceNinja25

#7 This Sign Posted At A Tatoo Artist’s Shop

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Chaphasilor

#8 Gotta Feel Bad For Those Sandwich Artists

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: rebellehr

#9 Classic Zoo Behavior

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: squirtlett

#10 Don’t Tell Me How To Live Dangerously

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#11 I’m Sorry, What Now?

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: squirtlett

#12 It’s The Raccoon Choice, Not Yours

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Iconoclast54

#13 If There’s A Sign, There’s A Story

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: maximusawesome1

#14 Do You Think Screaming Is Allowed Though?

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: tomnarz

#15 These Instructions Before The Exam

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: squirtlett

#16 The Fact That This Had To Be Put Up

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: squirtlett

#17 No Cussing Please

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Kpr123

#18 Don’t Act Cool

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: tomnarz

#19 I Wonder How Many Babies Got Hit Before They Put This Up

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: kheeeely

#20 Normal Weapons Are Fine Though. Just No Nuclear

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: revdijck

#21 Found In A Band Room

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Priversto

#22 I Always Say “The Horn Of Gondor” Louder Than Necessary

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: ttttoony

#23 Celine….. Denied!!

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: UnalteredCyst

#24 Aw Dang, Now I Have To Find Another Gas Station

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: 20Ramsterdam02

#25 Spotted At A Local Ice Cream Store

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: ididitfortheluz

#26 Where’d Y’all Go

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: squirtlett

#27 None

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: squirtlett

#28 Sat Test Registration Requires You To Upload A Photo Of Yourself. Apparently More Than One Person Has Uploaded A Photo Of Their Dog

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: omar2134

#29 How Often Does This Happen?

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Fish-Cakes

#30 Peter Pan Is Banned

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: squirtlett

#31 Found In A Japanese Ancient House During The Visit

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Le_Pygargue

#32 No Poop In The Shower

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: _062862

#33 I Like To Imagine This Was One Singular, Significant Incident For Someone

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: jessemck

#34 Better Have Your Poop Knife Handy

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: computerswereamistak

#35 Don’t Hold Your Breath

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: ttttoony

#36 Weirdest Sticker On This Cafe’s Coffee Grinder

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: steed_jacob

#37 Throwing Confetti Is A No-Go

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: persian2002

#38 I Guess The “Rule” Version Is Do Not Attempt To Bounce The Lip Gloss, It Will Shatter

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: piscimancy

#39 This Sign In An Open Field Near The Golden Gate Bridge

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: bejones1

#40 You Could Get Double-Towed

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: braaak

#41 Do Not Smell The Flavor

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Aussierob78

#42 But… Why

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Absolutely No Trumpets

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: itsbrotticelli

#44 Guess I’m Not The Only Patient Who Suffers From Sticky Fingers

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: StaySeatedPlease

#45 Ummmm Ok Then

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: ttttoony

#46 This Toilet Is Special

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: wolfram187

#47 At Least The Spelling Is Flawless

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Hands Only

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: Fillory_Further

#49 Some A**hole Probably Blasted An Attendent

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: sashaatx

#50 From A Local Ketchup Packaging

50 Oddly Specific Rules That Were Probably Created Because Someone Did A Very Stupid Thing

Image source: kimjongooh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Best Sketch Comedy TV Shows
3 min read
May, 17, 2023
A Doogie Howser Reboot is Happening on Disney Plus
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2020
Our Mini Postapopcalyptic Futures
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
BMF Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: Heros – 6 Noteworthy Events
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2021
A Compilation of the Greatest Pet Videos of 2017
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2018
I Raise The Spirits Of Passersby By “Upgrading” Traffic Signs In Sofia, Bulgaria
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.