78 Funny “Oddly Specific” Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

by

Gone are the days of “Yo mama” jokes… People are not only thinking outside the box when it comes to insults but they’re burning the box altogether. Creativity, sass and sharp wit are the name of the game. Nowadays, the roast is served, and with some very specific, spicy ingredients.

Amateur comedians have been heating up the internet with their oddly on-point burns. Imagine “the child of Ellen DeGeneres and Elon Musk dressed like Johnny Cash,” “the bartender from Shrek,” or someone who looks like they’re “cosplaying every single Scooby Doo character simultaneously.”

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most unique, hilarious and bizarrely accurate insults from around the internet. Many take personal attacks to a whole new level, and might even have yo mama in stitches.

#1 Zoinks

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

78 Funny “Oddly Specific” Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

#2 Oof

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: ILikePiezez

#3 Sorry If It’s Been Posted B4

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: _Fenikkusu

Insulting others has become one of society’s new favorite sports. We laugh at ordinary people being put down, and pay good money to see celebrities being roasted. It’s all in the name of fun. Or at least, it’s supposed to be.

Jeff Ross is one of the world’s top insult comedians, or roasters. “You really are the ugliest man in America,” he once fired at hip-hop icon and reality star Flavor Flav. “I mean, how do you roast charcoal?”

“Man, you have really let yourself boldly go. If Scotty tried to beam you up now you’d break the f*n’ transporter,” he said to William Shatner.

According to Ross, who is known as the Roastmaster General, we only roast the ones we love…

#4 Eerily Accurate

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: [deleted]

#5 Thanks Obama

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#6 Everything Is Accurate Here LOL

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

The comedian says he grew up in New Jersey and was “kind of a scrawny kid.” Working in his father’s catering hall kitchen taught him to literally dish it out and take it. Ross believes that everyone needs a thick skin in order to survive.

“Life is tough. I’ve been on my own, you know – my parents passed away when I was a teenager, so I had to learn different survival techniques, I think, in comedy,” he told WYSO radio. “You know, using comedy as a pressure release, as a release valve in life really kept my sanity.”

#7 Content Baby

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Wiltale

#8 Looks Like Some One Is Gonna Win A Tesla

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#9 Moster House Scared Me When I Was Younger

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#10 Lmao

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#11 Jjj About To Star In A Bad Movie With Good Music

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#12 There Is A Very High Chance 2020 Justin Bieber Is One Of Roger’s Many Personas

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: barbie_museum

#13 Seriously Tho Christmas Cake And Cheese Yes/No?

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: FatFreeQuark

#14 Grandma I Trusted You

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: honeybunny0605

#15 I Can See It

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: 1bubryan

#16 I Can’t Unseen This

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: [deleted]

#17 Egg

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#18 The Meme Guy Got It Right

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#19 Stolen From R/Rareinsults U/Kajararay

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Paydaywolf

#20 D J Khalid

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: UmmHelpPlease

#21 LOL Love Brittany Broski

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: rhodesianhound

#22 Found On R/Rareinsults

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#23 Cursed_cowell Suit

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Plastic_Compote_3658

#24 LOL

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: [deleted]

#25

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#26

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#27

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#28 Long Holster

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#29 Got This One From A Gus Johnson Video, LOL

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: FoamBrick

#30 Found On R/Roastme

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#31 Like Morbius, I Can’t Prove This Wrong

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: LonelyGameBoi

#32 I Mean It’s Not Really An Insult But It’s Accurate

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: hseldon01

#33 Found This Myself

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: idkMirror

#34 Not So Textbook Insult

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: ninjanerd032

#35 Jeff

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: instagram.com

#36 Poor Joe Rogan

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: CantuTwists

#37 Cursed Lane Bryant

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: FactorSimilar7049

#38 When Genetics Forget To Cooperate

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: PleasantBus5583

#39 Make Up Tutorial Coming Soon

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: BroncosoJR

#40 LOL

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Sid Tucker

#41 Time For A Career Change

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: VinceDC

#42 R

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Megan Lasher

#43 Blowing Air Out Of Your Nose Instead Of Laughing

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Blowing air out of your nose instead of laughing

#44 Karen Tries To Force Someone To Speak Engllish

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: DestroyerPlayzG

#45 Holding Up The Past

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: memezzer

#46 LOL

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

#47 Segregation-Themed Amusement Park

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: [deleted]

#48 I Wonder How Reputable This Quote Is

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: glossy_chunk

#49 Where Is The Lie

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: anon

#50 LOL

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

#51 Why Does Bro Have A Shoe On His Head

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: stefcuci

#52 Comcast Needs To Get It Together Tbh

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: nymphechoe

#53 10/10 For The Burn

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Jackhammer_YOUTUBE

#54 I Could Find 50 Men More Handsome In A Pub In A Waterford Village. Did All The Handsome Men Renounce Their Citizenship To Act In America?

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: [deleted]

#55 An Uncommonly Specific Dig

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: TopSecretSpy

#56 Musk Insults Are Always Funny

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: ScreamingAtSink

#57 They Would Whistle

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Huge_Chipmunk50

#58 A Rare Insult Underneath A Rare Insult

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: malkebulan

#59 Stumbled Upon This

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: [deleted]

#60 Throwback To The Best Insult I’ve Ever Seen

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Pretty_Nail_2461

#61 Glup Shitto Resents That Remark

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: banstovia

#62 I’m In Awe Of This Insult

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: meow-meow-3000

#63 “You Look Like You Snuck On Earth”

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: [deleted]

#64 How Do You Misspell “A” Tho?

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Red_Birdly

#65 I Can’t Unsee This

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: hbkedge3

#66 The Shade Of It All

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Storage_Ready

#67 Truth Or Dare

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: Suitable-Chart3153

#68 On Katy Perry’s Recent Tour Choreography

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: someguywithdiabetes

#69 Not So Rare Insult?

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: thedeadfrequency

#70

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#71

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#72

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#73

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#74

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#75

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#76

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#77

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

#78

78 Funny &#8220;Oddly Specific&#8221; Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Image source: reddit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘How It Started Vs. How It’s Going’: People Are Posting What Happened To These US Capitol Rioters Since The Riot
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
53 Resume Memes For Anyone Who’s Emotionally Done With The Hiring Process
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2026
Mom Doesn’t Like How Her Kids Act, Wonders What To Do: “Started To Spit”
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2025
31 Products, Trends, And Items That Completely Swapped Audiences, According To People Online
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2026
50 Best Monster Movies That Will Make You Gaze Into The Screen In Awe
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Design Fails That Are Beyond Ridiculous, As Shared On This Popular Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025