78 Funny “Oddly Specific” Roasts That Feel Way Too Personal

Gone are the days of “Yo mama” jokes… People are not only thinking outside the box when it comes to insults but they’re burning the box altogether. Creativity, sass and sharp wit are the name of the game. Nowadays, the roast is served, and with some very specific, spicy ingredients.
Amateur comedians have been heating up the internet with their oddly on-point burns. Imagine “the child of Ellen DeGeneres and Elon Musk dressed like Johnny Cash,” “the bartender from Shrek,” or someone who looks like they’re “cosplaying every single Scooby Doo character simultaneously.”
Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most unique, hilarious and bizarrely accurate insults from around the internet. Many take personal attacks to a whole new level, and might even have yo mama in stitches.
#1 Zoinks
Image source: LonelyGameBoi
#2 Oof
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#3 Sorry If It’s Been Posted B4
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Insulting others has become one of society’s new favorite sports. We laugh at ordinary people being put down, and pay good money to see celebrities being roasted. It’s all in the name of fun. Or at least, it’s supposed to be.
Jeff Ross is one of the world’s top insult comedians, or roasters. “You really are the ugliest man in America,” he once fired at hip-hop icon and reality star Flavor Flav. “I mean, how do you roast charcoal?”
“Man, you have really let yourself boldly go. If Scotty tried to beam you up now you’d break the f*n’ transporter,” he said to William Shatner.
According to Ross, who is known as the Roastmaster General, we only roast the ones we love…
#4 Eerily Accurate
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#5 Thanks Obama
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#6 Everything Is Accurate Here LOL
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The comedian says he grew up in New Jersey and was “kind of a scrawny kid.” Working in his father’s catering hall kitchen taught him to literally dish it out and take it. Ross believes that everyone needs a thick skin in order to survive.
“Life is tough. I’ve been on my own, you know – my parents passed away when I was a teenager, so I had to learn different survival techniques, I think, in comedy,” he told WYSO radio. “You know, using comedy as a pressure release, as a release valve in life really kept my sanity.”
#7 Content Baby
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#8 Looks Like Some One Is Gonna Win A Tesla
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#9 Moster House Scared Me When I Was Younger
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#10 Lmao
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#11 Jjj About To Star In A Bad Movie With Good Music
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#12 There Is A Very High Chance 2020 Justin Bieber Is One Of Roger’s Many Personas
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#13 Seriously Tho Christmas Cake And Cheese Yes/No?
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#14 Grandma I Trusted You
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#15 I Can See It
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#16 I Can’t Unseen This
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#17 Egg
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#18 The Meme Guy Got It Right
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#19 Stolen From R/Rareinsults U/Kajararay
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#20 D J Khalid
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#21 LOL Love Brittany Broski
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#22 Found On R/Rareinsults
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#23 Cursed_cowell Suit
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#24 LOL
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#25
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#26
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#27
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#28 Long Holster
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#29 Got This One From A Gus Johnson Video, LOL
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#30 Found On R/Roastme
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#31 Like Morbius, I Can’t Prove This Wrong
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#32 I Mean It’s Not Really An Insult But It’s Accurate
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#33 Found This Myself
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#34 Not So Textbook Insult
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#35 Jeff
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#36 Poor Joe Rogan
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#37 Cursed Lane Bryant
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#38 When Genetics Forget To Cooperate
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#39 Make Up Tutorial Coming Soon
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#40 LOL
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#41 Time For A Career Change
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#42 R
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#43 Blowing Air Out Of Your Nose Instead Of Laughing
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#44 Karen Tries To Force Someone To Speak Engllish
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#45 Holding Up The Past
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#46 LOL
#47 Segregation-Themed Amusement Park
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#48 I Wonder How Reputable This Quote Is
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#49 Where Is The Lie
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#50 LOL
#51 Why Does Bro Have A Shoe On His Head
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#52 Comcast Needs To Get It Together Tbh
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#53 10/10 For The Burn
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#54 I Could Find 50 Men More Handsome In A Pub In A Waterford Village. Did All The Handsome Men Renounce Their Citizenship To Act In America?
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#55 An Uncommonly Specific Dig
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#56 Musk Insults Are Always Funny
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#57 They Would Whistle
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#58 A Rare Insult Underneath A Rare Insult
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#59 Stumbled Upon This
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#60 Throwback To The Best Insult I’ve Ever Seen
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#61 Glup Shitto Resents That Remark
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#62 I’m In Awe Of This Insult
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#63 “You Look Like You Snuck On Earth”
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#64 How Do You Misspell “A” Tho?
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#65 I Can’t Unsee This
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#66 The Shade Of It All
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#67 Truth Or Dare
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#68 On Katy Perry’s Recent Tour Choreography
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#69 Not So Rare Insult?
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#70
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#71
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#72
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#73
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#74
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#75
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#76
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#77
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#78
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