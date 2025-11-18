22 New Comics By Janek Koza That Reflect On The Main Events In Politics And Society

Janek Koza, a Polish illustrator and cartoonist, has carved a niche in the art world with his distinctive or as he would call it “ugly drawing” style, gaining traction on social media for its raw and relatable aesthetic.

Graduating from the Academy of Fine Arts in Wrocław, Koza’s journey through painting, new media, animation, and comic book creation has led him to a successful career in satirical cartooning, contributing regularly to “Polityka” magazine among others.

His work, deeply rooted in irony and humor, offers a poignant commentary on societal and political issues—ranging from the refugee crisis to climate change and geopolitical tensions. Koza’s approach to inspiration is as grounded as his subjects; he finds muses in the mundane and the everyday, from street scenes to the news feed on his phone, all while maintaining a profound sense of empathy and insight.

#1

Image source: koza_janek

#2

Image source: koza_janek

#3

Image source: koza_janek

#4

Image source: koza_janek

#5

Image source: koza_janek

#6

Image source: koza_janek

#7

Image source: koza_janek

#8

Image source: koza_janek

#9

Image source: koza_janek

#10

Image source: koza_janek

#11

Image source: koza_janek

#12

Image source: koza_janek

#13

Image source: koza_janek

#14

Image source: koza_janek

#15

Image source: koza_janek

#16

Image source: koza_janek

#17

Image source: koza_janek

#18

Image source: koza_janek

#19

Image source: koza_janek

#20

Image source: koza_janek

#21

Image source: koza_janek

#22

Image source: koza_janek

