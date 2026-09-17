81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

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This world is full of way too much boring design. Neighborhoods full of identical gray buildings, street signs without any character, and offices that are filled with the cheapest IKEA furniture available. So when you see something that stands out, you may not love it at first, but it will definitely get your attention. And if it happens to be unique and practical, even better!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find examples of the most creative designs that are surprisingly brilliant. From pieces of furniture to articles of clothing, enjoy scrolling through all of these strange yet innovative designs. And be sure to upvote the ones that you find extremely clever!

#1 Recycling Of IKEA Bags

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: nicolemclaughlin

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

#2 Ghost Sculpture In The Castle Of Vezio, Italy

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Greatfool19000

#3 This Emergency Exit Sign

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: thebayallday

Great design isn’t always easy to find. But part of the reason for that is that it isn’t always easy to define either. It takes a creative eye to be able to come up with a brilliant idea and a clever designer to be able to execute that idea flawlessly. That’s why so much of the design we see in our daily lives is frankly underwhelming. It’s boring, it doesn’t stand out, and it looks like it took a few minutes to come up with.

So if you want to avoid putting disappointing designs out in the world, you’ll want to first understand the psychology of good design. According to Brain Sinew, there are a few factors that can make a design “feel good.” These include balance and stability, symmetry and order, and pattern and expectation.  

#4 Business Shirt Shop In London Has The Pegs For Clothes As Collars

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Mgreengo

#5 This Baggie Design

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Starknife24

#6 Cheese Cutter From The Swedish Museum In Philadelphia

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Zwierzycki

Our brains appreciate looking at anything that is balanced and symmetrical. It feels safe, and we associate symmetry with health and strength. Humans also seek out predictable patterns. But seeing something that subverts what your brain expects and breaks a pattern will stand out. So sometimes with design, that’s the best choice you can make. 

Brain Sinew also notes that great design creates connection through human emotion. If your design makes your audience feel something, that’s a great first step. Obviously, you probably don’t want people to experience negative emotions after viewing your design. But you should always tailor your design to the specific kind of engagement you’re looking for.      

#7 Department Of Fisheries In India

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Olebaer

#8 Ice Cream Protective Seal :(:

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: [deleted]

#9 The Front Page Of A Danish Newspaper Today

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Depple

While aesthetics are clearly important, great design isn’t all about looks. It also has to serve a real purpose. And if you’re the person in charge of the project, you’ll want to define that purpose before getting started. Remember to prioritize clarity and consistency, so you don’t lose the plot along the way. And trust a skilled and proven designer to execute the game plan. You want to take some risks, but not with who you choose to pull off your project.   

#10 Bags At An Optometrist’s Office In D.c

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: iliacire

#11 Paper Clip Bicycle Racks In Washington, Dc

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: natsnats411

#12 Dry Cleaning Stall In Singapore That Looks Like A Giant Washing Machine

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: chopstickemup

You may not be a designer yourself, so it may be difficult to get yourself into the mindset of one. So if you want to better understand what it’s like to be a designer, Scott Berkun, author of How Design Makes the World and Why Design Is Hard, wrote an article breaking down the 5 most dangerous (and exciting) ideas for designers. 

First, he notes that the idea that everyone is a designer can be intimidating, as some people take it as a threat to their field. But Berkun explains that what he really means is that designers should be willing to take ideas or inspiration from anything and everything.     

#13 A Cartoon-Style Sign For A Cafe

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: anon

#14 This Crossing With Lights On The Ground That Turn Green/Red

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Diban977

#15 Fan Pull Chains That Have A Light Bulb And Fan Blades At The End To Indicate Which Chain To Pull

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: bailee77499

Next, Berkun points out that designers have no power. But he argues that this is fine, as long as you can accept it. “There is probably a small set of decisions you can make without approval from someone else,” he explains. “And if you want more of your ideas to make it out the door, you either need more power, or to get better at borrowing the power of others to get things done.” But there are benefits to not being the one in charge who has all of the power; it’s just about perspective. 

#16 This Bench

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: CassiusIsAlive

#17 These Playing Cards

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: brutalproduct

#18 Contact Lens Holder I Got From My Optometrist

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: wakeuptomorrow

In the same vein, Berkun explains that “the generalists are in charge.” Whoever your boss or manager is has a more general role than you do, and if you want that kind of job, you have to be willing to do less actual design. Being a manager doesn’t require having as many specific design skills; as long as you can say yes and no, you can be in charge of people. But all designers have to decide whether or not that path is right for them. 

#19 Unc Chapel Hill Campus

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: anon

#20 This Railing On Gazebo In Naples Has Braille Describing The View For Blind People. More Of This Please

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: GallowBoob

#21 Cool Crosswalk Design In Kyrgyzstan

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: madbutcher

Finally, Berkun points out that creativity itself is a risk. It can lead to great rewards, but it requires bravery. You have to be willing to voice your ideas out loud and be willing to face rejection. You have to be able to stand up and share what you have in mind, even if you might not receive credit for it. It’s absolutely worth it, though, when you’re able to create something that ends up on a list like this.  

#22 This Wavy Designed Guitar:

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: anon

#23 Yet Another Use For A Pool Noodle

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Bosuns_Punch

#24 Not My Idea But A Good One!

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: OkMaybeLater90

Are you enjoying these creative and clever examples of design from all over the world, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below what the best oddly brilliant design you’ve ever seen was. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring examples of genius design, look no further than right here!

#25 Using A Spoon To Keep Her On The Porch And Not Chasing Squirrels

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: anon

#26 This Bathroom In Dfw Airport That Tells You Which Stalls Are Available

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Emeri5

#27 This Hour Glass With The Traffic Lights

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: nonexisting–

#28 Hack For Drying The Toilet Brush

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: callMeSIX

#29 A Clever Way To Measure Honey In A Recipe

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: anon

#30 This Packet Of Pasta Has A Drawing To Gauge The Quantity Of Pasta W/O A Scale

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: LorenzoCol

#31 This Restaurant Sink Has Two Soap Dispensers. One For Before Eating And One For After

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: crankerson

#32 Lights To Get Your Waiters Attention Silently In Maastricht, Netherlands

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: UraniumWrangler

#33 This Ruler Has Cascading Millimeter Mark That Makes It Easier To Read

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: 132kimh

#34 These Electrical Outlet Plates My Mom Painted For Her Kitchen To Match The Granite

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: FentanylBolus

#35 This Shirt Has Buttons On The Inside That Prevent The Dreaded Gap!

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: kalimoo

#36 This Paper Bag That Shows You How To Pack It

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Sugalips2000

#37 The Logo On My Umbrella Only Shows Up When Wet

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: jaegee0000

#38 This Pan Has A Thermochromic Indicator To Show If It Is Hot

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: RealNajm

#39 My Toaster Has A Window To See How Toast Your Bread Is

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: [deleted]

#40 The Canny Person At This Library Who Created “Binge Boxes” To Loan Out

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: anon

#41 My Hotel Phone In Iceland Has A Special Button That Will Wake You Up If There Are Northern Lights In The Sky

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: KristjanHrannar

#42 Hand-Me-Down Name Tag On Jacket

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Investr_shiba

#43 The Local Blood Bank Have These Signs To Show How Much Blood They Have

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: awritemate

#44 This Holder For My Oreos

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: fuzziblanket

#45 Amazing

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#46 A Wild Trail To The Microwave

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#47 The History Behind The Iron Bull Though

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#48 Sometimes Life Is A Piece Of Cake

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#49 Amazing Work

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#50 Under The Sea

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#51 I Know It’s Nutty To Say But My Squirrelfriend Totally Lights Up My Life

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#52 The Toilet In Higashi Sanchome By Nao Tamura

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: thetokyotoilet_official

#53 The Toilet In Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park By Shigeru Ban

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: the_nippon_diaries

#54 Apartment Building In Turin Holds 150 Trees

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: karmagheden

#55 Th Drain Is Right Under The Soap Dispenser So It Doesn’t Stain The Sink

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: droo46

#56 Who Ever Designed The Lr Shipping Boxes (And Made The Rates Affordable) Is A Freaking Genius

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: RexKramerDangerCker

#57 Spiral Staircase. Eye Of Tower, Verona, Italy

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Representative-Mix-9

#58 Folderdrive

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: rinaldo23

#59 Umbrella Pole

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: saif-with-curls

#60 This Corkscrew-Opener Bike Rack At A Wine Tasting Room

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Emergency_Industry_6

#61 Watch Dog

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: PhillyPhresh

#62 Champagne Cork-Shaped Bar Stool

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: ClemFandango9

#63 Japan’s National Museum Of Western Art

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: fernandopas

#64 Elevator Kick Buttons

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: rastroboy

#65 Some Toilets Have A Sink Attached To The Top, So That You Can Re-Use The Water In The Next Flush. Millions Of Liters Of Water Are Saved This Way!

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: [deleted]

#66 My Local Library Has Cake Pans Available To Check Out!

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Museumgirl82

#67 Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Hangers While Working On My Shift

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: CrapSheSaidSheWas18

#68 A Local Bar Started Using Pasta As Straws Instead Of Plastic

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: gary_was_alone

#69 A Customer Mailed This Tube With A Tongue Depressor Attached To It To Prevent It From Rolling Around

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: SarcasticGamer

#70 Movie Theater Tells You If There’s A Scene Near The End Of The Movie

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: [deleted]

#71 This Is A Really Cool Bed

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#72 In Dreams Of Vacay

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#73 We All Live In A Fuschia Submarine

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: sorry_for_design

#74 Tokyo Toilet Kengo Kuma

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: thetokyotoilet_official

#75 This Ladle

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: dunnO_wat21

#76 This Bottleneck Is At An Angle For Easy Fill And Drinking

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: neeraj_agarwal

#77 Straddling The Line Between Genius Design And Absolute Uselessness

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: JackofAll_edc

#78 A “Make Your Own Mount Fuji” Eraser From Japan

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#79 Pixelated Bandaid From Japan

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: Alternative_Week3023

#80 The Reflection Of This Sunset Lamp On A Glass Window Looks Magical

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: JudgeJudyJr

#81 Toucan Lamp By H.t. Huang (1980s)

81 Brilliant Designs That Make You Admire The Brain That Created Them

Image source: AnbuAttack

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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