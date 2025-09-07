80 Wholesome Photos Of Animals That Might Have You Smiling Uncontrollably

We all need a little pick me up sometimes. Maybe it’s a cozy treat from your neighborhood bakery, an hour of watching your favorite comfort show or a long walk in a beautiful park. But if those options aren’t doing the trick today, we’ve got just the thing you need: adorable photos of animals.
We took a trip to the Funn with Animals Facebook group and gathered some of their most precious posts below. Whether you’re a dog person, cat person or love all creatures equally, I’m sure you’ll find some photos on this list that melt your heart. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you want to adopt another pet as soon as paw-sible!
#1 When The Fire Engulfed His Home, Taka Barely Escaped, His Body Covered In Burns, His Spirit Shaken. He Was Rushed To The Vet Clinic, Where The Team Worked Tirelessly To Save Him
Image source: Zinnia Olivia
#2 I Still Remember The Day I Met Him. He Was Huddled In The Corner Of A Rescue Center, Trembling Not From Fear, But From Years Of Being Misunderstood
Image source: Viral Tube
#3 Max And Charlie Remind Us Every Single Day That Happiness Doesn’t Come From Having Everything Perfect
Image source: Viral Tube
#4 Before And After Adoption
Image source: Sophia Parkar
#5 Two Years Ago, She Was Barely Recognizable As A Cat
Image source: Viral Tube
#6 I’ve Felt A Void In My Life Ever Since My Cat Passed, So I Adopted The Saddest Cat At The Shelter
Image source: Oliva Florence
#7 These Three Little Brothers, So Different From Each Other, I Found Them One Day Under A Bridge
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#8 Today Is A Special Day. The First Day Of The Rest Of His Life. He Doesn’t Know It Yet, But This Car Ride, Safely Strapped In His Seat, Marks The End Of His Lonely Days
Image source: Sophia Parkar
#9 When I Look At Him, I See Not Just The Odd Markings, But A Cat Full Of Personality, Who Had Once Been Overlooked But Has Found A Place In My Heart
Image source: Ashburn Samantha
#10 Rusty Can’t See Me. He Lost Both Eyes Due To Untreated Infections Before He Was Rescued. But You Wouldn’t Know It From The Way He Lifts His Face When I Approach
Image source: Viral Tube
#11 This Is Miller. A Good Boy Who Lost Some Pounds. He Just Wanted To Post His Transformation Pic To Inspire You
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#12 That Cat Was Pregnant And I Put Food For Her Every Day… She Disappeared For A Week And Today She Came To Show Me Her Daughter
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#13 Our Cow Was Not Feeling Good Last Night. In The Morning, When I Woke Up, I Went To Check And Saw This – My Son Sleeping Peacefully Next To The Cow
Image source: Haley Rock
#14 I Named Him The Moment I Knew He Was Mine—my Little Star. He Was My Light In The Darkest Days
Image source: Ashburn Samantha
#15 I Knew She Needed Someone To Fill That Void. That’s When I Found Buddy
Image source: Zinnia Olivia
#16 I Realized That Some Stories Are Not Written On Paper, But In The Heart
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#17 My Parents Sent Me This Picture This Morning. They’re On Vacation… With The Dog They Adopted Earlier This Year
Image source: Zinnia Olivia
#18 There Was Once A Little Ball Of Fur Named Luna, Found Trembling In A Cardboard Box Behind A Mechanic’s Shop
Image source: Viral Tube
#19 This Is What Rescue Means
Image source: Haley Rock
#20 Every Morning, Like Clockwork, He Arrives At The Park
Image source: Viral Tube
#21 He’s Staring At Me Like I’ve Committed The Ultimate Betrayal. And Then I Realize. Oh No. I Forgot His Breakfast
Image source: Ashburn Samantha
#22 15 Years Apart
Image source: Viral Tube
#23 Today Is A Big Day. 🌟 I Am Officially The Cutest Creature In The Universe
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#24 An Elderly Woman, Surrounded By The Quiet Comfort Of Her Hospital Bed, Shares A Bond Of Peace And Love With A Sweet, Sleepy Puppy Nestled In Her Arms
Image source: Viral Tube
#25 This Is My Bowser. I Found Him In A Parking Lot As A Puppy, And He Crossed Over Two Weeks Ago At Roughly 13. I Miss Him Every Day
Image source: Oliva Florence
#26 Some Things Never Change
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#27 Our Fluffy Little Man Crumble Is Such A Little Fighter. He Has Been Through So Much In Such A Short Time
Image source: Haley Rock
#28 Today Is A Special Day – This Little One Is Celebrating His Very First Birthday!
Image source: Sindi Kola
#29 This Is Max. When People First Meet Him, They Often Pause. Some Stare. Some Even Whisper. A Few Smile Awkwardly, Unsure Of What To Say
Image source: Viral Tube
#30 Today, He Is No Longer Just An Abandoned Cat In A Shelter
Image source: Oliva Florence
#31 To Me, She Was Perfect From The Very First Moment
Image source: Oliva Florence
#32 Bringing Shadow Home Was One Of The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made
Image source: Oliva Florence
#33 Meet This Wonderful Duo! This Is His Partner, The Brave Police Dog That Has Been With Him Through Countless Missions, Keeping The Streets Safe
Image source: Sindi Bogdani
#34 Meet This Dynamic Duo: The Officer And Her K9 Partner!
Image source: Oliva Florence
#35 Seven Years Ago, I Walked Into The Store Just Looking For Some Dog Food. I Wasn’t Planning On Anything Life-Changing That Day
But Then, I Saw This Tiny Black Puppy, Sitting Quietly In The Corner Of A Small Enclosure. His Eyes Met Mine And… Something Just Clicked.
Image source: Viral Tube
#36 It Took Nearly A Year Of Medical Attention And Gentle Affection, But Finally, The Mystery Was Solved A Rare And Treatable Fungal Infection
Image source: Viral Tube
#37 His Body Told The Story Of Years Of Neglect
Image source: Viral Tube
#38 We Named Him Chance, Because That’s What He Was Given A Second One
Image source: Viral Tube
#39 In San Antonio, 13 Pomeranians Were Rescued This Morning From A Backyard Breeder
Image source: Viral Tube
#40 She Was Barely The Size Of A Hand—tiny, Fragile, And Trembling. No One Knew Where She Came From, Only That She Was Found Near A Garbage Bin
Image source: Maria J. Parker
#41 My Dogs Came Into My Life When The Doctor Told Me I Had Cancer
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#42 To Me, Gato Is Perfect
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#43 I Found Him In A Box, Placed There Like An Old Thing No One Wanted Anymore
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#44 This Is The Ride To His New Life. This Little Soul Has Just Been Rescued From A Shelter, And He Doesn’t Quite Understand What’s Happening Yet
Image source: Ashburn Samantha
#45 This Is Our Very First Dinner Together
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#46 I Drove For 7 Hours, Alone, With A Heart Full Of Hope, To Meet Someone I Didn’t Know Yet… But I Already Loved
Image source: Amani Alzubi
#47 Every Time Someone Walks By, He Presses His Tiny Paws Against The Glass
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#48 The Luckiest Day Of My Life Happened Last Thursday
Image source: Amani Alzubi
#49 One Day, This Little Puppy Will Have Big Adventures And Many Miles To Travel With His Human
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#50 Here’s My Dog, Max. Abandoned At A Tender Age, He Knew The Streets And The Uncertainty Of Life
Image source: Anna Clarie
#51 When You Just Want A Little Personal Space, But Your Family Doesn’t Understand The Concept
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#52 Simmy Transformed From A Fragile Stray Into The King Of Our Home
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#53 The Large, Imposing Maine Coon Is Magnus. The Small, All-White One Is Kiwi
Image source: Oliva Florence
#54 That Day, He Hadn’t Planned On Saving A Life
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#55 No Matter What Happens In Your Life You Will Never Be This Happy
Image source: Viral Tube
#56 I Still Remember The Day I Brought Her Home So Small, So Shy, Fitting Perfectly In My Arm
Image source: Viral Tube
#57 He’s Going Home For The Very First Time, With A Human Of His Very Own
Image source: Haley Rock
#58 It’s His First Night At Home
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#59 She Gave Birth Here, In This Cold And Impersonal Shelter. Alone, Yet Full Of Dignity
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#60 Look At That Face!
Image source: Tina Niks
#61 Hey There, My Beloved Human!
Image source: Sophia Parkar
#62 He Wanted Revenge Because I Didn’t Take Him Out This Weekend
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#63 The Moment The Car Started Moving, He Jumped Onto The Front Seat, Then Onto Me, Wrapping His Paws Around My Shoulders And Resting His Head On Mine As If To Make Sure I Wouldn’t Disappear
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#64 We Started A Little Tradition. Every Few Months, I’d Hold His Paws And Stand Him Up To See How Tall He’d Gotten
Image source: Viral Tube
#65 Before My Baby Was Born, Everyone Kept Telling Me The Same Thing: “You Won’t Be Able To Handle Both.”
Image source: Oliva Florence
#66 Her Name Is Lila. A Tiny Ball Of Fur With A Contagious Smile
Image source: Oliva Florence
#67 He Still Sleeps Next To Me, Often. In A Soft Blanket, But With The Same Look He Had On The First Day: The Look Of Someone Who Hasn’t Forgotten
Image source: Oliva Florence
#68 No Matter How Big They Get They Will Akways Be Your Baby
Image source: Viral Tube
#69 10 Years Since I Brought Home The Goofy Pup Who Tried To Chew My Shoelaces And Tripped Over His Own Ears
Image source: Viral Tube
#70 In This Tender Embrace, We See Gratitude, Relief, And An Unspoken Vow: He Will Never Be Abandoned Again
Image source: Sindi Kola
#71 He Was Shaking When I Found Him. Too Small, Too Bare For A World This Cold. So I Gave Him This Tiny Shirt
Image source: Oliva Florence
#72 This Is His Very First Ice Cream
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#73 Their Names Are Nino And Lila. Born In The Same Litter, They’ve Shared Everything From The Very Beginning
Image source: Viral Tube
#74 They’re Growing, Healthy, Curious, And Full Of Life
Image source: Sophia Parkar
#75 His Owner Works Far Away, On The Other Side Of The City. So Snow Rides The Train With Him, Settling Quietly By The Seats, Keeping Watch
Image source: Oliva Florence
#76 Every Time I Sit Down At The Table, He Appears. Like A Gentle Shadow
Image source: Creaciones Nicole
#77 A Few Weeks Ago, Our Dog Edith Managed To Slip Through The Fence And Vanished. Where Did She Go? Waffle House
Image source: Oliva Florence
#78 He Fell Asleep Between The Pillows Like He’d Always Belonged There
Image source: Oliva Florence
#79 He Was Never A “Cat Guy.” For Years, My Dad Didn’t Understand Why People Loved These Independent Little Furballs
Image source: Sheila Johnson
#80 A Distinguished Lady
Image source: Apsha Huge
