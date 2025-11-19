Hey Pandas, Feel Free To Rant Here (Closed)

I’ve been feeling really tired and staying up late recently, and even though I know my mental health has gotten better, I still have random urges to SH, and I don’t know why. I don’t really feel like I can talk to anyone about this anymore, so if anyone needs to vent here, please let this be a space where you can feel safe.
Have a lovely day.
#1
SH? Damn. Are you getting any professional help?
A rant? New woman at work, she has two kids and is separating from her husband. The husband has a very good job. He has been sending money to family to hide away, invest else where, he has previously stopped my colleague from working. So financially controlling arsehole who wants only a sah housewife. The woman has no monkey of her own. The house is being sold, is entirely in his name. Whilst she is entitled to some money, and will probably get some, the arsehole is not going to make it easy in any way. I am worried for the woman. And angry at men who are financially abusive/ controlling.
#2
Writing here only to be certain you will see it. If you’re unable to get face to face help, there may be mental health hotlines available in your area that will provide knowledgeable advice. Also, depending on where either of your parents work, the companies may provide a free mental health therapy via phone or video.
Finally on a less urgent note, if you click on BP’s Menu, you can access notifications under the subscription section of menu, but don’t need to be a subscriber to open it.
#3
AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
That felt good. Rant over
#4
I want to rant about the way some people can’t use the comment section of the internet. I’m talking about people who respond to opinions with name-calling and with a confrontational energy. My question to them is, why? Personally, I’m fine with people disagreeing with me. Sometimes, I don’t even agree with comments I post (when I read them back I think I could have worded it better). I post comments to engage in debate, exchange views, gain a new perpective. Many people do not enter into online converstions with the same intent. They just want to let you know how they are better and more knowledgable than you. It’s weird.
#5
There’s too much negativity everywhere. The internet used to be an escape, but it has spread too far now. Everyone has to put their two cents in for everything, and lord forbid you don’t agree with them. Why can’t we just go back to the whole if you see something you don’t like, move along ways of the past? Do we really have to be at each other’s throats all the time?
Also, what happened to the times when you didn’t talk money, politics, or religion? I understand that there is a time and place for this, but that used to be a social no-no. It didn’t matter who you voted for, how much you made, or who (if any) you worshipped. And don’t give me that c**p of it never was that way, because for the majority of my life these three things were only spoken to close friends or family, or at time/topic appropriate events.
Follow Us