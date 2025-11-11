12 Animals (That Are Definitely Not an Octopus)

Check out these awesome animal drawings by Gabe Pyle. There’s a snail, a monkey, a turtle, a sloth – pretty much all the adorable animals you can think of. But there are no octopuses. No sir. None at all.
Take a closer look at these cartoon drawings however and you’ll suddenly realize that all is not quite what it seems. Is that flamingo really a flamingo? Is that T-Rex really a T-Rex (humor me here)? Or are they all actually octopuses pretending to be various cute animals? No, that’s ridiculous…right? Don’t worry, you’re not going crazy, because that’s exactly what they are! Pyle is an industrial designer and illustrator and he and his wife came up with an awesome drawing idea for a little bit of fun. See for yourself in the cool drawings below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!
More info: Gabe Pyle | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
