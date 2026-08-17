Friend Group Tells Woman With OCD She’s No Longer Welcome, Her Boyfriend Absolutely Loses It

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can make people have intense fears or thoughts that don’t always seem rational to others. It’s tough on the person going through it, but it can also make things difficult for those close to them.
One woman learned that the hard way when a friend with OCD suddenly decided she was “contaminated” and started treating her like a genuine health risk in front of everyone. After a while, the whole friend group reached their limit and told her she was no longer welcome at their hangouts.
Needless to say, it didn’t go over well. Read the full story below.
OCD can make people have irrational thoughts and behave in ways that can be difficult to control
Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)
But one woman’s behavior eventually pushed her entire friend group to its limit
Vitaly Gariev/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The author shared a few more details in the comments
Some readers thought the friends were completely justified in setting that boundary
While others felt they could have communicated with the woman more carefully
One person, meanwhile, thought everyone involved could have handled things better
Follow Us